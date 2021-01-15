https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/democrat-claims-republicans-engaging-chemical-warfare/

A member of the far-left “squad” in the U.S. House is accusing Republicans lawmakers of engaging in “chemical warfare” when they do not wear masks.

“It’s criminal behavior,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday night, reported Fox News.

“They have been complicit from the very beginning in their willful criminality to carry the water for Donald Trump and these science denials which allowed this pandemic to rage out of control,” she said. “And then by refusing to wear the masks, this is criminal behavior. That’s chemical warfare so far as I’m concerned.”

Fox News reported Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris, was with her in the Capitol on Jan. 6 during the riot and since has tested positive.

Pressley said she had left a “safe” area of the Capitol when she saw others engaging in “chemical warfare.”

She tweeted at the time: “The second I realized our ‘safe room’ from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti-masker members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited. Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive.”

She now is insisting that members of Congress who don’t wear masks be expelled.

However, Democratic leaders across the nation have been caught repeatedly during the pandemic flouting COVID-19 restrictions they have imposed on their constituents.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock now is defending himself from an ethics complaint for imposing a stay-home order before boarding a cross-country flight. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who recently confirmed she’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus, slammed Republicans lawmakers for not wearing masks while sheltering from the riot at the U.S. Capitol. But she was filmed not wearing one during the chaos.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported recently a number of elite New York Democrats attended a private party in Brooklyn that violated the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

