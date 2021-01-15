https://www.theblaze.com/news/don-lemon-keeps-demonizing-all-trump-voters

CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday doubled down on his demonization of all those who voted for President Donald Trump, this time saying they’re “complicit” with the actions and beliefs of the U.S. Capitol rioters.

What’s the background?

Lemon on Wednesday lumped in all Trump voters with the rioters at the U.S. Capitol — as well as the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis, the alt-right, and those who support slavery and bigotry.

Even if a Trump voter wasn’t part of the mob that stormed the Capitol, Lemon said “you’re in the crowd who voted for Trump. If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported. You voted for the person who Nazis support. You voted for the person who the alt-right supports. That’s the crowd that you are in. You voted for a person who incited a crowd to go into the Capitol and potentially take the lives of lawmakers, took the lives of police officers, took the … innocent lives of the people who were at the Capitol that day.”

Encore! Encore!

Speaking again with colleague Chris Cuomo on Thursday night, Cuomo told Lemon in regard to Trump voters who disagree with last week’s rioting, “They look at this mob, and they say, ‘That’s not me. I’m nothing like those people. I would never have done that. They’re all wrong.'”

But Lemon was unmoved: “Those people voted they way you voted and who you voted for. I’m just saying.”

Cuomo replied, “But just because you voted for the same people doesn’t mean you believe the same things.”

“Yes, it does,” Lemon retorted, actually making a face at Cuomo. “You vote for people who have common interests … that’s just how it is. You don’t vote for the most liberal person in the world because you’re a conservative; you vote for someone who shares your common interests. That’s how voting works. That’s how political parties work …”

Cuomo observed, “But it doesn’t mean that a voter believes their vote means what you think it means.”

But Lemon wouldn’t let up his vilification of all Trump voters: “But it also means that you share something with that person, and you must own up to it. We have to stop … giving people an out for people who represent the worst behaviors. Stop trying to make an excuse for people who voted for someone who has those beliefs … you may think that you don’t believe that, but in a way … you’re complicit with it because you are voting for the same type of person.”

Here’s the clip:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

