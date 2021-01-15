https://www.dailywire.com/news/goya-foods-ceo-robert-unanue-the-left-weaponized-pandemic-to-shutdown-economy-for-political-gain

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue came out swinging at the political Left during a Friday interview on Fox News, saying that the political Left “weaponized” the pandemic to shutdown the economy for political reasons.

“You were called to the White House to talk about the coronavirus and the response and you went, and then political Left tried to cancel you with essentially a boycott. But then it turned around, people were supporting you with a buycott and I understand Goya Foods has just finished your biggest, most successful year ever,” Fox News host Steve Doocy said.

“Yes,” Unanue responded. “You know, the problem is it’s a political year and they weaponized coronavirus unfortunately to shutdown this economy.

“The worst thing we can do is shutdown our economy, kill our spirit,” Unanue continued. “You know, we need a reason to get up in the morning: God, family, work. And they’re taking away our spirit. They’re taking away our ability to work. They essentially declared martial law, I believe, in this country, shutting everything down. It’s the worst thing we could have done just for political gain. I think it’s criminal. I think it’s immoral. To shutdown this economy for this basically political reasons and, you know, we’re one nation under God. We’re not one nation under Twitter. We’re not one nation under big media, or under central government.”

“We’re trying to have media, big tech, control our lives, the government control our lives and we need to not move away from God, we need to move closer to God,” he added. “They want to cancel God, they want to cancel our speech, they want to cancel our culture, our history, our liberty, they want to control us. The few controlling the many like a bunch of sheep.”

Goya CEO tells Fox News the economic shutdowns were politically motivated: “It killed our spirit” “We need to move closer to God. They want to cancel God. They want to cancel our speech. They want to cancel our culture, our history. Our liberty.” pic.twitter.com/oEEXindEp7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2021

In December, Unanue revealed that his company mockingly named far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) employee of the month after her call for a boycott reportedly sparked record sales, according to Unanue.

Unanue made the revelation during an interview on “The Michael Berry Show” with host Michael Berry:

BERRY: When you see the radical plans like the Green New Deal, when you hear politicians like AOC spouting these things off, agriculture is a major employer in this country but it’s also a major consumer of energy, as you noted earlier. It’s an intensive process for labor and energy. And they are talking about things that would drive the cost of energy through the roof in some cases making it prohibitive for marginal players. How much does that concern you and how much do you feel the need to step up and say, “Hey, guys, you want me to lay off these thousands of employees because that’s what would have to happen?” UNANUE: You know, communism works until you run out of other people’s money to spend. We’re not going to be able to do that. It’s interesting that AOC was one of the first people to step in line to boycott Goya; go against her own people, as supposedly a Puerto Rican woman, to go against people of her own Latin culture. She’s naïve. To some extent I can understand AOC; she’s young; she’s naïve; she doesn’t get it. But you’ve got someone like (Bernie) Sanders, who’s older than us, older than me, and he still doesn’t get it. We still have to chat with AOC; I love her. She was actually our Employee of the Month; I don’t know if you know about this, but when she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%. So we gave her an honorary — we never were able to hand it to her but she got Employee of the Month for bringing attention to GOYA and our adobo. Actually our sales of adobo did very well after she said “Make your own Adobo.”

