(FOX 9) – The National Rifle Association announced on Friday that it is “dumping” the “toxic political environment” of New York, filing for bankruptcy and moving its organization to Texas in what the organization calls a “restructuring plan.”

“Today, the NRA announced a restructuring plan that positions us for the long-term and ensures our continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom – free from the toxic political environment of New York,” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre wrote in a statement to members. “The plan can be summed up quite simply: We are DUMPING New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas.”

LaPierre explained that in order to facilitate the transition, the NRA, including one of its subsidiaries, has filed voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in the United States Bankruptcy Court.

