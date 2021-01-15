https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrat-pennsylvania-lt-gov-not-right-say-election-rigged-not-protected-free-speech-video/

PA Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) on Friday said President Trump does not have the right to say the election was stolen.

According to Fetterman, saying the election was stolen or rigged is not protected under the 1st Amendment.

“This idea that saying that Pennsylvania was ‘rigged’ or that we were ‘trying to steal the election’ — that’s a lie. And you do not have the right, that is not protected speech,” Fetterman said.

Democrat Fetterman said Trump only has the right to talk about his favorite football team, but he does not have the right to say an election was rigged.

TRENDING: HUGE! CNN-NPR Photo-Journalist Jade Sacker was Embedded with Antifa Leader John Sullivan During Siege of US Capitol – Cheered “We Did It!” After Inciting Riot (VIDEO)

Fetterman is a typical Democrat-Marxist: He wants to criminalize speech he doesn’t agree with.

WATCH:

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: “This idea that saying that Pennsylvania was ‘rigged’ or that we were ‘trying to steal the election’ — that’s a lie. And you do not have the right, that is not protected speech.” pic.twitter.com/2f2ERSSLXy — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

Heads up Pennsylvania Republicans: Fetterman this week announced a possible US Senate run.

“We’re exploring the race,” Fetterman confirmed to KDKA. “We’re talking about it. We’re taking a look at everything. And that’s honestly where we are at.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

