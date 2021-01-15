https://hereistheevidence.com/

3 30% of addresses in independed investigation were fraudulent Arizona Source 31/12/2020 10:31 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3

3 4,000 voters face eligibility challenge based on change-of-address records Georgia Source 31/12/2020 09:35 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4

Investigator gained access to poll pad voter system (not supposed to happen) Georgia Source 31/12/2020 05:30 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ballots scanned multiple times during (fake) water main break – video Georgia Source 31/12/2020 05:27 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Differences between ballots shown in detail Georgia Source 31/12/2020 05:12 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 15,000 ballots were tabulated 5 times and there were 5 different results Georgia Source 31/12/2020 04:25 PM Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4

4 Forensic analysis shows some GA mail-in ballots did not have folds Georgia Source 31/12/2020 04:13 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

2 289,000 excess votes suggest due to precinct level turnout irregularities Nationwide Source 31/12/2020 03:58 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4

Voting machine used for Georgia Runoff found to be have two way access via WIFI Georgia Source 31/12/2020 03:49 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

No post-thanksgiving spike of COVID in Wisconsin, despite travel Wisconsin Source 31/12/2020 02:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Loren Culp’s Lawyer file’s lawsuit, finding fraud in the voters roll Washington Source 31/12/2020 10:12 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Voter’s cast ballot lost – Illegitimate voters voting in District 4A Minnesota Source 31/12/2020 08:55 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion Voting Machines Nationwide Source 31/12/2020 05:52 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Influenced By China, and corrupted Biden Family California Source 31/12/2020 05:19 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

3256 Donald Trump votes changed to Joe Biden at 1:35am on November 8th, 2020 Michigan Source 31/12/2020 03:30 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Jovan Pullitzer gives witness he can prove fraud examining physical ballots Georgia Source 31/12/2020 12:30 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Supreme court rejects Trump-backed Texas lawsuit aiming to overturn election res Texas Source 31/12/2020 12:25 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

PA and GA are intertwined because of a very powerful Domestic or Foreign actor Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 11:32 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

1 Iran stole voter data Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 11:28 PM Digital – Glitch 6 – General 4

The Strange propportion of new voters voting in 2020 Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 10:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Affidavits, Audio Recordings & Claims Of Ballots Flown to AZ NV Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 09:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

“ElectionFraud:15%” SaundersToClinton 6/27/16 by Seanvotes allegedly taken4 HC Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 04:55 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Electioneering at polling location, Russell School in Broomall, PA Pennsylvania Source 30/12/2020 02:40 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Voter Fraud in Fulton County Georgia By Way of YouTube Georgia Source 30/12/2020 02:37 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Eight states have more registered voters than people eligible to vote Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 02:09 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Eight states have more registered voters than people eligible to vote Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 02:05 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominon Voter Systems hack Source code and altered votes Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 01:50 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Mark Zuckerberg $400 million donation possibly linked to Staple Street Capital Nationwide Source 30/12/2020 12:44 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Patrick Byrne publishes evidence of foreign interference. where is the DNI rep r Nationwide Source 29/12/2020 10:40 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Analysis and Proof of Algorithm Used to Steal MI Michigan Source 29/12/2020 09:37 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Smoking Gun – Algorithm to Steal Michigan Found Through Reverse Engineering Michigan Source 29/12/2020 09:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Reverse Engineered Algorithm Used By Dominion to Steal Michigan Michigan Source 29/12/2020 09:32 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 170,830 vote discrepancy between ballots cast and voter records Pennsylvania Source 29/12/2020 09:06 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4

KY Governor’s race – vote switch from Republican to Democrat Kentucky Source 29/12/2020 08:01 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

KY governor expands voting to 2-week period contrary to Constitution 1 day-2020 Kentucky Source 29/12/2020 07:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 KY Governor changes felon voting rules contrary to KY Constitution Kentucky Source 29/12/2020 07:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 1 – Voting Legislation 4

Based on the Current Pop. Survey, more than 100% of reg. voters voted this year Nationwide Source 29/12/2020 05:50 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

In PA, More Ballots Cast than Voters Who Voted Pennsylvania Source 29/12/2020 05:09 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

In Pennsylvania, Presidential Election Numbers Have Problems Pennsylvania Source 29/12/2020 04:38 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Pennsylvania vote count. Bobby Piton Nationwide Source 29/12/2020 04:05 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

PA State Rep Russ Diamond – more votes than voters Pennsylvania Source 29/12/2020 01:40 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Stew peters has audio of proven voter fraud Nationwide Source 29/12/2020 04:22 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

In PA Biden got 2Mil mail-in votes from only 1.7M registered D mail-in ballots Pennsylvania Source 28/12/2020 11:33 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

CCP 400 million to Dominion 1month before USA Nov 3rd election Nationwide Source 28/12/2020 08:15 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Sidney Powell Evidence Binder Nationwide Source 28/12/2020 04:52 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Bobby Piton mathematician Nationwide Source 28/12/2020 03:50 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf Nationwide Source 27/12/2020 11:47 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

2 Dozens of Georgia witnesses account to irregularies Georgia Source 27/12/2020 03:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 3

Voting results from Savannah connected to China through smart thermostat Georgia Source 27/12/2020 03:39 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Cobb County voting machines found open/unlocked 12/26 Georgia Source 27/12/2020 03:37 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Pennsylvania’s Dept of Elections database is CORRUPT. Pennsylvania Source 27/12/2020 02:18 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Sidney Powell is actually behind a plot to overthrow both Biden & Trump. Nationwide Source 26/12/2020 10:27 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video: “The Plot to Steal the 2020 election”. (Part 1) https://www.youtube.com Nationwide Source 26/12/2020 09:17 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

2 A ballot in Pennsylvania was cast on behalf of a dead person. Pennsylvania Source 26/12/2020 05:22 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4

RAW DATA FEED ANALYSIS PROVING FRAUD AND MANIPULATION – ARIZONA Arizona Source 26/12/2020 03:31 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia Election Fraud Ballots taken to Landfill Georgia Source 26/12/2020 03:25 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia Voting system Data Anomalies Georgia Source 26/12/2020 03:19 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Worker on video seen loading the same Ballots three Times into Machine Nationwide Source 26/12/2020 02:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Over 19K votes switch from Trump to Biden in PA (real time video) Pennsylvania Source 26/12/2020 01:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Footage compilation of witnesses and expert witnesses Nationwide Source 26/12/2020 07:50 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

2 Social Worker Charged with 134 Felony Counts of Election Fraud Texas Source 25/12/2020 06:35 PM Court Ruling 6 – General 4

The only cheaters in 2020 were Republican. Nationwide Source 25/12/2020 02:28 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Political director ran a voter fraud ring in Harris County Texas Source 25/12/2020 09:59 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Do The Math Nationwide Source 24/12/2020 12:40 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Night Errors Nationwide Source 24/12/2020 05:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Clear Voter Fraud in PA Pennsylvania Source 24/12/2020 03:23 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Even social media show 10x’s more support! Nationwide Source 24/12/2020 01:53 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

NYT Full Data Nationwide Source 24/12/2020 12:49 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Jake Braun-Obama former Sec. advsr s w/o question 2020 election will be hacked Nationwide Source 23/12/2020 10:26 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Security experts uncover troubling concerns w/GA QR codes =Hacking Georgia Source 23/12/2020 10:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Man registered dead people and voted for them Pennsylvania Source 23/12/2020 09:29 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Fulton County EAC certified equipment not used. Loophole created. see pg2 Georgia Source 23/12/2020 09:23 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Democrats PLANNED To Steal The Election Nationwide Source 22/12/2020 11:19 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ballot supervisor lying to counters Nationwide Source 22/12/2020 07:45 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Look for post by A_Blossom Nationwide Source 22/12/2020 07:42 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Pennsylvania Trump supporter charged with voter fraud Pennsylvania Source 22/12/2020 06:16 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

GA Senate Committee Releases Report On Election Fraud Georgia Source 22/12/2020 06:14 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion System Allowing Cheating Through Adjudication Nationwide Source 22/12/2020 04:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

INFOGRAPHIC: The Shocking Allegations of Mass Vote Fraud Made by Sidney Powell i Georgia Source 22/12/2020 03:54 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia + Michigan lawsuits explained Georgia Source 22/12/2020 03:49 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion Voting Systems forensic report- Michigan Michigan Source 22/12/2020 03:44 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 Commercial addresses used by Georgia voters Georgia Source 22/12/2020 03:32 PM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 4

Pre-populated? USB hard drives used to cheat election. Georgia Source 22/12/2020 03:21 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video showing overseas printing of US ballots, narrator seems to know fraud Nationwide Source 22/12/2020 03:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video of GA clandestine (USB?) handoff between Ruby Freeman and associates Georgia Source 22/12/2020 02:51 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Executed warrant: “voter data theft”– items siezed include “bags of USB drives” Arizona Source 22/12/2020 02:50 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Matt Braynards data checking postal / commercial addresses with GA ballots Georgia Source 22/12/2020 07:38 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballot West Virginia Source 22/12/2020 04:36 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Steve Watkins (R-KS) was charged with three felonies Kansas Source 22/12/2020 04:34 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

MI Sec of State Official Telling Volunteers To Count ballots twice Michigan Source 22/12/2020 12:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Early Votes stolen and moved to Absentee Vote category in Fulton County, GA Georgia Source 21/12/2020 05:41 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Candidate Election Day votes in 1:2:3 ratio in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Source 21/12/2020 05:27 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

2 89% of European democracies banned absentee voting to resident citizens Nationwide Source 21/12/2020 04:10 PM Material 6 – General 3

3 13,450 ballots have been deleted from official PA database since Nov 3rd. Pennsylvania Source 21/12/2020 04:09 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

2 4.3m more votes than 2018 registered voter – results nearing 100% turnout Nationwide Source 20/12/2020 11:15 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4

Elves & Pixies where employed by the democrats to infiltrate the voting machines Alabama Source 20/12/2020 10:24 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Only voters registered for the main election can vote in the runoff (para. 10) Georgia Source 20/12/2020 09:30 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden Nationwide Source 20/12/2020 07:07 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 $500 million in grants from outside organizations dictated election procedures Nationwide Source 20/12/2020 05:47 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

2 Test by Georgia Senator shows signature check failure Georgia Source 20/12/2020 05:43 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

3 Observer finds that sealed boxes of ballots had been sorted prior to recount Georgia Source 20/12/2020 05:40 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3

4 7,048 vote discreptioncy from Nov 3rd confirmed in single county recount Michigan Source 20/12/2020 04:27 PM Material 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4

3 Volenteers in audit told not to audit signatures, but to only do manual count Michigan Source 20/12/2020 04:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

Fulton county Georgia’s Election Director states on live tv ADJUDICATION abuse Georgia Source 20/12/2020 07:53 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia Suitcase Scandal – video of Trump vote drop and Biden spike 11/4/20 1:30 Georgia Source 20/12/2020 05:15 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Vote Totals Dropping 9 Times from Live TV – PA, GA, VA, FL, MN Nationwide Source 20/12/2020 05:11 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 20% increase in votes for canidate in select mail-in ballot batches Pennsylvania Source 20/12/2020 04:36 AM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

Mail in ballots never mailed verification Nationwide Source 20/12/2020 04:13 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

poll watchers booted in MN by 8 police officers told to come back one hour later Minnesota Source 20/12/2020 03:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Twitter tweet asking for ballot curers from Democrats Georgia Source 19/12/2020 09:28 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Illegal aliens from Alpha Centauri voted in US elections Nationwide Source 19/12/2020 08:42 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

MI election official telling auditors to ignore duplicate signitures Michigan Source 19/12/2020 07:40 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

twelve thousand BIDEN ballots in PA appeared when supposedly NOBODY was working Nationwide Source 19/12/2020 07:13 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Missing ballot. NV Voter ID 501369 Nevada Source 19/12/2020 06:37 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Without directly measuring you can calculate infection rate from positivity rate Nationwide Source 19/12/2020 06:13 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Repeating ratios observed in results data Nationwide Source 19/12/2020 03:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election official disinterested in suspect ballots w/same signature Michigan Source 19/12/2020 03:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Fulton County Ballot Transport – loss of chain of custody Georgia Source 19/12/2020 02:28 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

I witnessed UNSECURE ballot transport bags- Fulton Co. GA no chain of custody Georgia Source 19/12/2020 02:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion owner receives $400M payment from Chinese 1 month before election. Nationwide Source 19/12/2020 09:07 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Count the fraudalent ballots Michigan Source 19/12/2020 08:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Primary election 2020 Republican voters in Col Co, OR received demo or no ballot Oregon Source 19/12/2020 07:13 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Antrim County Audit: Counting Multiple Ballots Same Signature Michigan Source 19/12/2020 03:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Arizona Secretary Katie Hobbs, Ignores written request for referendum on votes Nationwide Source 19/12/2020 02:38 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Solar Winds found in the source code of Dominion’s website (Purjury) Nationwide Source 19/12/2020 01:35 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Comm Member Does NOT Want to Use Electronic Poll Books Due to Hacking/F Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 10:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Lebanon Voter Registar Approves Tabulator to Except Blank Ballots-who gets vote? Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 10:25 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Kathy Bookvar States 110% Voter Turnout Makes No Sense at New Election Equip Mee Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 10:04 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Lebanon, PA Voter Registar States He Lets Citizens Apply for Ballots BEFORE The Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 09:42 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Lebanon, PA: Voter Registar Request More Tabulators & ES&S Employee to be on Sit Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 09:31 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 Election Commissioners approve ballot curing against court order Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 08:52 AM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 Election Commissioners approve ballot harvesting without proof or verification Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 08:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

3 Election Commissioners approve Zuckerberg grant without reviewing the terms and stipulation Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 08:21 AM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

Lebanon, PA Election Comm. Zoom Meeting-Member Asks To Open Court Ordered Ballot Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 08:10 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

PA Election Comm. Member States Election Flawed By Mail In Ballots, Etc. During Pennsylvania Source 18/12/2020 07:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

ERIC COOMER & EMPLOYEE MAKE DETAILED SALES PITCH FOR DOMINION MACHINES Nationwide Source 18/12/2020 06:52 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion used security hardware with known remote code-execution vulnerabilities Illinois Source 18/12/2020 03:54 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Jesse Binnall’s Opening Statement On Election Fraud In Nevada Nevada Source 18/12/2020 02:12 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

100% of Ballots in CA do not meet standard required by div 13 Art 1 Sect 13205 California Source 18/12/2020 12:44 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Military Industrial Complex Manipulates Elections for Profit Nationwide Source 17/12/2020 10:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Reports of unfolded mail in ballots fail to understand Election canvassing Georgia Source 17/12/2020 02:10 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Technology Expert Can Determine If Ballots are Legitimate or Fake in Seconds Nationwide Source 16/12/2020 08:01 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

McConnell-Chao & Chao-Breyer Connections Facebook+Council of Foreign Relations Nationwide Source 16/12/2020 04:36 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

Votes Flipped in Real Time CNN Nationwide Source 16/12/2020 04:01 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Spreadsheet showing the daily growth of evidence posted at hereistheevidence.com Nationwide Source 16/12/2020 01:57 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Chart showing growth of evidence Nationwide Source 16/12/2020 01:49 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors Michigan Source 16/12/2020 12:33 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Lindsey asked GA governor to overturn state election results Georgia Source 16/12/2020 11:45 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 174,384 ballots counted by AVCBs do not link back to a voter registration number Michigan Source 16/12/2020 03:33 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 174 2.020

vote switching in Kentucky. witness said 30k votes trump added biden nov 3rd Kentucky Source 16/12/2020 03:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 Election officials can obstruct observers from access to counting and canvassing Michigan Source 16/12/2020 03:00 AM Document 1 – Voting Legislation 4

Fulton adjudicated 94% of ballots Georgia Source 15/12/2020 11:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 Dominion uses Solarwinds in their technology stack Nationwide Source 15/12/2020 10:43 PM Material 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4

4 Wisconsin SCOTUS rule Executive Branch missused “indefinitely confined” Wisconsin Source 15/12/2020 10:37 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4

4 68% error rate in Dominion system analysis, intentional errors erasing data Michigan Source 15/12/2020 10:32 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4

Stanford University tech scanning tech expert says many ballots faked Nationwide Source 15/12/2020 08:31 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Integrity Watchdog Demands Judges Order Preservation of Evidence That C Nationwide Source 15/12/2020 02:24 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 Raffensperger settled lawsuit by weakening ballot integrity processes against state laws Georgia Source 15/12/2020 01:28 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

3 Officials began processing absentee ballots before election day, against state law Georgia Source 15/12/2020 01:28 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 7.7 million unsolicited ballots were sent to registered voters, against state laws Michigan Source 15/12/2020 11:38 AM Material 6 – General 4

4 Benson launched absentee applications without signature verification against state laws Michigan Source 15/12/2020 11:38 AM Material 6 – General 4

In Switzerland, all dominion scytl e-voting are forbidden following stress tests Nationwide Source 15/12/2020 10:34 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Deperno Law Antrim Michigan Dominion Machines 23 pages Michigan Source 15/12/2020 08:23 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion ownership trail Nationwide Source 15/12/2020 04:45 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Antrim Michigan Forensics Report 121320 [PRELIMINARY] Michigan Source 15/12/2020 03:42 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion voting systems forensic report for Michigan Michigan Source 15/12/2020 02:37 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

President Trump says millions of ballots likely sent to Canis Familiaris in US Nationwide Source 14/12/2020 11:13 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Allied Security Operations Group Antrim Michigan Forensics. Dominion Voter mach Michigan Source 14/12/2020 10:22 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Forensic Audit of Dominion Voting Systems in Antrim County, MI. v2 Michigan Source 14/12/2020 08:42 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Antrim County Forensic Report Michigan Source 14/12/2020 06:40 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Antrim County forensic audit shows fraud Michigan Source 14/12/2020 05:31 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion software switches write-in votes to fake absentee votes Arizona Source 14/12/2020 03:05 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

CA Dominion Vote Anomaly California Source 14/12/2020 02:11 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

