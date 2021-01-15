https://hereistheevidence.com/
|3
|30% of addresses in independed investigation were fraudulent
|Arizona
|
|31/12/2020 10:31 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|4,000 voters face eligibility challenge based on change-of-address records
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 09:35 PM
|Court Ruling
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investigator gained access to poll pad voter system (not supposed to happen)
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 05:30 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ballots scanned multiple times during (fake) water main break – video
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 05:27 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Differences between ballots shown in detail
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 05:12 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|15,000 ballots were tabulated 5 times and there were 5 different results
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 04:25 PM
|Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Forensic analysis shows some GA mail-in ballots did not have folds
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 04:13 PM
|Expert Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|289,000 excess votes suggest due to precinct level turnout irregularities
|Nationwide
|
|31/12/2020 03:58 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voting machine used for Georgia Runoff found to be have two way access via WIFI
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 03:49 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|No post-thanksgiving spike of COVID in Wisconsin, despite travel
|Wisconsin
|
|31/12/2020 02:46 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loren Culp’s Lawyer file’s lawsuit, finding fraud in the voters roll
|Washington
|
|31/12/2020 10:12 AM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voter’s cast ballot lost – Illegitimate voters voting in District 4A
|Minnesota
|
|31/12/2020 08:55 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Voting Machines
|Nationwide
|
|31/12/2020 05:52 AM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Influenced By China, and corrupted Biden Family
|California
|
|31/12/2020 05:19 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3256 Donald Trump votes changed to Joe Biden at 1:35am on November 8th, 2020
|Michigan
|
|31/12/2020 03:30 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jovan Pullitzer gives witness he can prove fraud examining physical ballots
|Georgia
|
|31/12/2020 12:30 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supreme court rejects Trump-backed Texas lawsuit aiming to overturn election res
|Texas
|
|31/12/2020 12:25 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PA and GA are intertwined because of a very powerful Domestic or Foreign actor
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 11:32 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Iran stole voter data
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 11:28 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|6 – General
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The Strange propportion of new voters voting in 2020
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 10:05 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Affidavits, Audio Recordings & Claims Of Ballots Flown to AZ NV
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 09:26 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|“ElectionFraud:15%” SaundersToClinton 6/27/16 by Seanvotes allegedly taken4 HC
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 04:55 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Electioneering at polling location, Russell School in Broomall, PA
|Pennsylvania
|
|30/12/2020 02:40 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voter Fraud in Fulton County Georgia By Way of YouTube
|Georgia
|
|30/12/2020 02:37 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eight states have more registered voters than people eligible to vote
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 02:09 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eight states have more registered voters than people eligible to vote
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 02:05 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominon Voter Systems hack Source code and altered votes
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 01:50 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mark Zuckerberg $400 million donation possibly linked to Staple Street Capital
|Nationwide
|
|30/12/2020 12:44 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patrick Byrne publishes evidence of foreign interference. where is the DNI rep r
|Nationwide
|
|29/12/2020 10:40 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analysis and Proof of Algorithm Used to Steal MI
|Michigan
|
|29/12/2020 09:37 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smoking Gun – Algorithm to Steal Michigan Found Through Reverse Engineering
|Michigan
|
|29/12/2020 09:35 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reverse Engineered Algorithm Used By Dominion to Steal Michigan
|Michigan
|
|29/12/2020 09:32 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|170,830 vote discrepancy between ballots cast and voter records
|Pennsylvania
|
|29/12/2020 09:06 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KY Governor’s race – vote switch from Republican to Democrat
|Kentucky
|
|29/12/2020 08:01 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KY governor expands voting to 2-week period contrary to Constitution 1 day-2020
|Kentucky
|
|29/12/2020 07:53 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|KY Governor changes felon voting rules contrary to KY Constitution
|Kentucky
|
|29/12/2020 07:50 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Based on the Current Pop. Survey, more than 100% of reg. voters voted this year
|Nationwide
|
|29/12/2020 05:50 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In PA, More Ballots Cast than Voters Who Voted
|Pennsylvania
|
|29/12/2020 05:09 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In Pennsylvania, Presidential Election Numbers Have Problems
|Pennsylvania
|
|29/12/2020 04:38 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pennsylvania vote count. Bobby Piton
|Nationwide
|
|29/12/2020 04:05 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PA State Rep Russ Diamond – more votes than voters
|Pennsylvania
|
|29/12/2020 01:40 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stew peters has audio of proven voter fraud
|Nationwide
|
|29/12/2020 04:22 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In PA Biden got 2Mil mail-in votes from only 1.7M registered D mail-in ballots
|Pennsylvania
|
|28/12/2020 11:33 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CCP 400 million to Dominion 1month before USA Nov 3rd election
|Nationwide
|
|28/12/2020 08:15 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sidney Powell Evidence Binder
|Nationwide
|
|28/12/2020 04:52 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bobby Piton mathematician
|Nationwide
|
|28/12/2020 03:50 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf
|Nationwide
|
|27/12/2020 11:47 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Dozens of Georgia witnesses account to irregularies
|Georgia
|
|27/12/2020 03:53 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voting results from Savannah connected to China through smart thermostat
|Georgia
|
|27/12/2020 03:39 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb County voting machines found open/unlocked 12/26
|Georgia
|
|27/12/2020 03:37 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pennsylvania’s Dept of Elections database is CORRUPT.
|Pennsylvania
|
|27/12/2020 02:18 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sidney Powell is actually behind a plot to overthrow both Biden & Trump.
|Nationwide
|
|26/12/2020 10:27 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video: “The Plot to Steal the 2020 election”. (Part 1) https://www.youtube.com
|Nationwide
|
|26/12/2020 09:17 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|A ballot in Pennsylvania was cast on behalf of a dead person.
|Pennsylvania
|
|26/12/2020 05:22 PM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RAW DATA FEED ANALYSIS PROVING FRAUD AND MANIPULATION – ARIZONA
|Arizona
|
|26/12/2020 03:31 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia Election Fraud Ballots taken to Landfill
|Georgia
|
|26/12/2020 03:25 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia Voting system Data Anomalies
|Georgia
|
|26/12/2020 03:19 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Worker on video seen loading the same Ballots three Times into Machine
|Nationwide
|
|26/12/2020 02:50 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Over 19K votes switch from Trump to Biden in PA (real time video)
|Pennsylvania
|
|26/12/2020 01:11 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Footage compilation of witnesses and expert witnesses
|Nationwide
|
|26/12/2020 07:50 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Social Worker Charged with 134 Felony Counts of Election Fraud
|Texas
|
|25/12/2020 06:35 PM
|Court Ruling
|6 – General
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The only cheaters in 2020 were Republican.
|Nationwide
|
|25/12/2020 02:28 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Political director ran a voter fraud ring in Harris County
|Texas
|
|25/12/2020 09:59 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Do The Math
|Nationwide
|
|24/12/2020 12:40 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Night Errors
|Nationwide
|
|24/12/2020 05:26 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clear Voter Fraud in PA
|Pennsylvania
|
|24/12/2020 03:23 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Even social media show 10x’s more support!
|Nationwide
|
|24/12/2020 01:53 AM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NYT Full Data
|Nationwide
|
|24/12/2020 12:49 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jake Braun-Obama former Sec. advsr s w/o question 2020 election will be hacked
|Nationwide
|
|23/12/2020 10:26 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Security experts uncover troubling concerns w/GA QR codes =Hacking
|Georgia
|
|23/12/2020 10:23 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Man registered dead people and voted for them
|Pennsylvania
|
|23/12/2020 09:29 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulton County EAC certified equipment not used. Loophole created. see pg2
|Georgia
|
|23/12/2020 09:23 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Democrats PLANNED To Steal The Election
|Nationwide
|
|22/12/2020 11:19 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ballot supervisor lying to counters
|Nationwide
|
|22/12/2020 07:45 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Look for post by A_Blossom
|Nationwide
|
|22/12/2020 07:42 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pennsylvania Trump supporter charged with voter fraud
|Pennsylvania
|
|22/12/2020 06:16 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GA Senate Committee Releases Report On Election Fraud
|Georgia
|
|22/12/2020 06:14 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion System Allowing Cheating Through Adjudication
|Nationwide
|
|22/12/2020 04:03 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|INFOGRAPHIC: The Shocking Allegations of Mass Vote Fraud Made by Sidney Powell i
|Georgia
|
|22/12/2020 03:54 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia + Michigan lawsuits explained
|Georgia
|
|22/12/2020 03:49 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Voting Systems forensic report- Michigan
|Michigan
|
|22/12/2020 03:44 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Commercial addresses used by Georgia voters
|Georgia
|
|22/12/2020 03:32 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pre-populated? USB hard drives used to cheat election.
|Georgia
|
|22/12/2020 03:21 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video showing overseas printing of US ballots, narrator seems to know fraud
|Nationwide
|
|22/12/2020 03:05 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video of GA clandestine (USB?) handoff between Ruby Freeman and associates
|Georgia
|
|22/12/2020 02:51 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Executed warrant: “voter data theft”– items siezed include “bags of USB drives”
|Arizona
|
|22/12/2020 02:50 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matt Braynards data checking postal / commercial addresses with GA ballots
|Georgia
|
|22/12/2020 07:38 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballot
|West Virginia
|
|22/12/2020 04:36 AM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steve Watkins (R-KS) was charged with three felonies
|Kansas
|
|22/12/2020 04:34 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MI Sec of State Official Telling Volunteers To Count ballots twice
|Michigan
|
|22/12/2020 12:48 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Early Votes stolen and moved to Absentee Vote category in Fulton County, GA
|Georgia
|
|21/12/2020 05:41 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Candidate Election Day votes in 1:2:3 ratio in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania
|Pennsylvania
|
|21/12/2020 05:27 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|89% of European democracies banned absentee voting to resident citizens
|Nationwide
|
|21/12/2020 04:10 PM
|Material
|6 – General
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|13,450 ballots have been deleted from official PA database since Nov 3rd.
|Pennsylvania
|
|21/12/2020 04:09 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|4.3m more votes than 2018 registered voter – results nearing 100% turnout
|Nationwide
|
|20/12/2020 11:15 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elves & Pixies where employed by the democrats to infiltrate the voting machines
|Alabama
|
|20/12/2020 10:24 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Only voters registered for the main election can vote in the runoff (para. 10)
|Georgia
|
|20/12/2020 09:30 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden
|Nationwide
|
|20/12/2020 07:07 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|$500 million in grants from outside organizations dictated election procedures
|Nationwide
|
|20/12/2020 05:47 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|Test by Georgia Senator shows signature check failure
|Georgia
|
|20/12/2020 05:43 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Observer finds that sealed boxes of ballots had been sorted prior to recount
|Georgia
|
|20/12/2020 05:40 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|7,048 vote discreptioncy from Nov 3rd confirmed in single county recount
|Michigan
|
|20/12/2020 04:27 PM
|Material
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Volenteers in audit told not to audit signatures, but to only do manual count
|Michigan
|
|20/12/2020 04:08 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulton county Georgia’s Election Director states on live tv ADJUDICATION abuse
|Georgia
|
|20/12/2020 07:53 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia Suitcase Scandal – video of Trump vote drop and Biden spike 11/4/20 1:30
|Georgia
|
|20/12/2020 05:15 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Totals Dropping 9 Times from Live TV – PA, GA, VA, FL, MN
|Nationwide
|
|20/12/2020 05:11 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|20% increase in votes for canidate in select mail-in ballot batches
|Pennsylvania
|
|20/12/2020 04:36 AM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mail in ballots never mailed verification
|Nationwide
|
|20/12/2020 04:13 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|poll watchers booted in MN by 8 police officers told to come back one hour later
|Minnesota
|
|20/12/2020 03:02 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Twitter tweet asking for ballot curers from Democrats
|Georgia
|
|19/12/2020 09:28 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Illegal aliens from Alpha Centauri voted in US elections
|Nationwide
|
|19/12/2020 08:42 PM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MI election official telling auditors to ignore duplicate signitures
|Michigan
|
|19/12/2020 07:40 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|twelve thousand BIDEN ballots in PA appeared when supposedly NOBODY was working
|Nationwide
|
|19/12/2020 07:13 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Missing ballot. NV Voter ID 501369
|Nevada
|
|19/12/2020 06:37 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Without directly measuring you can calculate infection rate from positivity rate
|Nationwide
|
|19/12/2020 06:13 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Repeating ratios observed in results data
|Nationwide
|
|19/12/2020 03:53 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election official disinterested in suspect ballots w/same signature
|Michigan
|
|19/12/2020 03:11 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulton County Ballot Transport – loss of chain of custody
|Georgia
|
|19/12/2020 02:28 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I witnessed UNSECURE ballot transport bags- Fulton Co. GA no chain of custody
|Georgia
|
|19/12/2020 02:08 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion owner receives $400M payment from Chinese 1 month before election.
|Nationwide
|
|19/12/2020 09:07 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Count the fraudalent ballots
|Michigan
|
|19/12/2020 08:02 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Primary election 2020 Republican voters in Col Co, OR received demo or no ballot
|Oregon
|
|19/12/2020 07:13 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antrim County Audit: Counting Multiple Ballots Same Signature
|Michigan
|
|19/12/2020 03:02 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona Secretary Katie Hobbs, Ignores written request for referendum on votes
|Nationwide
|
|19/12/2020 02:38 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Solar Winds found in the source code of Dominion’s website (Purjury)
|Nationwide
|
|19/12/2020 01:35 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Comm Member Does NOT Want to Use Electronic Poll Books Due to Hacking/F
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 10:44 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lebanon Voter Registar Approves Tabulator to Except Blank Ballots-who gets vote?
