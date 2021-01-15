https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/fbi-arrests-former-soldier-allegedly-threatening-violence-florida-capitol?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Florida man on Friday over indications that he posed a threat to officials at the Florida state capitol, a U.S. attorney’s office said on Friday.

The FBI arrested Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker “for transmission, in interstate commerce, of a communication containing a threat to kidnap or to injure,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida said in a press release.

Baker “issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protestors gathered at the Florida Capitol this Sunday,” the attorney’s office said, alleging that Baker “specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms.”

Baker is a” former U.S. Army Airborne infrantryman “who was kicked out of the service,” the attorney’s office said. He “has a history of expressing his belief in violent tactics,” the office alleged further.