3X as many mail-in votes than city average in very walkable neighborhood? Pennsylvania Source 14/12/2020 07:54 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Inner envelopes of absentee ballots opened without mixing in S.F. Arena, Atlanta Georgia Source 14/12/2020 02:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Cases of voter fraud were rare and had no material impact on the outcomes. Nationwide Source 14/12/2020 01:25 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Democratic official charged with 6 felonies regarding absentee election fraud Michigan Source 13/12/2020 11:42 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Pallet Full of Mail in Ballots in Arizona, All headed for Georgia. Georgia Source 13/12/2020 11:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex6of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0204AM (backup) Pennsylvania Source 13/12/2020 09:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex5of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 1209AM (backup) Pennsylvania Source 13/12/2020 09:44 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex4of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 1108PM (backup) Pennsylvania Source 13/12/2020 09:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex3of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0925PM (backup) Pennsylvania Source 13/12/2020 09:42 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex2of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0917PM (backup) Pennsylvania Source 13/12/2020 09:41 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex1of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0915PM (backup) Pennsylvania Source 13/12/2020 09:40 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

If the ballot has no sign it has been folded, it’s a fake Nationwide Source 13/12/2020 07:18 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Inventor Jovan Pulizer EASY TO UNDERSTAND LOW HANGING FRUIT PROOF 4 JUDGES Nationwide Source 13/12/2020 06:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Vote Swaps and Errors Nationwide Source 13/12/2020 06:12 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

illegal pandemic related changes to voting policy Nationwide Source 13/12/2020 04:13 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Atty Matthew DePerno CONFIRMS Dominion Machines CHANGED VOTES Michigan Source 12/12/2020 07:16 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Boxes of Illegal votes are stored in Philadelphia polling center Pennsylvania Source 12/12/2020 10:51 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Fulton County officials violated O.C.G.A. § 21-2-70 (13) ballot secrecy Georgia Source 12/12/2020 10:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

120 year old voter Michigan Source 12/12/2020 01:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

“Biden” has made at least two self-incriminating statements on vote fraud: Nationwide Source 11/12/2020 09:37 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Kemp and Associates Georgia Source 11/12/2020 08:37 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Pensylvania Mail-In data has suspicious ballot turn-around times. Pennsylvania Source 11/12/2020 08:37 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Photo evidence of vote burning in Georgia https://i.imgur.com/SIF8eRO.jpg Georgia Source 11/12/2020 04:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 Elections supervisor can change votes on Dominion systems Georgia Source 11/12/2020 03:38 PM Photo – Audio – Video 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4

Video on youtube re Mich forensic audit results Nationwide Source 11/12/2020 12:12 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

scroll down to video of Louis Nunez re Michigan Forensic Audit Nationwide Source 11/12/2020 12:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

This visual, connects BLM to ActBlue…and ActBlue to Dems ZERO $$ for Blacks!! Nationwide Source 11/12/2020 11:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Facekbook profile belongs or belonged to a JUDY JONES before Actblue/Antifa Nationwide Source 11/12/2020 11:51 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

2 different forms for 3 different parties (Overseas Write-in) DEMSABROAD Nationwide Source 11/12/2020 11:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion fraud exposed video Georgia Source 11/12/2020 09:01 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion Voting Machine Flaws — 2020 Election Coffee County, Georgia Video 1 Georgia Source 11/12/2020 06:21 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Six Examples of PA POTUS vote tallies varying on CNN (backup) Pennsylvania Source 11/12/2020 03:08 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

USPS whistleblower statement supported that USPS directed illegal freight Pennsylvania Source 11/12/2020 03:03 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Click on “vote statistics” go to page 93. 174,384 votes, ZERO registered voters. Michigan Source 11/12/2020 12:21 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Same guy seen cheering here is the guy who took the USB from Blonde Braids? Georgia Source 11/12/2020 12:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

4! 15,017 ballots were illegally marked “Returned” between Nov 7th and Nov 16th Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 08:27 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4

4! Counties continued illegally processing new ballot applications after Nov 3rd Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 08:27 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4! 65,026 ballots were marked “Returned” after Nov 3rd, despite Kathy Boockvar reporting 10k Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 08:26 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4

4! 112,516 ballots were given new return dates. Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 08:24 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4

4! 151,775 mail-in ballot records were changed on Nov 23rd Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 08:20 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 151.775 2.020

Vote counts manipulated in all Pennsylvania counties that used Scytl ENR SW Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 08:19 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

100% of all new Arizonans that entered the State since 1998 voted Arizona Source 10/12/2020 07:32 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

MICHIGAN ELECTION CANVASSER REPORT: 72% Of Absentee Precincts are unbalanced Michigan Source 10/12/2020 05:42 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 12 times outside entities tried to sue Texas to change ballot integrity laws Texas Source 10/12/2020 05:22 PM Material 1 – Voting Legislation 4

Corrupt Dominion voting machines Texas Source 10/12/2020 05:09 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman Facebook video Georgia Source 10/12/2020 03:49 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

PHL precinct 17-06 statistical anomaly. 23528 votes Biden 6 votes Trump Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 02:05 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 Local Election Officials have the authority to allow/deny observers access for signature verification Pennsylvania Source 10/12/2020 02:04 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4

I have better source links for “CPA machine audit Ware Co. GA” in section seven Georgia Source 10/12/2020 12:58 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

4! 200,000 more AV ballots counted than ballots returned in single county Michigan Source 10/12/2020 09:30 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 200.000 2.020

Dominion Voting Machine Flaws — 2020 Election Coffee County, Georgia Nationwide Source 10/12/2020 05:47 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Statistical impossibility – if you xor every county that Trump lost you get 1111 Nationwide Source 10/12/2020 05:29 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Did Obama steal the 2012 election Nationwide Source 10/12/2020 04:41 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Statistical Detection of Election Irregularities : 2020 Nationwide Source 10/12/2020 04:41 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Trump ballots stacked on top of vehicle and driven away Georgia Source 10/12/2020 01:29 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

This SS was taken shortly after counts were in. It was changed later California Source 10/12/2020 01:28 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Jeffrey Tony (04/09/1964) active in TWO STATES (Manatee, FL & Fayette, PA) Pennsylvania Source 09/12/2020 09:14 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Caught on Live TV (Video) – Appears people ripping up and throwing away Ballots! Georgia Source 09/12/2020 08:51 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dona Marie Tony (06/25/1955) active in TWO STATES (Manatee, FL & Fayette, PA) Pennsylvania Source 09/12/2020 08:44 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Kelsie Teigen lives in Nashville, TN & votes in Parkland, FL – see FB, LinkedIn Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 08:34 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Theida Salazar (DOB 10/15/1974) lives in L.A., votes in Fulton County, GA Georgia Source 09/12/2020 08:31 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Illegal votes were cast in Pennsylvania. Maryland Source 09/12/2020 08:07 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania uses FireEye software during the elections. Pennsylvania Source 09/12/2020 07:05 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Russian ties to election fraud Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 06:05 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Michigan Legislator Cynthia A Johnson Threatening Trump Supporters Michigan Source 09/12/2020 04:28 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

SCOTUS UNANIMOUS: Legislatures Can Split Electors By District Without Majority.. Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 11:15 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Biden win Impossible per Harvard Professor. 1 in 4 Quadrillion to the 4th power. Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 07:44 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Evidence of planned voter fraud leaked back on 8/21 by a hacker codenamed PEPELA Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 06:33 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Penn live vote switching video on cnn Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 06:09 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

kathy boockvar stating that mail in ballouts wont be reject do to signatures Pennsylvania Source 09/12/2020 03:37 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Supreme Court is rigged against Trump Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 03:29 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ballots carried away on top of SUV Arizona Source 09/12/2020 02:39 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

“Fact-Checker” that FALSELY claimed “suitcase” scandal debunked is China-Funded Nationwide Source 09/12/2020 12:45 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Parent company of DOMINION received $400 million from CHINESE GOV Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 10:46 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 2,000 ballots were duplicated by officials while denying access for Observers. Arizona Source 08/12/2020 09:32 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

3 “A person is not required to submit proof of citizenship” – Voter Registration Arizona Source 08/12/2020 09:05 PM Material 6 – General 4

4 Signature inspectors told only 1 letter needs to appears to match Nevada Source 08/12/2020 09:00 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 Spike in votes occurred after observers were told vote counting was closing Georgia Source 08/12/2020 08:29 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 Observers were falsely told by officials that counting was stopping. Georgia Source 08/12/2020 08:23 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 2% of ballots from a 100 ballot sample had a votes altered and removed Arizona Source 08/12/2020 08:16 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 6% of signatures from 100 ballot sample were problematic – Republican Witness Arizona Source 08/12/2020 08:03 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

Video Evidence of Freeman taking USB drive out slipping to daughter Georgia Source 08/12/2020 07:15 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Maine Absentee Voter File records neither accepted nor rejected is 3.449% Maine Source 08/12/2020 06:12 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Maine Absentee Voter File records neither Accepted nor Rejected is 3.449% Maine Source 08/12/2020 06:09 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 Officials have not provided Chain of Custody Records in accordance to state laws Georgia Source 08/12/2020 05:17 PM Document 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 9% of signatures from 100 ballot sample were problematic – Democrat Witness Arizona Source 08/12/2020 05:07 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

Fulton,GA Election Director says over 93% of ballots scanned were adjudicated Georgia Source 08/12/2020 04:49 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

video analyzing weird precise ratios of tabulation between trump and biden Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 03:32 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

2 400,000 ballot discrepancy between the official number on Nov 2nd and Nov 3rd Pennsylvania Source 08/12/2020 12:48 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

58,828 Pennsylvania Ballots Mailed and Returned on the same day & BDAY Issues Pennsylvania Source 08/12/2020 05:41 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

KillChain: Documentary made by HBO for a hacker conference named DEF CON Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 05:32 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Local Georgia Story About Pipe Burst Shows Pipe Fixed In AM Yet Counting Stopped Georgia Source 08/12/2020 05:27 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Citizen Files Writ of Mandamus Re: Washington State Chain of Custody Voting Washington Source 08/12/2020 03:24 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby code/script to show anomalies in Pennsylvania mailed/return dates Pennsylvania Source 08/12/2020 03:09 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

1997 SCOTUS Ruling – Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted….. Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 03:08 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby code/script to help observe anomalies in NYT/Edison Data Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 03:08 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Trump Presidential address on election fraud Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 03:07 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Michigan state legislative hearing Michigan Source 08/12/2020 03:04 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Individual at State Farm arena, Georgia, looked under special table and cheered Georgia Source 08/12/2020 03:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby freeman reloading loading tabulator with old ballots Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 02:01 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

The ultimate evidence Nationwide Source 08/12/2020 01:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Supreme Court ruling. elections must be determined election day Florida Source 08/12/2020 12:32 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Portsmouth man pleads guilty to selling fraudulent boater education documents Virginia Source 07/12/2020 10:08 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

RUBY FREEMAN (GA Fraudster) INCRIMINATES HERSELF ON INSTAGRAM LIVE Georgia Source 07/12/2020 09:38 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

video that show ballot shipment from china Nationwide Source 07/12/2020 09:06 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion Tabulator tried to steal Anterim County, Michigan – 11/06/2020 Michigan Source 07/12/2020 07:13 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election officials committed audit transactions early in the vote tabulation Pennsylvania Source 07/12/2020 06:59 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Vote Total irregularity in NM: SOS website conflicts with photos of machine tape New Mexico Source 07/12/2020 04:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Mail In Ballots were both requested & SUBMITTED in our names without our consent New Mexico Source 07/12/2020 03:31 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election reporting Nationwide Source 07/12/2020 02:26 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby and assoicate scanning ballots Georgia Source 07/12/2020 01:13 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion employees deleting files Georgia Source 07/12/2020 12:44 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Statistical info presented in a yt video by Mr Reagan channel idk if you’ve seen Pennsylvania Source 07/12/2020 12:12 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Black jacket/grey vest guy same guy Georgia Source 07/12/2020 11:35 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Black jacket/grey vest guy pulls ballots out from under table and cheers Georgia Source 07/12/2020 11:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Impossible statistics in Pennsylvania and other swing states Pennsylvania Source 07/12/2020 10:43 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dots connected in GA. Rigged elections for years. Georgia Source 07/12/2020 10:27 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

“We’re probably going to get CAUGHT…” Audio from GEORGIA THUMB-DRIVE THIEF! Georgia Source 07/12/2020 03:06 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

How vote ratios were changed and locked on voting machines. Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 07:45 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

CPA auditing dominion machines in GA find algorithms favor biden Georgia Source 06/12/2020 07:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

How election vote tallies were switched and lost. Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 07:42 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman and Others More Sus Than Ever Georgia Source 06/12/2020 05:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ware County GA Recount Sample Evidence Georgia Source 06/12/2020 05:34 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ware County, Ga has broken the Dominion algorithm: Georgia Source 06/12/2020 05:30 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia Election Fraud Proof, Systematic Rebuttal of Official Explanations Georgia Source 06/12/2020 04:39 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

8 USB cards/laptop stolen from Philly election: Suspect from ATL USB handoff? Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 04:30 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

40 page report Pennsylvania election fraud/planning written by PhD statisticians Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 03:48 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Is this the guy that ordered the count stopped on election night Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 03:36 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Over 500,000 Virginians sent incorrect absentee ballot by “non-profit” Virginia Source 06/12/2020 03:34 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

NBC report on hacking event in 2019 that included Dominions image scan Washington Source 06/12/2020 02:48 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ballot dumping Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video showing count flip Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 12:02 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia State officials handling ballots Georgia Source 06/12/2020 08:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Fort Bend County goes blue in 2018, blue wave in 2020. Foreign voting servers. Texas Source 06/12/2020 05:54 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

Chicago Union Board Coerced Members to Campaign for Democrats Illinois Source 06/12/2020 04:53 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Applied as poll worker months ago -told it was full.Now all blue 76% more votes. Texas Source 06/12/2020 04:52 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 6 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 04:33 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 5 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 04:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 4 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 04:30 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 3of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 04:28 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 2 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 04:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 1 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania Source 06/12/2020 04:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Statement of fact Ohio Source 06/12/2020 04:10 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

IG User Admits to Creating Biden Ballots/Claims Dominion & Stacy Abraham Plan B Georgia Source 06/12/2020 02:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

March 21, 2014 – Affidavit of Jon S. Ahern Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 01:05 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Jack Blaine, Dominion and Smartmatic Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 01:02 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Harris N. Miller, see Harris Miller Wikipedia Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:59 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Drew Sunstein Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:55 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

March 3, 2019 – Declaration of Daniel Davidson Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:52 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

March 19, 2014 – Declaration of Angie Rogers, Commissioner of Elections for LA Louisiana Source 06/12/2020 12:51 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

March 18, 2014 – Declaration of Kevin Hurst Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:49 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

June 3, 2010 – Special Meeting, SVS Board of Directors, Unanimous Consent Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:46 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

June 3, 2010 – Dominion Voting Systems Asset Purchase Agreement from Sequoia Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:44 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

October 1, 2009 – ProDocumentSolutions Asset Purchase Agreement from SVS Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:42 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

July 15, 2009 – Dominion Voting Systems Asset Purchase Agreement Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:41 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

May 28, 2008 – Smartmatic Note Purchase Agreement Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:39 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Transition Services Agreement Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:36 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Promissory Note – $2,000,000.00 Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:34 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Product Distribution Agreement Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:33 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

THEY STOLE MINNESOTA! they use something called the “2% strategy”.Heres how it w Minnesota Source 06/12/2020 12:32 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

September 18, 2007 – Stock Purchase Agreement, SVS Holdings, Sequoia, Smartmatic Nationwide Source 06/12/2020 12:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Live video mother to the blond offical counting ballots with no adresses Georgia Source 06/12/2020 12:09 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

mom to the blond hair girl counting votes in Georgia on the election night liv Georgia Source 05/12/2020 11:59 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

GA-VIDEO: Evidence – Ruby (& Lady in Yellow) running stacks of ballots 3 Times. Georgia Source 05/12/2020 10:39 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Motion for TRO in lawsuit Georgia Source 05/12/2020 10:33 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Complaint in lawsuit, Lin Wood v. Georgia SOS Georgia Source 05/12/2020 10:32 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Complaint in lawsuit, Pearson v. Kemp Georgia Source 05/12/2020 10:30 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Smartmatic took down its pages for certification , services, technology and fact Nationwide Source 05/12/2020 08:50 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

China paid Dominion’s owners $400m just before election Nationwide Source 05/12/2020 07:56 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Proof of fixing elections and proof of FBI and USDOJ coverup of election fraud California Source 05/12/2020 07:38 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Unidentified Objects over Texas Voting Stations, Leftist Corporation involved Texas Source 05/12/2020 05:52 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex 6of6: Trump PA vote decrease 666; Biden PA vote decrease 312; Why? CNN 0203-0 Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 04:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex 5of6: Trump PA vote decrease 29; Biden PA vote increase 5,267; Why? CNN 1208- Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 04:52 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex 4of6: Trump PA vote decrease 19,958; Biden PA vote increase 19,958; Why? CNN Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 04:51 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex 3of6: Trump PA vote decrease 120,494; Biden PA vote decrease 384,900; Why?CNN Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 04:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex 2of6: Trump PA vote decrease 113,870; Biden PA vote increase 17,372; Why? CNN Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 04:49 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ex 1of6: Trump PA vote decrease 33,941; Biden PA vote decrease 193,301; Why? CNN Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 04:48 PM PhotoAudioVideo 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman’s Mother’s Confession Post Georgia Source 05/12/2020 12:56 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON SCOTUS ruled fraud vitiates everything Nationwide Source 05/12/2020 09:15 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Maricopa County Sheriffs found abondoned voting machines in bus in Buckeye, AZ Arizona Source 05/12/2020 09:03 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Charges for Altering of Poll Books Michigan Source 05/12/2020 08:01 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

PA Open Data- Requested, mailed and received ballots by dead people. Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 07:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

BREAKING: 76 of 141 Republican Representatives in PA Send Letter to Congress Ask Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 07:03 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Collection of social media post confessions made by Ruby Freeman, Fulton Cnty GA Georgia Source 05/12/2020 05:27 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

exposure of the vote shifting algorithm, the ratios and how it precinct hopped Pennsylvania Source 05/12/2020 04:58 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Received absentee ballots which we did not request, have never requested. Arizona Source 05/12/2020 04:07 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dallas County -Multiple Issues with Fraud and Elections Rolls Texas Source 05/12/2020 04:07 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dallas County Over 92% of PURGED In-Person and Absentee voters were over 65. Texas Source 05/12/2020 04:02 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video proof of dismissing observers and then counting hidden ballots Georgia Source 05/12/2020 03:45 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

New York has counties with voter registration rates in excess of 100% New York Source 05/12/2020 03:45 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Oregon has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Oregon Source 05/12/2020 03:43 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

New Mexico has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% New Mexico Source 05/12/2020 03:41 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Nevada counties have voter registration rates exceeding 100% Nevada Source 05/12/2020 03:38 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Nebraska has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Nebraska Source 05/12/2020 03:35 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Missouri has at least one county with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Missouri Source 05/12/2020 03:33 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Massachusetts has counties with voter registrations exceeding 100% Massachusetts Source 05/12/2020 03:30 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Kansas has at least one county with voter registrations rates exceeding 100% Kansas Source 05/12/2020 03:27 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Iowas has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Iowa Source 05/12/2020 03:24 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Proof!!!!! Braided Woman (Shaye Freeman) with Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez- Fulton Nationwide Source 05/12/2020 03:22 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Indiana has counties with registration rates higher than 100% Indiana Source 05/12/2020 03:21 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Many counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Georgia Source 05/12/2020 03:18 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Florida has many counties with registration rates exceeding 100% Florida Source 05/12/2020 03:10 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Arkansas has at least one county with a registration rate over 100% Arkansas Source 05/12/2020 03:03 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

USB Handoff-Save before it gets deleted Georgia Source 05/12/2020 01:40 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dead people voted. I saw them exit their graves and vote Arizona Source 05/12/2020 01:35 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Canadians receiving texts, phone calls soliciting Biden votes & registrati Nationwide Source 05/12/2020 12:41 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia poll worker reports several I’m proprietors he witnessed Georgia Source 05/12/2020 12:26 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Tens of thousands of Georgia votes cast by non-residents or in the wrong county. Georgia Source 05/12/2020 12:07 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video showing election officials Ruby Shaye Freeman passing off USB drive Georgia Source 04/12/2020 11:19 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video of blonde with braids in AZ slipping USB drive to another person Arizona Source 04/12/2020 11:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

This is a captured instagram post deleted by Ruby Freeman (purple shirt lady) Georgia Source 04/12/2020 10:41 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video of poll worker with thousands of ballots, unsupervised, and entering data Georgia Source 04/12/2020 10:02 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Downloaded voter data of those 100+ years old. Investigate! Michigan Source 04/12/2020 09:23 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

People filling in ballots for Biden one after the other on camera Pennsylvania Source 04/12/2020 07:55 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Elections worker “Ruby” in Fulton County, GA, absentee ballots with no return Georgia Source 04/12/2020 07:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Shae and Ruby Freeman Disposing of Ballot Thumb Drive Georgia Source 04/12/2020 07:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Compilation of evidence. Daily updates Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 06:28 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

KLoeffler bought $5M-$25M of Dominion stock on 3/13/20 Georgia Source 04/12/2020 05:54 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia Poll Workers Sneaking USB Drive – the Same Lady Who Sent People Home Georgia Source 04/12/2020 05:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Poll workers caught on video room cleared – suitcases full of ballots Georgia Source 04/12/2020 05:07 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman shows mountain of GA Absentee Ballots with no return address added Georgia Source 04/12/2020 05:00 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

MICHIGAN DOMINION CODER WHISTLEBLOWER- SAYS USB IS KEY UPLOADED CLIP TO YT Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 04:25 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Poll worker uses ballot to blow nose into Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 03:47 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Women from Georgia Video. Has 2 trays of ballots with no return address. Georgia Source 04/12/2020 03:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

GA Election Official has illegal ballots delivered for processing; shares video Georgia Source 04/12/2020 03:33 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

GA Election Official in Fulton shares video of illegal ballots being processed Georgia Source 04/12/2020 03:29 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Poll Worker who counted unsupervised hands off USB to another woman and man 4:15 Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 02:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Poll worker Ruby Freeman counting ballots without observers and no addresses Georgia Source 04/12/2020 02:14 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion Energy, Inc. paid Bill Barr, NOT Dominion Voting Systems, Corp. Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 02:07 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

I recently saw this put out abs hope that it is helpful to your cause Washington Source 04/12/2020 02:06 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

List of deceased confirmed voters in Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Source 04/12/2020 01:44 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

“Election Fraud Punishment” trended on Google in swing states before election. Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 01:40 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

IDENTIFIED: GA ELECTION FRAUD CRIMINAL Georgia Source 04/12/2020 01:36 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video shows poll workers secretly passing USB drive to each other. Georgia Source 04/12/2020 01:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Thousands of blank mail in ballots, and federal use only USPS trays in backrooms Georgia Source 04/12/2020 12:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Maine Absentee Voter File Maine 04/12/2020 12:23 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Fake drop boxes were set up to eliminate unwanted votes California Source 04/12/2020 12:06 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman? slips CCTV yellow braids USB drive? Georgia Source 04/12/2020 11:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia SoS Raffensperger chose firn in bed with Dominion to audit the company Georgia Source 04/12/2020 11:19 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman of cctv fame with absentee Ballot envelopes with From address Georgia Source 04/12/2020 11:06 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman Ballot Container With No Return Addresses In Fulton County Georgia Source 04/12/2020 10:29 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman Hands Over USB On Video 4:13 (Time Stamp) In Fulton County Georgia Source 04/12/2020 10:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ruby Freeman Talking Suspicious On Video (Fulton County) Georgia Source 04/12/2020 10:20 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Visual of votes changing in a second Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 06:09 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Detailed vote rigging demonstration Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 06:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

How to rig an election shows in depth Nationwide Source 04/12/2020 05:58 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Poll worker spilled coffee on ballot, threw ballot away Texas Source 04/12/2020 04:09 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Surveilance footage from Fulton when republicans told to leave for the night Georgia Source 04/12/2020 03:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 100 affidavits attest to unlawful votes in Georgia Georgia Source 04/12/2020 02:51 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

4 500+ votes being credited to a single batch of 50 ballots Michigan Source 04/12/2020 02:50 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 500 2.020

Video shows poll workers pulling out suitcases of ballots Georgia Source 04/12/2020 02:49 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 143,835 votes in Georgia were in violation to state laws Georgia Source 04/12/2020 02:06 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 143 2.020

Google/AP calls Virginia for Biden on election night at 91,647 Trump lead Virginia Source 04/12/2020 01:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

342 797 votes still missing in Pennsylvania – based on 89% reporting on Nov 5 Pennsylvania Source 04/12/2020 01:20 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

universal id coming to america Michigan Source 04/12/2020 12:13 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions

Gwinnett County Tossed Out Batch Forms Georgia Source 04/12/2020 12:08 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

The Steal is Perpetrated by Anti-Trump Republicans Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 11:58 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Evidence-Based Elections Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 11:56 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Grosse Point Woods, Michigan Send Legal Notice Demanding Service due to inoperab Michigan Source 03/12/2020 11:53 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Kent Co.- Straight ticket + Pres/Vice votes exceeds registered voters by 73,920 Michigan Source 03/12/2020 11:34 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Voting System Failures Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 11:31 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

inside video at polling site from Team Trump…… Georgia Source 03/12/2020 11:19 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Footage of Ballot Counting after hours Georgia Source 03/12/2020 10:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 18,000~ hidden ballots retrieved and counted during evacuation Georgia Source 03/12/2020 08:09 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020

4 42,248 voters voted twice Nevada Source 03/12/2020 07:58 PM Expert Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 42 2.020

Georgia vote counters sent home while 4 stay back and pull out hidden ballots Georgia Source 03/12/2020 07:58 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

4 8,000 ballots cast with addresses that are physically non-existent Nevada Source 03/12/2020 07:56 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 8 2.020

4 1,500 voters were listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration Nevada Source 03/12/2020 07:55 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.500 2.020

4 6,000 voters who had U.S. Postal Service “flags” on “vacant addresses.” Nevada Source 03/12/2020 07:55 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 6 2.020

Thousands of Ballots hidden under table and taken out after room cleared Michigan Source 03/12/2020 07:25 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Virginia Man, Josh Hawley, used sister’s address to vote in Missouri Missouri Source 03/12/2020 07:22 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Loyola University – what would happen with a contested 2020 elect= template? Washington Source 03/12/2020 07:01 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Mayor DiBlasio’s daughter saying Biden was able to steal the election. Washington Source 03/12/2020 06:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

ajmuckler@gmail.com Pennsylvania Source 03/12/2020 06:23 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

China Involved With Phony Ballots Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 06:14 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Structured Statistical Anomalies in Multiple States Indicative of Vote Switching Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 04:20 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Indiana voters wait in long lines through fields, fairgrounds after hours Indiana Source 03/12/2020 04:19 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Thousand of Fake/Manipulated Ballots Found During WI County Recount Wisconsin Source 03/12/2020 04:07 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Data expert: Vote tabulations in PA, GA show ‘anomalies’–Trump missing votes: Georgia Source 03/12/2020 04:04 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Witness Testifies at PA Election Hearing: Voting Machines ‘Built to Be Manipulat Pennsylvania Source 03/12/2020 04:03 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Pennsylvania Bombshell: Biden 99.4% vs. Trump 0.6% Pennsylvania Source 03/12/2020 04:02 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Michigan Illegally Counted or Ignored 500K Ballots, Lawsuit Claims: Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 03:59 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