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 10:25 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kathy Bookvar States 110% Voter Turnout Makes No Sense at New Election Equip Mee
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 10:04 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lebanon, PA Voter Registar States He Lets Citizens Apply for Ballots BEFORE The
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 09:42 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lebanon, PA: Voter Registar Request More Tabulators & ES&S Employee to be on Sit
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 09:31 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Election Commissioners approve ballot curing against court order
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 08:52 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Election Commissioners approve ballot harvesting without proof or verification
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 08:44 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Election Commissioners approve Zuckerberg grant without reviewing the terms and stipulation
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 08:21 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lebanon, PA Election Comm. Zoom Meeting-Member Asks To Open Court Ordered Ballot
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 08:10 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PA Election Comm. Member States Election Flawed By Mail In Ballots, Etc. During
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/12/2020 07:48 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ERIC COOMER & EMPLOYEE MAKE DETAILED SALES PITCH FOR DOMINION MACHINES
|Nationwide
|
|18/12/2020 06:52 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion used security hardware with known remote code-execution vulnerabilities
|Illinois
|
|18/12/2020 03:54 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jesse Binnall’s Opening Statement On Election Fraud In Nevada
|Nevada
|
|18/12/2020 02:12 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|100% of Ballots in CA do not meet standard required by div 13 Art 1 Sect 13205
|California
|
|18/12/2020 12:44 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Military Industrial Complex Manipulates Elections for Profit
|Nationwide
|
|17/12/2020 10:48 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reports of unfolded mail in ballots fail to understand Election canvassing
|Georgia
|
|17/12/2020 02:10 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Technology Expert Can Determine If Ballots are Legitimate or Fake in Seconds
|Nationwide
|
|16/12/2020 08:01 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McConnell-Chao & Chao-Breyer Connections Facebook+Council of Foreign Relations
|Nationwide
|
|16/12/2020 04:36 PM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Votes Flipped in Real Time CNN
|Nationwide
|
|16/12/2020 04:01 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Spreadsheet showing the daily growth of evidence posted at hereistheevidence.com
|Nationwide
|
|16/12/2020 01:57 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chart showing growth of evidence
|Nationwide
|
|16/12/2020 01:49 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors
|Michigan
|
|16/12/2020 12:33 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lindsey asked GA governor to overturn state election results
|Georgia
|
|16/12/2020 11:45 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|174,384 ballots counted by AVCBs do not link back to a voter registration number
|Michigan
|
|16/12/2020 03:33 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|174
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|vote switching in Kentucky. witness said 30k votes trump added biden nov 3rd
|Kentucky
|
|16/12/2020 03:05 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Election officials can obstruct observers from access to counting and canvassing
|Michigan
|
|16/12/2020 03:00 AM
|Document
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulton adjudicated 94% of ballots
|Georgia
|
|15/12/2020 11:23 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Dominion uses Solarwinds in their technology stack
|Nationwide
|
|15/12/2020 10:43 PM
|Material
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Wisconsin SCOTUS rule Executive Branch missused “indefinitely confined”
|Wisconsin
|
|15/12/2020 10:37 PM
|Court Ruling
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|68% error rate in Dominion system analysis, intentional errors erasing data
|Michigan
|
|15/12/2020 10:32 PM
|Expert Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stanford University tech scanning tech expert says many ballots faked
|Nationwide
|
|15/12/2020 08:31 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Integrity Watchdog Demands Judges Order Preservation of Evidence That C
|Nationwide
|
|15/12/2020 02:24 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Raffensperger settled lawsuit by weakening ballot integrity processes against state laws
|Georgia
|
|15/12/2020 01:28 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Officials began processing absentee ballots before election day, against state law
|Georgia
|
|15/12/2020 01:28 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|7.7 million unsolicited ballots were sent to registered voters, against state laws
|Michigan
|
|15/12/2020 11:38 AM
|Material
|6 – General
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Benson launched absentee applications without signature verification against state laws
|Michigan
|
|15/12/2020 11:38 AM
|Material
|6 – General
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In Switzerland, all dominion scytl e-voting are forbidden following stress tests
|Nationwide
|
|15/12/2020 10:34 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deperno Law Antrim Michigan Dominion Machines 23 pages
|Michigan
|
|15/12/2020 08:23 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion ownership trail
|Nationwide
|
|15/12/2020 04:45 AM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antrim Michigan Forensics Report 121320 [PRELIMINARY]
|Michigan
|
|15/12/2020 03:42 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion voting systems forensic report for Michigan
|Michigan
|
|15/12/2020 02:37 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|President Trump says millions of ballots likely sent to Canis Familiaris in US
|Nationwide
|
|14/12/2020 11:13 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allied Security Operations Group Antrim Michigan Forensics. Dominion Voter mach
|Michigan
|
|14/12/2020 10:22 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Forensic Audit of Dominion Voting Systems in Antrim County, MI. v2
|Michigan
|
|14/12/2020 08:42 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antrim County Forensic Report
|Michigan
|
|14/12/2020 06:40 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antrim County forensic audit shows fraud
|Michigan
|
|14/12/2020 05:31 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion software switches write-in votes to fake absentee votes
|Arizona
|
|14/12/2020 03:05 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CA Dominion Vote Anomaly
|California
|
|14/12/2020 02:11 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3X as many mail-in votes than city average in very walkable neighborhood?
|Pennsylvania
|
|14/12/2020 07:54 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inner envelopes of absentee ballots opened without mixing in S.F. Arena, Atlanta
|Georgia
|
|14/12/2020 02:26 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cases of voter fraud were rare and had no material impact on the outcomes.
|Nationwide
|
|14/12/2020 01:25 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Democratic official charged with 6 felonies regarding absentee election fraud
|Michigan
|
|13/12/2020 11:42 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pallet Full of Mail in Ballots in Arizona, All headed for Georgia.
|Georgia
|
|13/12/2020 11:03 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ex6of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0204AM (backup)
|Pennsylvania
|
|13/12/2020 09:46 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ex5of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 1209AM (backup)
|Pennsylvania
|
|13/12/2020 09:44 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ex4of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 1108PM (backup)
|Pennsylvania
|
|13/12/2020 09:43 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ex3of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0925PM (backup)
|Pennsylvania
|
|13/12/2020 09:42 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ex2of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0917PM (backup)
|Pennsylvania
|
|13/12/2020 09:41 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ex1of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0915PM (backup)
|Pennsylvania
|
|13/12/2020 09:40 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|If the ballot has no sign it has been folded, it’s a fake
|Nationwide
|
|13/12/2020 07:18 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventor Jovan Pulizer EASY TO UNDERSTAND LOW HANGING FRUIT PROOF 4 JUDGES
|Nationwide
|
|13/12/2020 06:18 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Vote Swaps and Errors
|Nationwide
|
|13/12/2020 06:12 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|illegal pandemic related changes to voting policy
|Nationwide
|
|13/12/2020 04:13 AM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atty Matthew DePerno CONFIRMS Dominion Machines CHANGED VOTES
|Michigan
|
|12/12/2020 07:16 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boxes of Illegal votes are stored in Philadelphia polling center
|Pennsylvania
|
|12/12/2020 10:51 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulton County officials violated O.C.G.A. § 21-2-70 (13) ballot secrecy
|Georgia
|
|12/12/2020 10:00 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120 year old voter
|Michigan
|
|12/12/2020 01:32 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|“Biden” has made at least two self-incriminating statements on vote fraud:
|Nationwide
|
|11/12/2020 09:37 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kemp and Associates
|Georgia
|
|11/12/2020 08:37 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pensylvania Mail-In data has suspicious ballot turn-around times.
