https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/15/help-help-im-being-repressed-elon-musk-shares-the-perfect-monty-python-clip-for-whats-happening-in-our-country-right-now/

Elon Musk has become one of this editor’s favorite follows.

Sharing a Monty Python clip? Dude, who WOULDN’T love that? Now, does he say that he’s making a statement about the current state of this country? No. But knowing how vocal he has been when opposing any sort of lockdown or ‘repression’ during the last almost YEAR we can’t help but think he’s making a statement here.

A perfect one.

Watch.

Elon has been on a roll.

Laughs in ‘Life of Brian.’

And who could forget the French?

via GIPHY

As we said, Elon is on a roll.

***

Related:

It’s a miracle! RedSteeze perfectly OWNS Dems and the media for ‘sudden’ change of heart around COVID lockdowns (screenshots)

‘Cry more!’ Jen Psaki trying to play the ‘remember when Obama’ game with Trump’s followers not going to Biden BACKFIRES

YIKES! Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver deleted from site after Laura Ingraham reports on allegations against him involving dozens of young men

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...