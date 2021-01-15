https://www.oann.com/fla-waitress-praised-for-saving-boy-from-abusive-home/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-waitress-praised-for-saving-boy-from-abusive-home

A waitress in Orlando, Florida has been credited with saving the life of a young boy who was being abused by his parents During a press conference Thursday, Flavaine Carvalho told the story of how she noticed something strange at one of her tables on New Year’s eve.

“I just thought that I need to do something,” she stated. “I could not sit by, going away, without any help.”

While the two adults and two children were eating, the man at the table reportedly wouldn’t let the 11-year-old boy touch any of the food. When Carvalho noticed the boy was covered in bruises, she held up a note that read: Do you need help? The boy nodded in response.

Shortly after, the police arrived and arrested the boy’s stepfather, Timothy Wilson II, and later took his mother, Kristen Swann, into custody as well.

Timothy Wilson II and Kristen Swann both face charges after a waitress noticed a boy who wasn’t allowed to order food and who also had bruises on his face and arms. @WDBONews pic.twitter.com/CCZuysbGq4 — Katrina Scales (@kscalesWDBO) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the police department said a trust fund has been created for the two children who have been removed from the home and are “doing very well.”

Donations can be made at:

Cole, Scott and Kissane, P.A. Trust Account

c/o The Northern Trust Company

600 Brickell Avenue, Suite 2400

Miami, Florida 33131

Attn: Michael Villasana