|Pennsylvania
|
|11/12/2020 08:37 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Photo evidence of vote burning in Georgia https://i.imgur.com/SIF8eRO.jpg
|Georgia
|
|11/12/2020 04:05 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Elections supervisor can change votes on Dominion systems
|Georgia
|
|11/12/2020 03:38 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video on youtube re Mich forensic audit results
|Nationwide
|
|11/12/2020 12:12 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|scroll down to video of Louis Nunez re Michigan Forensic Audit
|Nationwide
|
|11/12/2020 12:08 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|This visual, connects BLM to ActBlue…and ActBlue to Dems ZERO $$ for Blacks!!
|Nationwide
|
|11/12/2020 11:59 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Facekbook profile belongs or belonged to a JUDY JONES before Actblue/Antifa
|Nationwide
|
|11/12/2020 11:51 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2 different forms for 3 different parties (Overseas Write-in) DEMSABROAD
|Nationwide
|
|11/12/2020 11:48 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion fraud exposed video
|Georgia
|
|11/12/2020 09:01 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Voting Machine Flaws — 2020 Election Coffee County, Georgia Video 1
|Georgia
|
|11/12/2020 06:21 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Examples of PA POTUS vote tallies varying on CNN (backup)
|Pennsylvania
|
|11/12/2020 03:08 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USPS whistleblower statement supported that USPS directed illegal freight
|Pennsylvania
|
|11/12/2020 03:03 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Click on “vote statistics” go to page 93. 174,384 votes, ZERO registered voters.
|Michigan
|
|11/12/2020 12:21 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Same guy seen cheering here is the guy who took the USB from Blonde Braids?
|Georgia
|
|11/12/2020 12:02 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4!
|15,017 ballots were illegally marked “Returned” between Nov 7th and Nov 16th
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 08:27 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4!
|Counties continued illegally processing new ballot applications after Nov 3rd
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 08:27 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4!
|65,026 ballots were marked “Returned” after Nov 3rd, despite Kathy Boockvar reporting 10k
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 08:26 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4!
|112,516 ballots were given new return dates.
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 08:24 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4!
|151,775 mail-in ballot records were changed on Nov 23rd
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 08:20 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|151.775
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|Vote counts manipulated in all Pennsylvania counties that used Scytl ENR SW
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 08:19 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|100% of all new Arizonans that entered the State since 1998 voted
|Arizona
|
|10/12/2020 07:32 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MICHIGAN ELECTION CANVASSER REPORT: 72% Of Absentee Precincts are unbalanced
|Michigan
|
|10/12/2020 05:42 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|12 times outside entities tried to sue Texas to change ballot integrity laws
|Texas
|
|10/12/2020 05:22 PM
|Material
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corrupt Dominion voting machines
|Texas
|
|10/12/2020 05:09 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman Facebook video
|Georgia
|
|10/12/2020 03:49 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PHL precinct 17-06 statistical anomaly. 23528 votes Biden 6 votes Trump
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 02:05 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|Local Election Officials have the authority to allow/deny observers access for signature verification
|Pennsylvania
|
|10/12/2020 02:04 PM
|Court Ruling
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I have better source links for “CPA machine audit Ware Co. GA” in section seven
|Georgia
|
|10/12/2020 12:58 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4!
|200,000 more AV ballots counted than ballots returned in single county
|Michigan
|
|10/12/2020 09:30 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|200.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Voting Machine Flaws — 2020 Election Coffee County, Georgia
|Nationwide
|
|10/12/2020 05:47 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Statistical impossibility – if you xor every county that Trump lost you get 1111
|Nationwide
|
|10/12/2020 05:29 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Did Obama steal the 2012 election
|Nationwide
|
|10/12/2020 04:41 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Statistical Detection of Election Irregularities : 2020
|Nationwide
|
|10/12/2020 04:41 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trump ballots stacked on top of vehicle and driven away
|Georgia
|
|10/12/2020 01:29 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|This SS was taken shortly after counts were in. It was changed later
|California
|
|10/12/2020 01:28 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jeffrey Tony (04/09/1964) active in TWO STATES (Manatee, FL & Fayette, PA)
|Pennsylvania
|
|09/12/2020 09:14 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caught on Live TV (Video) – Appears people ripping up and throwing away Ballots!
|Georgia
|
|09/12/2020 08:51 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dona Marie Tony (06/25/1955) active in TWO STATES (Manatee, FL & Fayette, PA)
|Pennsylvania
|
|09/12/2020 08:44 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelsie Teigen lives in Nashville, TN & votes in Parkland, FL – see FB, LinkedIn
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 08:34 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Theida Salazar (DOB 10/15/1974) lives in L.A., votes in Fulton County, GA
|Georgia
|
|09/12/2020 08:31 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Illegal votes were cast in Pennsylvania.
|Maryland
|
|09/12/2020 08:07 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania uses FireEye software during the elections.
|Pennsylvania
|
|09/12/2020 07:05 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Russian ties to election fraud
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 06:05 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Michigan Legislator Cynthia A Johnson Threatening Trump Supporters
|Michigan
|
|09/12/2020 04:28 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SCOTUS UNANIMOUS: Legislatures Can Split Electors By District Without Majority..
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 11:15 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Biden win Impossible per Harvard Professor. 1 in 4 Quadrillion to the 4th power.
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 07:44 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Evidence of planned voter fraud leaked back on 8/21 by a hacker codenamed PEPELA
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 06:33 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Penn live vote switching video on cnn
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 06:09 AM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|kathy boockvar stating that mail in ballouts wont be reject do to signatures
|Pennsylvania
|
|09/12/2020 03:37 AM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supreme Court is rigged against Trump
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 03:29 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ballots carried away on top of SUV
|Arizona
|
|09/12/2020 02:39 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|“Fact-Checker” that FALSELY claimed “suitcase” scandal debunked is China-Funded
|Nationwide
|
|09/12/2020 12:45 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parent company of DOMINION received $400 million from CHINESE GOV
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 10:46 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|2,000 ballots were duplicated by officials while denying access for Observers.
|Arizona
|
|08/12/2020 09:32 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|“A person is not required to submit proof of citizenship” – Voter Registration
|Arizona
|
|08/12/2020 09:05 PM
|Material
|6 – General
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Signature inspectors told only 1 letter needs to appears to match
|Nevada
|
|08/12/2020 09:00 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Spike in votes occurred after observers were told vote counting was closing
|Georgia
|
|08/12/2020 08:29 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Observers were falsely told by officials that counting was stopping.
|Georgia
|
|08/12/2020 08:23 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|2% of ballots from a 100 ballot sample had a votes altered and removed
|Arizona
|
|08/12/2020 08:16 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|6% of signatures from 100 ballot sample were problematic – Republican Witness
|Arizona
|
|08/12/2020 08:03 PM
|Expert Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video Evidence of Freeman taking USB drive out slipping to daughter
|Georgia
|
|08/12/2020 07:15 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maine Absentee Voter File records neither accepted nor rejected is 3.449%
|Maine
|
|08/12/2020 06:12 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maine Absentee Voter File records neither Accepted nor Rejected is 3.449%
|Maine
|
|08/12/2020 06:09 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|Officials have not provided Chain of Custody Records in accordance to state laws
|Georgia
|
|08/12/2020 05:17 PM
|Document
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|9% of signatures from 100 ballot sample were problematic – Democrat Witness
|Arizona
|
|08/12/2020 05:07 PM
|Expert Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulton,GA Election Director says over 93% of ballots scanned were adjudicated
|Georgia
|
|08/12/2020 04:49 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|video analyzing weird precise ratios of tabulation between trump and biden
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 03:32 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|400,000 ballot discrepancy between the official number on Nov 2nd and Nov 3rd
|Pennsylvania
|
|08/12/2020 12:48 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|58,828 Pennsylvania Ballots Mailed and Returned on the same day & BDAY Issues
|Pennsylvania
|
|08/12/2020 05:41 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KillChain: Documentary made by HBO for a hacker conference named DEF CON
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 05:32 AM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Local Georgia Story About Pipe Burst Shows Pipe Fixed In AM Yet Counting Stopped
|Georgia
|
|08/12/2020 05:27 AM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Citizen Files Writ of Mandamus Re: Washington State Chain of Custody Voting
|Washington
|
|08/12/2020 03:24 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby code/script to show anomalies in Pennsylvania mailed/return dates
|Pennsylvania
|
|08/12/2020 03:09 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1997 SCOTUS Ruling – Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted…..
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 03:08 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby code/script to help observe anomalies in NYT/Edison Data
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 03:08 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trump Presidential address on election fraud
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 03:07 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Michigan state legislative hearing
|Michigan
|
|08/12/2020 03:04 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Individual at State Farm arena, Georgia, looked under special table and cheered
|Georgia
|
|08/12/2020 03:00 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby freeman reloading loading tabulator with old ballots
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 02:01 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The ultimate evidence
|Nationwide
|
|08/12/2020 01:59 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Supreme Court ruling. elections must be determined election day
|Florida
|
|08/12/2020 12:32 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Portsmouth man pleads guilty to selling fraudulent boater education documents
|Virginia
|
|07/12/2020 10:08 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RUBY FREEMAN (GA Fraudster) INCRIMINATES HERSELF ON INSTAGRAM LIVE
|Georgia
|
|07/12/2020 09:38 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|video that show ballot shipment from china
|Nationwide
|
|07/12/2020 09:06 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Tabulator tried to steal Anterim County, Michigan – 11/06/2020
|Michigan
|
|07/12/2020 07:13 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election officials committed audit transactions early in the vote tabulation
|Pennsylvania
|
|07/12/2020 06:59 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Total irregularity in NM: SOS website conflicts with photos of machine tape
|New Mexico
|
|07/12/2020 04:23 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mail In Ballots were both requested & SUBMITTED in our names without our consent
|New Mexico
|
|07/12/2020 03:31 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election reporting
|Nationwide
|
|07/12/2020 02:26 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby and assoicate scanning ballots
|Georgia
|
|07/12/2020 01:13 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion employees deleting files
|Georgia
|
|07/12/2020 12:44 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Statistical info presented in a yt video by Mr Reagan channel idk if you’ve seen
|Pennsylvania
|
|07/12/2020 12:12 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black jacket/grey vest guy same guy
|Georgia
|
|07/12/2020 11:35 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black jacket/grey vest guy pulls ballots out from under table and cheers
|Georgia
|
|07/12/2020 11:32 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impossible statistics in Pennsylvania and other swing states
|Pennsylvania
|
|07/12/2020 10:43 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dots connected in GA. Rigged elections for years.
|Georgia
|
|07/12/2020 10:27 AM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|“We’re probably going to get CAUGHT…” Audio from GEORGIA THUMB-DRIVE THIEF!
|Georgia
|
|07/12/2020 03:06 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|How vote ratios were changed and locked on voting machines.
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 07:45 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CPA auditing dominion machines in GA find algorithms favor biden
|Georgia
|
|06/12/2020 07:43 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|How election vote tallies were switched and lost.
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 07:42 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman and Others More Sus Than Ever
|Georgia
|
|06/12/2020 05:46 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ware County GA Recount Sample Evidence
|Georgia
|
|06/12/2020 05:34 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ware County, Ga has broken the Dominion algorithm:
|Georgia
|
|06/12/2020 05:30 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia Election Fraud Proof, Systematic Rebuttal of Official Explanations
|Georgia
|
|06/12/2020 04:39 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8 USB cards/laptop stolen from Philly election: Suspect from ATL USB handoff?
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 04:30 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|40 page report Pennsylvania election fraud/planning written by PhD statisticians
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 03:48 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Is this the guy that ordered the count stopped on election night
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 03:36 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Over 500,000 Virginians sent incorrect absentee ballot by “non-profit”
|Virginia
|
|06/12/2020 03:34 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NBC report on hacking event in 2019 that included Dominions image scan
|Washington
|
|06/12/2020 02:48 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ballot dumping
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:18 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video showing count flip
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 12:02 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia State officials handling ballots
|Georgia
|
|06/12/2020 08:32 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fort Bend County goes blue in 2018, blue wave in 2020. Foreign voting servers.
|Texas
|
|06/12/2020 05:54 AM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago Union Board Coerced Members to Campaign for Democrats
|Illinois
|
|06/12/2020 04:53 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Applied as poll worker months ago -told it was full.Now all blue 76% more votes.
|Texas
|
|06/12/2020 04:52 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 6 of 6…w/CNN video)
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 04:33 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 5 of 6…w/CNN video)
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 04:32 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 4 of 6…w/CNN video)
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 04:30 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 3of 6…w/CNN video)
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 04:28 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 2 of 6…w/CNN video)
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 04:26 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 1 of 6…w/CNN video)
|Pennsylvania
|
|06/12/2020 04:24 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Statement of fact
|Ohio
|
|06/12/2020 04:10 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|IG User Admits to Creating Biden Ballots/Claims Dominion & Stacy Abraham Plan B
|Georgia
|
|06/12/2020 02:44 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 21, 2014 – Affidavit of Jon S. Ahern
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 01:05 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Jack Blaine, Dominion and Smartmatic
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 01:02 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Harris N. Miller, see Harris Miller Wikipedia
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:59 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Drew Sunstein
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:55 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 3, 2019 – Declaration of Daniel Davidson
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:52 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 19, 2014 – Declaration of Angie Rogers, Commissioner of Elections for LA
|Louisiana
|
|06/12/2020 12:51 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|March 18, 2014 – Declaration of Kevin Hurst
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:49 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 3, 2010 – Special Meeting, SVS Board of Directors, Unanimous Consent
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:46 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 3, 2010 – Dominion Voting Systems Asset Purchase Agreement from Sequoia
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:44 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|October 1, 2009 – ProDocumentSolutions Asset Purchase Agreement from SVS
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:42 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|July 15, 2009 – Dominion Voting Systems Asset Purchase Agreement
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:41 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May 28, 2008 – Smartmatic Note Purchase Agreement
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:39 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Transition Services Agreement
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:36 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Promissory Note – $2,000,000.00
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:34 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Product Distribution Agreement
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:33 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|THEY STOLE MINNESOTA! they use something called the “2% strategy”.Heres how it w
|Minnesota
|
|06/12/2020 12:32 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|September 18, 2007 – Stock Purchase Agreement, SVS Holdings, Sequoia, Smartmatic
|Nationwide
|
|06/12/2020 12:26 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|Live video mother to the blond offical counting ballots with no adresses
|Georgia
|06/12/2020 12:09 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|mom to the blond hair girl counting votes in Georgia on the election night liv
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 11:59 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|GA-VIDEO: Evidence – Ruby (& Lady in Yellow) running stacks of ballots 3 Times.
