UPDATED 8:12 AM PT – Friday, January 15, 2021

Fast food workers in more than a dozen cities across the country are preparing to go on strike. A group called Fight for $15 and a workers union are calling for employees to strike Friday to demand minimum wage be raised to $15 per hour.

Fast-food workers are going on strike January 15, on what would be MLK’s 92nd birthday, to demand $15/hr and the right to a union! Workers will not back down until everyone makes at least $15! #FightFor15 https://t.co/pPgSODMEph pic.twitter.com/c7a5rxkvHg — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) January 13, 2021

The organization specifically hopes to get workers from McDonald’s and Wendy’s, two of the country’s largest fast food chains, to join their cause.

The group planned the strike to coincide with what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 92nd birthday. Strikes are expected in at least 15 cities from Los Angeles to Detroit.

Fast-food workers like Ashley in Florida won $15/hr last November, but she’s not slowing down. We’ll all keep fighting until EVERY WORKER gets $15. #RaisetheWage #Fightfor15 https://t.co/dz9vNvXxal pic.twitter.com/bwBgiOgwch — Show Me $15 (@Show_Me15) January 8, 2021

