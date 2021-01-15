https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/01/15/florida-man-friday-hilarious-florida-man-loses-his-crown-to-colorado-man-n1387949
About The Author
Related Posts
The Pandemic Narrative Mutates
January 3, 2021
Los Angeles Locks Down Again Due to Hospitalizations While a Significant Number of Beds Aren't Staffed
December 4, 2020
Absentee Ballot Rejections Could Triple in November Election
September 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy