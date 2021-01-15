https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/15/harold-is-not-a-maoist-bret-baier-explains-why-there-was-a-painting-of-mao-behind-harold-ford-jr-during-his-interview-on-thursday/

Multiple people noticed the painting of Mao behind Harold Ford Jr. during his interview on Thursday with Fox News’ Bret Baier:

But, alas, this is not the home of the Tennessee Dem. It’s a rental house.

“Harold is not a Maoist,” Bert assures us. “He was elected in Tennessee”:

Ford added later that he’s “no fan of Communist China or Mao – my public record and words on Fox and elsewhere about China prove that”:

What’s funny, however, is that Fox News seem to have realized it mid-interview:

Whoops.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...