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 10:39 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Motion for TRO in lawsuit
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 10:33 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Complaint in lawsuit, Lin Wood v. Georgia SOS
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 10:32 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Complaint in lawsuit, Pearson v. Kemp
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 10:30 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Smartmatic took down its pages for certification , services, technology and fact
|Nationwide
|05/12/2020 08:50 PM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|China paid Dominion’s owners $400m just before election
|Nationwide
|05/12/2020 07:56 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Proof of fixing elections and proof of FBI and USDOJ coverup of election fraud
|California
|05/12/2020 07:38 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Unidentified Objects over Texas Voting Stations, Leftist Corporation involved
|Texas
|05/12/2020 05:52 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Ex 6of6: Trump PA vote decrease 666; Biden PA vote decrease 312; Why? CNN 0203-0
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 04:53 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Ex 5of6: Trump PA vote decrease 29; Biden PA vote increase 5,267; Why? CNN 1208-
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 04:52 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Ex 4of6: Trump PA vote decrease 19,958; Biden PA vote increase 19,958; Why? CNN
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 04:51 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Ex 3of6: Trump PA vote decrease 120,494; Biden PA vote decrease 384,900; Why?CNN
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 04:50 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Ex 2of6: Trump PA vote decrease 113,870; Biden PA vote increase 17,372; Why? CNN
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 04:49 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Ex 1of6: Trump PA vote decrease 33,941; Biden PA vote decrease 193,301; Why? CNN
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 04:48 PM
|PhotoAudioVideo
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Ruby Freeman’s Mother’s Confession Post
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 12:56 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON SCOTUS ruled fraud vitiates everything
|Nationwide
|05/12/2020 09:15 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Maricopa County Sheriffs found abondoned voting machines in bus in Buckeye, AZ
|Arizona
|05/12/2020 09:03 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Charges for Altering of Poll Books
|Michigan
|05/12/2020 08:01 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|PA Open Data- Requested, mailed and received ballots by dead people.
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 07:26 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|BREAKING: 76 of 141 Republican Representatives in PA Send Letter to Congress Ask
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 07:03 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Collection of social media post confessions made by Ruby Freeman, Fulton Cnty GA
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 05:27 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|exposure of the vote shifting algorithm, the ratios and how it precinct hopped
|Pennsylvania
|05/12/2020 04:58 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Received absentee ballots which we did not request, have never requested.
|Arizona
|05/12/2020 04:07 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Dallas County -Multiple Issues with Fraud and Elections Rolls
|Texas
|05/12/2020 04:07 AM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Dallas County Over 92% of PURGED In-Person and Absentee voters were over 65.
|Texas
|05/12/2020 04:02 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Video proof of dismissing observers and then counting hidden ballots
|Georgia
|05/12/2020 03:45 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|New York has counties with voter registration rates in excess of 100%
|New York
|05/12/2020 03:45 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Oregon has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100%
|Oregon
|05/12/2020 03:43 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|New Mexico has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100%
|New Mexico
|05/12/2020 03:41 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Nevada counties have voter registration rates exceeding 100%
|Nevada
|05/12/2020 03:38 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|Nebraska has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100%
|Nebraska
|
|05/12/2020 03:35 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Missouri has at least one county with voter registration rates exceeding 100%
|Missouri
|
|05/12/2020 03:33 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Massachusetts has counties with voter registrations exceeding 100%
|Massachusetts
|
|05/12/2020 03:30 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas has at least one county with voter registrations rates exceeding 100%
|Kansas
|
|05/12/2020 03:27 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Iowas has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100%
|Iowa
|
|05/12/2020 03:24 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Proof!!!!! Braided Woman (Shaye Freeman) with Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez- Fulton
|Nationwide
|
|05/12/2020 03:22 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Indiana has counties with registration rates higher than 100%
|Indiana
|
|05/12/2020 03:21 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Many counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100%
|Georgia
|
|05/12/2020 03:18 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Florida has many counties with registration rates exceeding 100%
|Florida
|
|05/12/2020 03:10 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arkansas has at least one county with a registration rate over 100%
|Arkansas
|
|05/12/2020 03:03 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USB Handoff-Save before it gets deleted
|Georgia
|
|05/12/2020 01:40 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dead people voted. I saw them exit their graves and vote
|Arizona
|
|05/12/2020 01:35 AM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Canadians receiving texts, phone calls soliciting Biden votes & registrati
|Nationwide
|
|05/12/2020 12:41 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia poll worker reports several I’m proprietors he witnessed
|Georgia
|
|05/12/2020 12:26 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tens of thousands of Georgia votes cast by non-residents or in the wrong county.
|Georgia
|
|05/12/2020 12:07 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video showing election officials Ruby Shaye Freeman passing off USB drive
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 11:19 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video of blonde with braids in AZ slipping USB drive to another person
|Arizona
|
|04/12/2020 11:05 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|This is a captured instagram post deleted by Ruby Freeman (purple shirt lady)
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 10:41 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video of poll worker with thousands of ballots, unsupervised, and entering data
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 10:02 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Downloaded voter data of those 100+ years old. Investigate!
|Michigan
|
|04/12/2020 09:23 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|People filling in ballots for Biden one after the other on camera
|Pennsylvania
|
|04/12/2020 07:55 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elections worker “Ruby” in Fulton County, GA, absentee ballots with no return
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 07:18 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shae and Ruby Freeman Disposing of Ballot Thumb Drive
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 07:18 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Compilation of evidence. Daily updates
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 06:28 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|KLoeffler bought $5M-$25M of Dominion stock on 3/13/20
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 05:54 PM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia Poll Workers Sneaking USB Drive – the Same Lady Who Sent People Home
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 05:43 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poll workers caught on video room cleared – suitcases full of ballots
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 05:07 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman shows mountain of GA Absentee Ballots with no return address added
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 05:00 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MICHIGAN DOMINION CODER WHISTLEBLOWER- SAYS USB IS KEY UPLOADED CLIP TO YT
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 04:25 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poll worker uses ballot to blow nose into
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 03:47 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Women from Georgia Video. Has 2 trays of ballots with no return address.
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 03:35 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GA Election Official has illegal ballots delivered for processing; shares video
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 03:33 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GA Election Official in Fulton shares video of illegal ballots being processed
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 03:29 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poll Worker who counted unsupervised hands off USB to another woman and man 4:15
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 02:23 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poll worker Ruby Freeman counting ballots without observers and no addresses
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 02:14 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Energy, Inc. paid Bill Barr, NOT Dominion Voting Systems, Corp.
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 02:07 PM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|I recently saw this put out abs hope that it is helpful to your cause
|Washington
|
|04/12/2020 02:06 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|List of deceased confirmed voters in Pennsylvania
|Pennsylvania
|
|04/12/2020 01:44 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|“Election Fraud Punishment” trended on Google in swing states before election.
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 01:40 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|IDENTIFIED: GA ELECTION FRAUD CRIMINAL
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 01:36 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video shows poll workers secretly passing USB drive to each other.
