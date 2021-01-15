https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534376-gop-sen-lankford-apologizes-to-black-constituents-for-opposing-election

Sen. James LankfordJames Paul Lankford‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack Top Republican congressional aide resigns, rips GOP lawmakers who objected to Biden win Efforts to secure elections likely to gain ground in Democrat-controlled Congress MORE (R-Okla.) on Thursday wrote a letter apologizing to Black constituents for opposing the Electoral College results, saying he didn’t realize the attempt would cast doubt “on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities.”

In a letter addressed to “My friends in North Tulsa” obtained by Tulsa World, Lankford acknowledges that his actions “caused a firestorm of suspicion among many of my friends, particularly in Black communities around the state. I was completely blindsided, but I also found a blind spot.”

Lankford last month signed onto a letter from Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMcConnell about to school Trump on political power for the last time Trump impeachment ignites GOP civil war GOP lawmaker gives up honorary college degree in wake of Electoral College vote MORE (R-Texas) saying he would vote against the Electoral College results unless a commission was formed to provide a 10-day audit of President Trump Donald TrumpEx-Trump lawyer Cohen to pen forward for impeachment book Murkowski says it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar Trump from holding office again Man known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ asks Trump for pardon after storming Capitol MORE’s debunked claims of voter fraud.

He later backed down from attempts to continue the challenge after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

The senator wrote in his letter that it was never his intention to “disenfranchise any voter or state,” but wanted to resolve “any outstanding questions” before President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenConfirmation hearing for Biden’s DNI pick postponed Biden’s Sunday inauguration rehearsal postponed due to security concerns: report Murkowski says it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar Trump from holding office again MORE is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“What I did not realize was all of the national conversation about states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, was seen as casting doubt on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit,” he wrote.

“After decades of fighting for voting rights, many Black friends in Oklahoma saw this as a direct attack on their right to vote, for their vote to matter, and even a belief that their votes made an election in our country illegitimate,” he continued.

Lankford acknowledged in his letter that 2021 will be the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, where at least 300 black Tulsa residents were killed by a white mob on June 1, 1921.

Black leaders in Tulsa have called for Lankford’s removal or resignation from the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Committee because of his support for the Electoral College challenge, The Tulsa World reported.

“I can assure you, my intent to give a voice to Oklahomans who had questions was never also an intent to diminish the voice of any Black American. I should have recognized how what I said and what I did could be interpreted by many of you,” he concluded. “I deeply regret my blindness to that perception, and for that I am sorry.”

