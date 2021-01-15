https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/15/harold-is-not-a-maoist-bret-baier-explains-why-there-was-a-painting-of-mao-behind-harold-ford-jr-during-his-interview-on-thursday/

Multiple people noticed the painting of Mao behind Harold Ford Jr. during his interview on Thursday with Fox News’ Bret Baier:

How in the freaking world do you have a portrait up of Mao in your living room? Ford Jr. must be okay with the fact that Mao has killed over 60 Million of his own people. 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/4tATcCmsiM — 48™️ (@fadde) January 15, 2021

Not judging… but sure is interesting that @HaroldFordJr has a print of mass murderer Mao over his fireplace. Photo from his appearance on @SpecialReport tonight. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rYaOXMsb5l — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 14, 2021

But, alas, this is not the home of the Tennessee Dem. It’s a rental house.

“Harold is not a Maoist,” Bert assures us. “He was elected in Tennessee”:

As noted in previous tweet Tom. — “Harold @HaroldFordJr is renting a home for a few weeks in a vacation spot – he doesn’t control the walls. Strong background analysis, but Harold is not a Maoist- he was elected in Tennessee. Thanks for watching” https://t.co/7caESAnmwu — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 15, 2021

Ford added later that he’s “no fan of Communist China or Mao – my public record and words on Fox and elsewhere about China prove that”:

As @BretBaier said, I’m just renting a place – didn’t choose the art – my house has Ali and MLK on the walls – no fan of Communist China or Mao – my public record and words on Fox and elsewhere about China prove that — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HaroldFordJr) January 15, 2021

What’s funny, however, is that Fox News seem to have realized it mid-interview:

Uhhhh… @HaroldFordJr has a Mao painting in his home and between shots Fox News cropped it out. pic.twitter.com/pEsrjjYXOL — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 15, 2021

Whoops.

