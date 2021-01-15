http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eo0aVDgKM1g/

Former Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that all the Republican senators who forwarded President Donald Trump’s claims there was “wide-scale voter fraud” in the 2020 presidential election knew it was a “big lie.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “Senator Flake, the Capitol riots were the result of the false election fraud claims that you’ve said Republicans never really believed, but pushed for, quote, ‘rank opportunism.’ Do you think Republican senators like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz bear some responsibility for inciting the insurrection? Should they be expelled in your view, held accountable somehow?”

Flake said, “I think they will be held accountable. I think as they seek leadership positions or re-elections, that ought to be kept in mind. We have to keep that in mind. We all know who Donald Trump is and how he will act. What’s very disappointing is to see so many of my former colleagues go along with this big lie about the election when they knew — there’s not one of my colleagues who really believed that there was wide-scale voter fraud on the scale that should overturn an election. Not one, and yet they amplified the president’s lies, and they ought to answer to that. I think they will politically and certainly in terms of seeking re-election or seeking leadership positions.”

