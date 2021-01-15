https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/blake-admits-knife/

Contrary to mainstream media narratives, Jacob Blake admitted that he did have a knife while engaging with police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin in an interaction that ultimately led to him being shot.

Blake, whose shooting erupted in violent protests, repeatedly insisted that he was “unarmed.”

According to a USAToday fact check – “Fact check: Jacob Blake did not ‘brandish’ knife, get gun before Kenosha police shooting” – Blake attorneys and family members echoed these claims:

Blake’s representatives have said he was unarmed. His father told the Chicago Sun-Times for an Aug. 25 story, “My son didn’t have a weapon. He didn’t have a gun.”

Blake’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement released Aug. 27, “Jacob did nothing to provoke police. … Witnesses confirm that he was not in possession of a knife and didn’t threaten officers in any way.” But another attorney representing the Blake family, Patrick Salvi Jr., had told CNN the day before that Blake didn’t have a weapon in the vehicle, which turned out to not be true.

A new ABC7 interview, Blake’s first interview since his altercation with Officer Rusten Sheskey, patently disproves the aforementioned claims:

Officer Sheskey and Blake ended up in a physical altercation on the ground and Blake walked away from the officers.

“I’m rattled, you know?” Blake said. “I realized I had dropped my knife, had a little pocket knife. So I picked it up after I got off of him because they Tased me and I fell on top of him.”

With an open knife in his hand which Blake said fell out of his pocket, he walked around the front of the vehicle toward the driver side.

“I’m not really worried,” Blake said. “I’m walkin’ away from them so it’s not like they gonna shoot me. I shouldn’t have picked it up only considering what was going on, you know? At that time, I wasn’t thinking clearly.”

After putting the knife in the car, Blake said he was going to, “throw myself to the ground and, you know, put my arms behind my back because if they did it there, and they killed me there, everybody will see it.”

According to the Wisconsin criminal investigative report, Officer Sheskey said that Blake drove the knife toward Shesky’s body. Blake denies this.

Share now:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