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 01:35 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thousands of blank mail in ballots, and federal use only USPS trays in backrooms
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 12:27 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maine Absentee Voter File
|Maine
|
|04/12/2020 12:23 PM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fake drop boxes were set up to eliminate unwanted votes
|California
|
|04/12/2020 12:06 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman? slips CCTV yellow braids USB drive?
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 11:44 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia SoS Raffensperger chose firn in bed with Dominion to audit the company
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 11:19 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman of cctv fame with absentee Ballot envelopes with From address
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 11:06 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman Ballot Container With No Return Addresses In Fulton County
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 10:29 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman Hands Over USB On Video 4:13 (Time Stamp) In Fulton County
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 10:24 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruby Freeman Talking Suspicious On Video (Fulton County)
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 10:20 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Visual of votes changing in a second
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 06:09 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detailed vote rigging demonstration
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 06:00 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|How to rig an election shows in depth
|Nationwide
|
|04/12/2020 05:58 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poll worker spilled coffee on ballot, threw ballot away
|Texas
|
|04/12/2020 04:09 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Surveilance footage from Fulton when republicans told to leave for the night
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 03:05 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|100 affidavits attest to unlawful votes in Georgia
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 02:51 AM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|500+ votes being credited to a single batch of 50 ballots
|Michigan
|
|04/12/2020 02:50 AM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|500
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|Video shows poll workers pulling out suitcases of ballots
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 02:49 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|143,835 votes in Georgia were in violation to state laws
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 02:06 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|143
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|Google/AP calls Virginia for Biden on election night at 91,647 Trump lead
|Virginia
|
|04/12/2020 01:59 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|342 797 votes still missing in Pennsylvania – based on 89% reporting on Nov 5
|Pennsylvania
|
|04/12/2020 01:20 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|universal id coming to america
|Michigan
|
|04/12/2020 12:13 AM
|Data for Analyzer
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gwinnett County Tossed Out Batch Forms
|Georgia
|
|04/12/2020 12:08 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|The Steal is Perpetrated by Anti-Trump Republicans
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 11:58 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Evidence-Based Elections
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 11:56 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Grosse Point Woods, Michigan Send Legal Notice Demanding Service due to inoperab
|Michigan
|
|03/12/2020 11:53 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kent Co.- Straight ticket + Pres/Vice votes exceeds registered voters by 73,920
|Michigan
|
|03/12/2020 11:34 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voting System Failures
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 11:31 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|inside video at polling site from Team Trump……
|Georgia
|
|03/12/2020 11:19 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Footage of Ballot Counting after hours
|Georgia
|
|03/12/2020 10:03 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|18,000~ hidden ballots retrieved and counted during evacuation
|Georgia
|
|03/12/2020 08:09 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|42,248 voters voted twice
|Nevada
|
|03/12/2020 07:58 PM
|Expert Witness
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|42
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|Georgia vote counters sent home while 4 stay back and pull out hidden ballots
|Georgia
|
|03/12/2020 07:58 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|8,000 ballots cast with addresses that are physically non-existent
|Nevada
|
|03/12/2020 07:56 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|8
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|1,500 voters were listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration
|Nevada
|
|03/12/2020 07:55 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|1.500
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|6,000 voters who had U.S. Postal Service “flags” on “vacant addresses.”
|Nevada
|
|03/12/2020 07:55 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|6
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|Thousands of Ballots hidden under table and taken out after room cleared
|Michigan
|
|03/12/2020 07:25 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Virginia Man, Josh Hawley, used sister’s address to vote in Missouri
|Missouri
|
|03/12/2020 07:22 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loyola University – what would happen with a contested 2020 elect= template?
|Washington
|
|03/12/2020 07:01 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mayor DiBlasio’s daughter saying Biden was able to steal the election.
|Washington
|
|03/12/2020 06:43 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ajmuckler@gmail.com
|Pennsylvania
|
|03/12/2020 06:23 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|China Involved With Phony Ballots
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 06:14 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Structured Statistical Anomalies in Multiple States Indicative of Vote Switching
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 04:20 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Indiana voters wait in long lines through fields, fairgrounds after hours
|Indiana
|
|03/12/2020 04:19 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thousand of Fake/Manipulated Ballots Found During WI County Recount
|Wisconsin
|
|03/12/2020 04:07 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Data expert: Vote tabulations in PA, GA show ‘anomalies’–Trump missing votes:
|Georgia
|
|03/12/2020 04:04 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Witness Testifies at PA Election Hearing: Voting Machines ‘Built to Be Manipulat
|Pennsylvania
|
|03/12/2020 04:03 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pennsylvania Bombshell: Biden 99.4% vs. Trump 0.6%
|Pennsylvania
|
|03/12/2020 04:02 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Michigan Illegally Counted or Ignored 500K Ballots, Lawsuit Claims:
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 03:59 PM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2
|300,000 Fake People Voted In Arizona Election
|Arizona
|
|03/12/2020 03:55 PM
|Expert Witness
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|Whistleblowers reveal massive election fraud, hundreds of thousands of ballots
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 03:52 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nevada just got interesting: 40,000 ballots look fraudulent
|Nevada
|
|03/12/2020 03:42 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Law college paper detailing the 2020 election fraud PLAN
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 03:40 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3
|USPS witnesses claim they helped with backdating and transported across states
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 03:39 PM
|Witness
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|
|280,000 Ballots ‘Disappeared’ Overnight with Trailer—USPS Whistleblower:
|Kansas
|
|03/12/2020 03:37 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|President Trump Tweets a Troubling Video Allegedly Showing Gifts for Voting
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 03:26 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Illegal Money-for-Votes Raffles Conducted in Several States in 2020 Election
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 03:23 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|City of Richmond has zero listed absentee or provisional voters.
|Virginia
|
|03/12/2020 03:21 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Statistician Reveals How Pennsylvania Democrats Used Fake Voter Registration
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 03:20 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia
|
|03/12/2020 03:18 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0 votes counted for Bexar county
|Texas
|
|03/12/2020 02:33 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voter Integrity Fund’ Voter Analysis after the Election in MICHIGAN
|Michigan
|
|03/12/2020 01:53 PM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pennsylvania State Legislature Holds Public Hearing on 2020 Election
|Pennsylvania
|
|03/12/2020 01:42 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona’s legislature public hearing presenting witness accounts
|Arizona
|
|03/12/2020 01:39 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 01:15 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|John Oliver outlines severe flaws in voting machines used in the United States
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 12:22 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2nd Twitter Video with Chinese to Order US Election Ballots
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 04:24 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Twitter video of a Chinese order of 2020 US Election Ballots
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 04:22 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Patrick Byrne via a video lays out the statistical and data evidence
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 02:56 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Glitch(trump loss????)
|Nevada
|
|03/12/2020 02:11 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tabulators incapable of processing the numbers submitted during 3am and 6am
|Michigan
|
|03/12/2020 01:28 AM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|this is interesting
|Nevada
|
|03/12/2020 12:58 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analysis of philly precinct Level vote Reporting Uncovers clear algorithms
|Pennsylvania
|
|03/12/2020 12:42 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|War Games Proj Dec ‘19 then renamed Transition Integrity Project-dated June 2020 p1
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 12:00 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|War Games Proj Dec ‘19 then renamed Transition Integrity Project-dated June 2020 p2
|Nationwide
|
|03/12/2020 12:00 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Military Ballots photocopied all for Biden
|Michigan
|
|02/12/2020 08:47 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2:40 Disguising PO Boxes as Apartments
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 08:39 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5:20 Possible Fraud Through Ballots
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 08:39 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6:50 Tactics Repeated Across States
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 08:39 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|8:00 What Vote Fraud Data Shows Us
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 08:39 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10:22 Discovered Fraud Could Flip States
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 08:39 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|13:15 Data Represents Hard Evidence
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 08:39 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|14:15 Questionable Methods for Recounts
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 08:39 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Parent co. of Dominion received 400 Mil from ChiComs 10/8/20.
