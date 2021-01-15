https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/duncan-georgia-trump-capitol/2021/01/15/id/1005826

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Friday he fears his state’s Capitol is “absolutely” less safe after the riot at the U.S. Capitol and because of the words of President Donald Trump concerning state audits that determined President-elect Joe Biden had defeated him in the state.

“I will tell you there is an increased security presence at the Capitol, a very significant increase presence,” said Duncan, a Republican, on CNN’s Newsroom. “We started our general assembly session on Monday and here I was getting out of the vehicle on Monday with armed SWAT members and full body armor.”

He added that it occurred to him that as he saw a security guard “standing there in the rain,” that was happening “not because of a terrorist, but because a Republican could want to attack the Capitol or myself.”

And with Trump, “actions have consequences,” said Duncan.

“When you’re ready to lie to 350 million people, then you’re going to see consequences,” said Duncan. “Unfortunately, we’re watching those consequences play out. It is troubling. But we’re in the midst of picking up the pieces here in Georgia and trying to move on.”

Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to demand 11,780 votes be found, coming on the weekend before the Capitol riots, has been included in the House’s single article of impeachment this week, and Duncan said that he was “disgusted” when he heard about the conversation.

“I can’t imagine anybody on his staff thought that was a good idea, and certainly there are going to be consequences for that,” said Duncan. “I think that phone call was a massive pivot point for the Republican Party. It broke fact from fiction in one swell swoop of a phone call, and started to build a GOP 2.0 that we should never let a person be more powerful than our party.”

He added that if Republicans don’t start to “move away from the party of Trump,” the party will continue to lose, including with the White House race in 2024.

He added that he hasn’t always supported Trump, but he did support many of his policies. However, he thinks Trump’s actions cost Georgia’s GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue their elections.

“if he spent the last 100 days reminding Americans what the policy wins were, the policies and the vaccine and the epidemic, if he acted like the president instead of a bully, I think we would have had a different reaction nationally,” said Duncan.

