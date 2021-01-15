https://www.theblaze.com/news/heartless-monster-ny-gov-cuomo-torn-to-shreds-by-meghan-mccain-megyn-kelly-for-insult-to-fox-news-janice-dean

It hasn’t been the best kickoff of the new year for far-left New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

What now?

But now Cuomo may have outdone himself.

You might recall that Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has been a vocal critic of Cuomo’s handling of New York nursing homes amid the coronavirus — particularly as she

lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in 2020.

Earlier this week, Dean ripped Cuomo’s botched coronavirus vaccine rollout, calling it a “disaster … it is just another leadership failure from this governor,”

Fox News reported.

“I have been covering him for about 10 months, and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that he is interested in being a celebrity instead of being a governor,” she added, according to the cable network.

How did Cuomo react?

When Cuomo’s office was asked about Dean’s comments earlier this week, the response was as follows: “Last I checked, she’s not a credible source on anything except maybe the weather,” the

Wrap reported.

Uh oh.

Then what?

Fox News contributor Guy Benson had the following to say in response: ‘

Wow, what an a**hole.”

Then Meghan McCain and Megyn Kelly joined in to defend Dean:

“After @Janicedean lost BOTH her in-laws this year in NY nursing homes, instead of mourning with her and listening to her, Cuomo smears her,” McCain — who co-hosts “The View” —

tweeted. “There is blood on your hands Cuomo, and we all know it. You disgust me, you absolute heartless monster.”

tweeted. “There is blood on your hands Cuomo, and we all know it. You disgust me, you absolute heartless monster.” “@JaniceDean *is* an expert on how Cuomo’s orders killed 6k+ ppl, including her in-laws,” Kelly

wrote. “She had to become one. B/c the media didn’t give a damn. And when she spoke up, the media mocked her for going beyond weather — just like Cuomo did here. And all of those ppl can F right off.”

Dean, as you might expect, was happy with the support from McCain and Kelly:

McCain added an insurance policy, later telling Dean: “I would wrestle an ox with my bare hands for you my sister. No one is going to let off what Cuomo has done to your family and so many others.”

