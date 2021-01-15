https://www.theblaze.com/news/heartless-monster-ny-gov-cuomo-torn-to-shreds-by-meghan-mccain-megyn-kelly-for-insult-to-fox-news-janice-dean
It hasn’t been the best kickoff of the new year for far-left New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:
What now?
But now Cuomo may have outdone himself.
You might recall that Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has been a vocal critic of Cuomo’s handling of New York nursing homes amid the coronavirus — particularly as she
lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in 2020.
Earlier this week, Dean ripped Cuomo’s botched coronavirus vaccine rollout, calling it a “disaster … it is just another leadership failure from this governor,”
Fox News reported.
“I have been covering him for about 10 months, and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that he is interested in being a celebrity instead of being a governor,” she added, according to the cable network.
How did Cuomo react?
When Cuomo’s office was asked about Dean’s comments earlier this week, the response was as follows: “Last I checked, she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather,” the
Wrap reported.
Uh oh.
Then what?
Fox News contributor Guy Benson had the following to say in response: ‘
Wow, what an a**hole.”
Then Meghan McCain and Megyn Kelly joined in to defend Dean:
- “After @Janicedean lost BOTH her in-laws this year in NY nursing homes, instead of mourning with her and listening to her, Cuomo smears her,” McCain — who co-hosts “The View” —
tweeted. “There is blood on your hands Cuomo, and we all know it. You disgust me, you absolute heartless monster.”
-
“@JaniceDean *is* an expert on how Cuomo’s orders killed 6k+ ppl, including her in-laws,” Kelly
wrote. “She had to become one. B/c the media didn’t give a damn. And when she spoke up, the media mocked her for going beyond weather — just like Cuomo did here. And all of those ppl can F right off.”
Dean, as you might expect, was happy with the support from McCain and Kelly:
I am so grateful for my friends. ♥️ https://t.co/2IY5vQK57K
— Janice Dean (@Janice Dean)1610735222.0
McCain added an insurance policy, later telling Dean: “I would wrestle an ox with my bare hands for you my sister. No one is going to let off what Cuomo has done to your family and so many others.”