2 300,000 Fake People Voted In Arizona Election Arizona Source 03/12/2020 03:55 PM Expert Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020

Whistleblowers reveal massive election fraud, hundreds of thousands of ballots Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 03:52 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Nevada just got interesting: 40,000 ballots look fraudulent Nevada Source 03/12/2020 03:42 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Law college paper detailing the 2020 election fraud PLAN Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 03:40 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

3 USPS witnesses claim they helped with backdating and transported across states Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 03:39 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

280,000 Ballots ‘Disappeared’ Overnight with Trailer—USPS Whistleblower: Kansas Source 03/12/2020 03:37 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

President Trump Tweets a Troubling Video Allegedly Showing Gifts for Voting Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 03:26 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Illegal Money-for-Votes Raffles Conducted in Several States in 2020 Election Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 03:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

City of Richmond has zero listed absentee or provisional voters. Virginia Source 03/12/2020 03:21 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Statistician Reveals How Pennsylvania Democrats Used Fake Voter Registration Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 03:20 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Donald Trump has a tiny cock Georgia Source 03/12/2020 03:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

0 votes counted for Bexar county Texas Source 03/12/2020 02:33 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Voter Integrity Fund’ Voter Analysis after the Election in MICHIGAN Michigan Source 03/12/2020 01:53 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Pennsylvania State Legislature Holds Public Hearing on 2020 Election Pennsylvania Source 03/12/2020 01:42 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Arizona’s legislature public hearing presenting witness accounts Arizona Source 03/12/2020 01:39 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 01:15 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

John Oliver outlines severe flaws in voting machines used in the United States Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 12:22 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

2nd Twitter Video with Chinese to Order US Election Ballots Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 04:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Twitter video of a Chinese order of 2020 US Election Ballots Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 04:22 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Patrick Byrne via a video lays out the statistical and data evidence Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 02:56 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Glitch(trump loss????) Nevada Source 03/12/2020 02:11 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Tabulators incapable of processing the numbers submitted during 3am and 6am Michigan Source 03/12/2020 01:28 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

this is interesting Nevada Source 03/12/2020 12:58 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Analysis of philly precinct Level vote Reporting Uncovers clear algorithms Pennsylvania Source 03/12/2020 12:42 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

War Games Proj Dec ‘19 then renamed Transition Integrity Project-dated June 2020 p1 Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 12:00 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

War Games Proj Dec ‘19 then renamed Transition Integrity Project-dated June 2020 p2 Nationwide Source 03/12/2020 12:00 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Military Ballots photocopied all for Biden Michigan Source 02/12/2020 08:47 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

2:40 Disguising PO Boxes as Apartments Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

5:20 Possible Fraud Through Ballots Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

6:50 Tactics Repeated Across States Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

8:00 What Vote Fraud Data Shows Us Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

10:22 Discovered Fraud Could Flip States Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

13:15 Data Represents Hard Evidence Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

14:15 Questionable Methods for Recounts Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

Parent co. of Dominion received 400 Mil from ChiComs 10/8/20. Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 07:56 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Smartmatic presentation to Georgia Georgia Source 02/12/2020 06:45 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Poll book tablet gel-like surface prevented applying a legible signature New York Source 02/12/2020 06:40 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Eric Coomer sales presentation on Dominion Voting Machine to Pennsylvania Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 06:20 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Poll-watcher views USBs uploaded without supervision Pennsylvania Source 02/12/2020 06:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion contractor has ballots on thumb drive weeks before election Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 05:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Absentte ballots found in ditch causing 1,390 invalid votes to Biden Georgia Source 02/12/2020 04:43 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Bob Piton #2: Registered “Undisclosed Sex” voters vote impossibly high rate 97% Arizona Source 02/12/2020 03:58 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Were Trump votes changed to Biden votes in PA? Pennsylvania Source 02/12/2020 03:28 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Were Dominion machines rigged? Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 03:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Organizational chart Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 02:55 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Claims apparently made by Newt Gingrich Pennsylvania Source 02/12/2020 02:47 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Ballot harvesting by Congresswoman Omar Minnesota Source 02/12/2020 12:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Voting machines are susceptible to occasional random bit flips due Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 10:36 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

USPS truck driver takes ballots from NY to Pennsylvania, which then disappear. Pennsylvania Source 02/12/2020 09:17 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion ownership tree Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 09:14 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Hundreds of mail in ballots found dumped in a recycling bin in Macomb County, MI Michigan Source 02/12/2020 08:50 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

MI needs a forensic audit. Michigan Source 02/12/2020 07:50 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Refer to attached video: Edward Solomon reverse-engineered the Dominion Voting Minnesota Source 02/12/2020 07:28 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

WATCH LIVE… USPS WHISTLEBLOWERS COME FORWARD: Driver Delivered Hundreds of Thous Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 07:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Kids able to hack replica state voting at the DEFCON 26 mtg in 2018 Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 05:30 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion Contractor. There is an avenue for fraud. Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 05:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

There is no chain of custody for digital ballots. Michigan Source 02/12/2020 05:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video of Georgia Secretary of State Office Shipping Absentee Ballots Via UPS Georgia Source 02/12/2020 05:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video shows PA vote flip Trump to Biden Live on CNN Pennsylvania Source 02/12/2020 04:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Donald Trump won the election, everybody’s saying it Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 01:23 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Possible antifa spotted tampering with ballots. Nationwide Source 02/12/2020 12:34 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion employee tabulating ballots clandestinely uses USB drive Georgia Source 01/12/2020 02:17 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Eric Coomer worked for Sequoia voting. California Source 01/12/2020 01:40 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

In 2017 CNN Examines Voting Machine Vulnerabilities Nationwide Source 01/12/2020 12:58 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Votes illegally paid for Nationwide Source 01/12/2020 12:43 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Antrim Michigan vote switch remained in place Michigan Source 01/12/2020 10:56 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Georgia – video- dominion voting being hacked by guy using USB drive Georgia Source 01/12/2020 10:37 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

SEC filing, State Street Capital/Foreign Donation Delaware Source 01/12/2020 10:32 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

154m votes for Pres, US Dept Census 2019 shows 157.5m registered Nationwide Source 01/12/2020 10:29 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Scytl Bulletin: 2019 EU Election Night Reporting – Servers in Frankfurt Germany Nationwide Source 01/12/2020 09:56 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Court Filing 2013 Smartmatic/Dominion Delaware Source 01/12/2020 08:01 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions

Microsoft encloses the software so error testing is wrong Arizona Source 01/12/2020 07:14 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Eric Coomer Anti Trump Lashout Nationwide Source 01/12/2020 05:39 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion Employee uploading fraudulatnt ballots from USB Nationwide Source 01/12/2020 04:42 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion employee uploading fraudulant ballots Nationwide Source 01/12/2020 04:40 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion USB Data Manipulation Video Georgia Source 01/12/2020 04:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion’s staff use USB key to manipulate data, then palm the key. Part 2 of 2. Georgia Source 01/12/2020 03:25 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Dominion’s staff use USB key to manipulate data, then palm the key. Part 1 of 2. Georgia Source 01/12/2020 03:23 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Gwinnett County Dominion Rep Tabulating Ballots & Certifying Results Georgia Source 01/12/2020 02:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

FB post reporting unsolicited ballot information received. Pennsylvania Source 30/11/2020 10:19 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions

voting machines dumped in Georgia Georgia Source 30/11/2020 09:37 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

256,593 votes switched from Trump to Biden in PA Pennsylvania Source 30/11/2020 09:14 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions

Michigan Illegally Counted or Ignored 500K Ballots, Lawsuit Claims Michigan Source 30/11/2020 07:15 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Kamala harris is in with dominion voting Nationwide Source 30/11/2020 06:28 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Election Workers Instructed to Overwrite Backup Data (see pg. 18) Michigan Source 30/11/2020 05:51 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Here. Enjoy. Massive fraud in many ways. It is not even debatable at this point. Georgia Source 30/11/2020 03:08 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Suppression Black & Hispanic teens encouraged at court house to vote Trump out Illinois Source 30/11/2020 02:24 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

2014 security audit flags Dominion Voting software as a trojan California Source 30/11/2020 01:15 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

False claims of fraud flood news outlets Nationwide Source 30/11/2020 12:37 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Trump encourages voters to illegally vote twice Nationwide Source 30/11/2020 12:35 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Voter caught submitting illegal second vote for Donald Trump Iowa Source 30/11/2020 12:32 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Vote Counting Software is Susceptible to Hacking Georgia Source 30/11/2020 11:47 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions

2019 Georgia procurement office review of voting systems Georgia Source 30/11/2020 11:25 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

3D map illustrating depth of election fraud to an average American Nationwide Source 30/11/2020 11:13 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Washington state votes from the dead Washington Source 30/11/2020 11:12 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

1st time, registered voters turned away at polls Louisiana Source 30/11/2020 09:41 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

Nashton Garret Tennessee Resident Unsolicited Mail in Ballot Maricopa County. Arizona Source 30/11/2020 08:16 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Video: Bags of ballots being delivered from personal car to rental truck Florida Source 30/11/2020 07:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

NC Chief Justice goes door to door after election to cure ballots North Carolina Source 30/11/2020 07:42 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions

X’S MARK 12 BIGGEST THEFT >4% FOR 6915 VOTES in Georgia. PNG,CSV,LOG. revised. Georgia Source 30/11/2020 07:40 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

NC votes added after deadline North Carolina Source 30/11/2020 07:20 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

Witnessed 2 Election officials acknowledging “1ERROR MESSAGE w Sad face icon” Virginia Source 30/11/2020 06:30 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions

Statistical anomilies for Biden Pennsylvania Source 30/11/2020 04:59 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions

Biden wins 100% of Registered Democrats & Independents Pennsylvania Source 30/11/2020 04:55 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions

1 Pollpad Wifi Available at Eaton Eletrical in Smyrna GA Georgia Source 29/11/2020 08:14 PM Photo – Audio – Video 6 – General 1 2.020

3 PA Poll Worker Admits to Throwing All Donald Trump Ballots in Garbage Pennsylvania Source 29/11/2020 04:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 2.020

1 Voting machine found dumped in the woods in Fulton County, GA. Georgia Source 29/11/2020 04:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 6 – General 3 2.020

2 Signature verification machine was never repaired causing human verification only Georgia Source 28/11/2020 08:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3

4! 2,689 fraudulent addresses used in GA and PA Wisconsin Source 24/11/2020 11:07 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.689 2.020

3 Upwards of 45% of Indefinitely Confined voters shown to not qualify Wisconsin Source 24/11/2020 11:05 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4! 1093% more Indefinitely Confined granted (Covid not a qualification) than 2016 Wisconsin Source 24/11/2020 11:01 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4! 138,444 swing state votes were cast from voters with residence in another state Nationwide Source 24/11/2020 10:59 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 138.444 2.020

3 1.2% of newly moved voters had votes cast in their name without consent Nationwide Source 24/11/2020 10:58 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

3 1.3% of newly registered voters had votes cast in their name without consent Nationwide Source 24/11/2020 10:57 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4! 23.2% of absentee ballots returned by voters, were not received in swing states Nationwide Source 24/11/2020 10:56 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4! 27.4% of absentee ballots were likely fraudently requested in AZ, GA, MI, PA, WI Nationwide Source 24/11/2020 10:55 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4 15 witness videos from Precinct 13: Congressman, Senator, Dominion employee Michigan Source 24/11/2020 04:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

1 Former Texas ivoting official certified fictitious ballot for Lyndon Johnson Texas Source 23/11/2020 11:18 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 1 1.948

4 61% of signatures were found invalid after State Senator Obama initiated challenge Illinois Source 23/11/2020 10:15 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.996

3 32,000 Michigan residents sign request for independed audit Michigan Source 23/11/2020 10:11 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

3 149,772 vote batch is 96% for single canidate Michigan Source 23/11/2020 10:10 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 149.772 2.020

2 Clerk signals that non-party workers may be in party worker slots Michigan Source 23/11/2020 08:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

3 MN disabled public verification of ballot status, despite official instructions Michigan Source 22/11/2020 03:32 PM Material 6 – General 4 0 2.020

1 Zuckerberg-Funded ‘Safe Elections’ Project gave $18m to PA districts Pennsylvania Source 22/11/2020 11:10 AM Material 6 – General 2 0 2.020

1 2435 mail-in ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in PA Pennsylvania Source 22/11/2020 07:59 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3

1 1614 mail-in ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in MI Michigan Source 22/11/2020 07:57 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020

1 Chicago Election Board approved remote work for nonessenial employees Illinois Source 21/11/2020 05:16 PM Photo – Audio – Video 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 0 2.020

4 Determining the legality of a ballot is “optional” for absentee counting boards Michigan Source 21/11/2020 12:54 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020

0 8205 ballots were approved, mailed out, filled out, mailed back, and received on same day. Pennsylvania Source 20/11/2020 01:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0

1 Campaign offical ask for volenteers to track down ballot in PA Wisconsin Source 20/11/2020 10:47 AM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 2 2.020

4 40,875+ ballots were cast in the name of another voter without their consent Pennsylvania Source 20/11/2020 04:09 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 40.875 2.020

2 Ballot envelopes visibly identify the voter’s party affiliation Florida Source 19/11/2020 09:39 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 2 0 2.020

1 1,314 pieces of mail discard in wood by USPS working New York Source 19/11/2020 09:33 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 1 2.020

2 Benford Analysis shows irregular Nationwide Source 19/11/2020 07:50 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 0 2.020

4 40 of CO’s 64 counties have more voter registrations than voting-age citizens Colorado Source 19/11/2020 10:01 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.019

4 353 counties in 29 states have more voter registrations than voting-age citizens Nationwide Source 19/11/2020 09:53 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020

3 GOP Reps certified election on as an attempted to protecting their families Michigan Source 19/11/2020 09:38 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020

4 Recount monitors unable to track multiple tables with constant recount errors Georgia Source 19/11/2020 01:08 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 0 2.020

2 139 unexplainable discrepancies in Clark County Commission race Georgia Source 19/11/2020 12:55 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020

2 Lowest recorded mail-in ballot rejection rate in swing states Nationwide Source 19/11/2020 12:50 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020

4 834 counts of mail-in voter fraud prosecuted by OAG since 2004 Texas Source 19/11/2020 12:40 AM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020

1 GA Secretary of State withholds ballot image from public viewing Georgia Source 19/11/2020 12:02 AM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 1 0 2.020

2 95% of Bellwether counties break voting pattern, creating statistical anomaly Nationwide Source 18/11/2020 11:56 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 0 2.020

3 143,379 vote dump at 3:42am had a 93% leaning towards single candidate Wisconsin Source 18/11/2020 11:44 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 143.379 2.020

4 1,127 ballots wrongly labeled through technical glitch Georgia Source 18/11/2020 11:30 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.755 2.020

3 6 recount monitors witness batches of ballots appearing to be marked by machines Georgia Source 18/11/2020 11:09 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 500 2.020

3 9,000 ballot counting error caught by recount moderators Georgia Source 18/11/2020 10:53 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 9.000 2.020

4 Poll Challengers were kick out for challenging suspect ballots Michigan Source 18/11/2020 10:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020

4 9,500 dead people returned mail-in ballots Michigan Source 18/11/2020 10:17 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020

4 Scanning results incorrect and officials unsure if it was hardware or software Georgia Source 18/11/2020 10:08 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 342 2.020

4 2,000 ballots found in single sweep, despite numerous prior sweeps Pennsylvania Source 18/11/2020 10:03 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.000 2.020

4 Observers forced to stand 30 feet away from ballot counting, despite state laws Pennsylvania Source 18/11/2020 09:42 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 0 2.020

2 Vulnerabilities give access to change the “Official” Databases Nationwide Source 18/11/2020 09:28 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 0 2.020

4 Mail-in ballots were “returned” for counting before they were mailed Pennsylvania Source 18/11/2020 09:02 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 23.305 2.020

2 Votes erased from memory card and story withheld from press Maryland Source 18/11/2020 08:19 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.008

2 200,000 ballots counted without human verification Nevada Source 18/11/2020 07:56 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 0 2.020

4 Polling place illegally handed out handed out gift cards for absentee ballots Nevada Source 18/11/2020 07:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 0 2.020

2 84,108 mail-in ballots were not counted or invalidated New York Source 18/11/2020 07:35 PM Material 6 – General 2 0 2.020

4 223,000 intractable mail-in ballots sent to wrong addresses Nevada Source 18/11/2020 07:23 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 223.000 2.020

4 200,000 mail-in ballots cast with the unverifyable “indefinitely confined” status Wisconsin Source 18/11/2020 06:48 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 200.000 2.020

4 8,000 voter application submitted by couple on behalf of homeless and the dead California Source 18/11/2020 06:33 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 8.000 2.020

4 2,600 new votes found in county’s recount Georgia Source 18/11/2020 04:43 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.600 2.020

2 Dem Rep intimidates GOP Rep by insinuating his kids will become a public target Michigan Source 18/11/2020 04:30 PM Photo – Audio – Video 6 – General 3 0 2.020

4 9,626 vote error discovered by recount monitor Georgia Source 18/11/2020 03:29 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 9.626 2.020

4 Recount protocol breached by workers silently passing on ballots Georgia Source 18/11/2020 03:27 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020

2 Email from Election Official Stressing Issues with Voters Using Sharpies Arizona Source 18/11/2020 02:44 PM Document 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

4 15,000 Nevada voters suspected to have also voted outside state Nevada Source 18/11/2020 11:36 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 15.000 2.020

4 39% of 1137 Republican ballots never arrived for counting, despite being mailed. Pennsylvania Source 17/11/2020 08:11 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 443 2.020

4 32.6% of 1706 sample received absentee ballots without their request Pennsylvania Source 17/11/2020 08:07 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 1.009 2.020

2 Poll workers cheer as GOP atterney is removed from counting center Michigan Source 17/11/2020 07:57 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4

4 72% of Detroit’s absentee ballot counts were off, Canvassers discovers Michigan Source 17/11/2020 07:44 PM Digital – Glitch 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020

4 70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee counting boards had unexplained counting errors Michigan Source 17/11/2020 07:43 PM Digital – Glitch 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020

3 500 absentee ballots missing, never delivered by postal service Minnesota Source 17/11/2020 05:56 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 500 2.020

3 Dominion and Smartmatic have had contracts outside of public knowledge Nationwide Source 17/11/2020 12:14 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 0 2.013

2 Dominion licenses it’s software to Smartmatic Nationwide Source 17/11/2020 12:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 0 2.020

4 2,349 undated ballots counted after Board of Elections voted 2-1 against Elections Code Pennsylvania Source 17/11/2020 08:33 AM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.349 2.020

4 6,000 illegal votes in NV, according to NV District Attorney Nevada Source 17/11/2020 05:11 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 6.000 2.020

4 1,600+ voters born 1800 and 1900 voted by mail in NC North Carolina Source 17/11/2020 12:07 AM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.600 2.020

3 Detroit Absentee Counting Center blocked Observers from monitoring process Michigan Source 16/11/2020 11:27 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

4 Claim that Maiden name was used to vote in election Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 11:21 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 1 1 2.020

3 List of poll watchers being denied entry Pennsylvania Source 16/11/2020 10:56 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 0 2.020

1 Google searches for ‘election fraud punishment,’ increased ahead of election Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 10:33 PM Statistical 6 – General 1 0 2.020

2 1,127 ballots wrongly labeled through technical glitch Michigan Source 16/11/2020 10:15 PM 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 0 2.020

2 20 seniors voted for a canidate under pressure from a care giver Wisconsin Source 16/11/2020 09:23 PM Witness 6 – General 3 2.020

1 Double mail-in ballots received by serval dozen voters Virginia Source 16/11/2020 09:20 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020

1 Double mail-in ballot received by around 1000 voters Virginia Source 16/11/2020 09:18 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020

1 18 mail-in ballots stolen from mailboxes Arizona Source 16/11/2020 09:01 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 3 0 2.020

4 15,000 ballots found on flash drive after first being rejection by software filters Virginia Source 16/11/2020 08:51 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 15.000 2.020

4 30 times lower rejection rate for mail-in ballots than in 2016 Pennsylvania Source 16/11/2020 06:49 PM Statistical 6 – General 2 2.020

1 45 day after election, federal official assess if foreign governments had any effect Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 06:46 PM Document 1 – Voting Legislation 4 2.020

4 Poll observers forced to use binoculars to watch voting process, despite court order Pennsylvania Source 16/11/2020 06:45 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 2.020

2 Statistical anomalies in multiple states have a time correlation Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 06:36 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 2.020

2 Poll worker instructed to adjust the mailing date of absentee ballot packages Michigan Source 16/11/2020 06:35 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

4 “X” used for signatures for in fraudulent voter registrations Pennsylvania Source 16/11/2020 06:29 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 3 2.020

2 93% of errors go unnoticed by users of ballot marking devices security Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 06:03 PM Statistical 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 2.020

1 19,888 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses from China seized by authorities Illinois Source 16/11/2020 02:14 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 1 2.020

4 132,000 “Change of Address” flags in single GA county Georgia Source 16/11/2020 02:03 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4 PA DoS removed signature verification from all mail-in ballots Pennsylvania Source 16/11/2020 01:49 PM Court Ruling 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4 18,000 mail-in ballots didn’t have a “Mailed Date” only a return date after Nov 3rd Pennsylvania Source 16/11/2020 12:40 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 18.000 2.020

3 1,298 proven instances of voter fraud with 1,121 criminal convictions Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 12:11 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020

3 Jill Stein contested the results in 3 states 2016 for similar irregularities Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 12:09 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.016

1 Joe Biden states he put together the most “extensive… voter fraud organization” Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 11:57 AM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 1 2.020

2 Dominion Security Chief states he “made sure” Trump would not win Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 11:47 AM Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 2.020

3 Dominion IT worker submits affidavit describing poll workers signing ballots Michigan Source 16/11/2020 11:15 AM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

4 3,000 instances of alleged voter fraud filed with AG by Nevada GOP Nevada Source 16/11/2020 11:14 AM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4 ES&S misrepresented their machines as EAC Certified to US officials Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 11:10 AM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020

3 Voting machine “glitches” in Toronto election in Canada Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 11:08 AM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.014

2 Biden’s Mail-in votes dramatically fail Benford Test Atlanta, all others pass. Georgia Source 16/11/2020 11:00 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 2.020

4 CISA only did a critical product evaluation (CPE) on some vendor supplied systems Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 10:55 AM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 2.020

2 Confidential: Smartmatic is web of holding companies, suspected of fraud Nationwide Source 16/11/2020 10:27 AM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020

3 Dems receive new election after affidavits show an absentee ballot scheme North Carolina Source 15/11/2020 01:06 PM Historical Context 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.018

3 95% registered voter turnout in Philadelphia Pennsylvania Source 15/11/2020 11:51 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4 Electronic voting unprotected, has little accountability and not transparent Nationwide Source 14/11/2020 07:33 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 1 2.020

4 Rejected absentee ballots: 3.5% in 2018 to 0.3% in 2020 despite 500% more votes Georgia Source 14/11/2020 07:08 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020

4 Electronic voting systems rely on abandoned operating systems in PA counties Pennsylvania Source 14/11/2020 07:00 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020

3 Litigation Smartmatic “glitches” alleges impacted in two Philippine elections Nationwide Source 14/11/2020 06:56 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.019

2 Voting machine firm states Venezuela election rigged “without any doubt” Nationwide Source 14/11/2020 06:48 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.017

3 CIA expert explains how most electronic voting isn’t secure Nationwide Source 14/11/2020 06:42 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.020

2 Detroit contracted poll workers from firm owned by key figure in corruption case Michigan Source 14/11/2020 06:40 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 2.020

4 Computer scientist proves voting systems can be hacked to steal votes Nationwide Source 14/11/2020 06:35 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020

4 Dominion manual states high risk vulnerabilities, remedy is invalidate election Nationwide Source 14/11/2020 06:22 PM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020

1 2016: GA had evidence that DoHS IP address tried to hack voter database Georgia Source 14/11/2020 06:12 PM Historical Context 6 – General 1 2.016

4 Pre-canvassing ballots in some counties weeks early, violating election laws Pennsylvania Source 14/11/2020 05:19 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

3 89% failure rate with verifying signatures in Clark county Nevada Source 14/11/2020 05:11 PM Statistical 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 8 2.020

2 1 monitor for 10 tables of counters in recount Georgia Source 14/11/2020 05:07 PM Document 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 2.020

2 Memory sticks used to program Philly’s voting machines, stolen from warehouse Pennsylvania Source 14/11/2020 04:54 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

2 Voting machine vendors are without regulation or security standards Nationwide Source 14/11/2020 04:51 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 1 2.020

3 1994: Judge rules Democrat stole State Senate election in Philadelphia scheme Pennsylvania Source 14/11/2020 04:42 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.994

2 782 more votes than than registered voters in Detroit from 2016 election Michigan Source 14/11/2020 04:32 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.016

2 NYT FLASHBACK: Error and fraud at issue as absentee voting rises (2012) Nationwide Source 13/11/2020 08:31 AM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 3 2.012

1 FL precinct reports more than 100% voter turnout due to UCF Florida Source 12/11/2020 10:47 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 1 2.020

2 PA Auditors Warned of Dead People, Duplicates on State Voter Rolls Pennsylvania Source 12/11/2020 10:34 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 3 2.019

4 234 pages of sworn affidavits for election irregularities from single county Michigan Source 12/11/2020 10:26 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

2 PA DoS requested a function from Dominion to re-mark and re-scan ballots Pennsylvania Source 12/11/2020 10:20 PM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.020

2 US decried Ukraine election due to expelled observers, mail-in ballots and 90% turnout Nationwide Source 12/11/2020 10:14 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.004

3 NV whistleblower describes Biden van vote factory Nevada Source 12/11/2020 10:03 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

2 MI state senators request a full audit of the election Michigan Source 12/11/2020 09:56 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

3 TX Officials rejected Dominion due to security concerns Texas Source 12/11/2020 09:37 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020

3 State and Election Officials acted against ballot curing Court Order Pennsylvania Source 12/11/2020 09:32 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

2 FEC chair believes there may be fraud since observers banned Nationwide Source 12/11/2020 09:02 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 2.020

4 PA court rules against post-election vote curing Pennsylvania Source 12/11/2020 07:30 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4 2.020

4 500 sworn affidavits and 11,000 reports of irregularities Nationwide Source 12/11/2020 12:47 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020

1 Found Navy ballot envelopes in the dumpster. Georgia Source 11/11/2020 10:20 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 2.020

1 Discarded Mail-in Ballots Found Outside ATM California Source 11/11/2020 10:16 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 2.020

3 6,000 unofficial votes incorrectly show as votes for other candidate Michigan Source 11/11/2020 10:10 PM Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

