File – Maryland’s and D.C.’s minimum wages are set to increase in 2020 as more states across the U.S. seek to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. (M. Spencer Green / AP Photo)

UPDATED 8:12 AM PT – Friday, January 15, 2021

Fast food workers in more than a dozen cities across the country are preparing to go on strike. A group called Fight for $15 and a workers union are calling for employees to strike Friday to demand minimum wage be raised to $15 per hour.

The organization specifically hopes to get workers from McDonald’s and Wendy’s, two of the country’s largest fast food chains, to join their cause.

The group planned the strike to coincide with what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 92nd birthday. Strikes are expected in at least 15 cities from Los Angeles to Detroit.

