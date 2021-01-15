https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/15/happy-birthday-el-rushbo-and-its-a-big-one/
RUSH: And greetings to you, music lovers, thrill-seekers, and conversationalists all across the fruited plain. I am back again here in the saddle at the Excellence in Broadcasting Network. Three hours straight ahead. This is Friday, right? So let’s go.
JOHNNY DONOVAN: And now, from sunny South Florida, it’s Open Line Friday!
RUSH: Righto. Now, I have it on good authority that you people were really ticked off yesterday. I mean, those of you that called. I got an email: “Man, your callers today are great.” I haven’t — (highly overrated staff interrupts and starts singing Happy Birthday) Oh, yes, that’s right. Here we come. Happy delayed birthday. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. What kind of flavor is that? Looks like orange something or other? All right. Cool. I picked it out. So, yeah, I was 70 years old on — what was it? Tuesday?
I don’t even remember. I have to back count to the 12th. Anyway, they have a delayed 70th birthday.
The staff constantly ignores my expressed wishes to not make a big deal out of it. This one, however, is. Look, I don’t want to make — but I, frankly, about 11 months ago didn’t think I would see my 70th birthday, so for the first time in my life it’s a big deal. Anyway, it’s Open Line Friday, and you can talk about whatever you want.
As I was saying before I was interrupted with the birthday bash, I had it on good authority that a lot of you who called yesterday were just livid — and a good livid. You were mad, you were angry, you were articulate, well spoken. I’m told that the guest host, Todd Herman, even told a couple of you that you need to run for office. Of course, I love hearing that because you people think what you think because of me. CNN says so. I’m only kidding. No, I understand the passions are just flying out there, and they are totally justified. So much is happening to our country that is just beyond the pale.