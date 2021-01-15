https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/grassley-has-had-declassified-documents-for-days/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kyle Becker discusses Dominion on OAN News…
November 20, 2020
Eyewitness — The reality on the National Mall…
January 14, 2021
Alert — ‘Nancy is trying to steal Iowa race’…
December 16, 2020
156 illegals busted (photos)…
November 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy