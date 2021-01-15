https://www.ntd.com/dennis-prager-this-is-the-reichstag-fire-relived_553875.html

On the heels of the breach of the U.S. Capitol, Big Tech companies have swiftly censored the President, the emerging social media platform Parler was effectively shut down, and there are growing calls for no-fly lists.

Does the assault on the Capitol warrant such a response?

“We’re living in a gigantic lie that is reminiscent of the Reichstag fire,” argues talk show host Dennis Prager, founder of Prager University.

This is American Thought Leaders, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