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 07:56 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smartmatic presentation to Georgia
|Georgia
|
|02/12/2020 06:45 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poll book tablet gel-like surface prevented applying a legible signature
|New York
|
|02/12/2020 06:40 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eric Coomer sales presentation on Dominion Voting Machine to Pennsylvania
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 06:20 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Poll-watcher views USBs uploaded without supervision
|Pennsylvania
|
|02/12/2020 06:05 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion contractor has ballots on thumb drive weeks before election
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 05:03 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Absentte ballots found in ditch causing 1,390 invalid votes to Biden
|Georgia
|
|02/12/2020 04:43 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bob Piton #2: Registered “Undisclosed Sex” voters vote impossibly high rate 97%
|Arizona
|
|02/12/2020 03:58 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Were Trump votes changed to Biden votes in PA?
|Pennsylvania
|
|02/12/2020 03:28 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Were Dominion machines rigged?
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 03:27 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Organizational chart
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 02:55 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Claims apparently made by Newt Gingrich
|Pennsylvania
|
|02/12/2020 02:47 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ballot harvesting by Congresswoman Omar
|Minnesota
|
|02/12/2020 12:11 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voting machines are susceptible to occasional random bit flips due
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 10:36 AM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|USPS truck driver takes ballots from NY to Pennsylvania, which then disappear.
|Pennsylvania
|
|02/12/2020 09:17 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion ownership tree
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 09:14 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hundreds of mail in ballots found dumped in a recycling bin in Macomb County, MI
|Michigan
|
|02/12/2020 08:50 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|MI needs a forensic audit.
|Michigan
|
|02/12/2020 07:50 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Refer to attached video: Edward Solomon reverse-engineered the Dominion Voting
|Minnesota
|
|02/12/2020 07:28 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|WATCH LIVE… USPS WHISTLEBLOWERS COME FORWARD: Driver Delivered Hundreds of Thous
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 07:26 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kids able to hack replica state voting at the DEFCON 26 mtg in 2018
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 05:30 AM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Contractor. There is an avenue for fraud.
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 05:24 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|There is no chain of custody for digital ballots.
|Michigan
|
|02/12/2020 05:24 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video of Georgia Secretary of State Office Shipping Absentee Ballots Via UPS
|Georgia
|
|02/12/2020 05:05 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video shows PA vote flip Trump to Biden Live on CNN
|Pennsylvania
|
|02/12/2020 04:44 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Donald Trump won the election, everybody’s saying it
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 01:23 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Possible antifa spotted tampering with ballots.
|Nationwide
|
|02/12/2020 12:34 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion employee tabulating ballots clandestinely uses USB drive
|Georgia
|
|01/12/2020 02:17 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eric Coomer worked for Sequoia voting.
|California
|
|01/12/2020 01:40 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In 2017 CNN Examines Voting Machine Vulnerabilities
|Nationwide
|
|01/12/2020 12:58 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Votes illegally paid for
|Nationwide
|
|01/12/2020 12:43 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Antrim Michigan vote switch remained in place
|Michigan
|
|01/12/2020 10:56 AM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia – video- dominion voting being hacked by guy using USB drive
|Georgia
|
|01/12/2020 10:37 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEC filing, State Street Capital/Foreign Donation
|Delaware
|
|01/12/2020 10:32 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|154m votes for Pres, US Dept Census 2019 shows 157.5m registered
|Nationwide
|
|01/12/2020 10:29 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scytl Bulletin: 2019 EU Election Night Reporting – Servers in Frankfurt Germany
|Nationwide
|
|01/12/2020 09:56 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Court Filing 2013 Smartmatic/Dominion
|Delaware
|
|01/12/2020 08:01 AM
|Court Ruling
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Microsoft encloses the software so error testing is wrong
|Arizona
|
|01/12/2020 07:14 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eric Coomer Anti Trump Lashout
|Nationwide
|
|01/12/2020 05:39 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion Employee uploading fraudulatnt ballots from USB
|Nationwide
|
|01/12/2020 04:42 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion employee uploading fraudulant ballots
|Nationwide
|
|01/12/2020 04:40 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion USB Data Manipulation Video
|Georgia
|
|01/12/2020 04:00 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion’s staff use USB key to manipulate data, then palm the key. Part 2 of 2.
|Georgia
|
|01/12/2020 03:25 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominion’s staff use USB key to manipulate data, then palm the key. Part 1 of 2.
|Georgia
|
|01/12/2020 03:23 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gwinnett County Dominion Rep Tabulating Ballots & Certifying Results
|Georgia
|
|01/12/2020 02:48 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FB post reporting unsolicited ballot information received.
|Pennsylvania
|
|30/11/2020 10:19 PM
|Material
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|voting machines dumped in Georgia
|Georgia
|
|30/11/2020 09:37 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|256,593 votes switched from Trump to Biden in PA
|Pennsylvania
|
|30/11/2020 09:14 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Michigan Illegally Counted or Ignored 500K Ballots, Lawsuit Claims
|Michigan
|
|30/11/2020 07:15 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kamala harris is in with dominion voting
|Nationwide
|
|30/11/2020 06:28 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Election Workers Instructed to Overwrite Backup Data (see pg. 18)
|Michigan
|
|30/11/2020 05:51 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Here. Enjoy. Massive fraud in many ways. It is not even debatable at this point.
|Georgia
|
|30/11/2020 03:08 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suppression Black & Hispanic teens encouraged at court house to vote Trump out
|Illinois
|
|30/11/2020 02:24 PM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2014 security audit flags Dominion Voting software as a trojan
|California
|
|30/11/2020 01:15 PM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|False claims of fraud flood news outlets
|Nationwide
|
|30/11/2020 12:37 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trump encourages voters to illegally vote twice
|Nationwide
|
|30/11/2020 12:35 PM
|Expert Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voter caught submitting illegal second vote for Donald Trump
|Iowa
|
|30/11/2020 12:32 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Counting Software is Susceptible to Hacking
|Georgia
|
|30/11/2020 11:47 AM
|Historical Context
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2019 Georgia procurement office review of voting systems
|Georgia
|
|30/11/2020 11:25 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3D map illustrating depth of election fraud to an average American
|Nationwide
|
|30/11/2020 11:13 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington state votes from the dead
|Washington
|
|30/11/2020 11:12 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1st time, registered voters turned away at polls
|Louisiana
|
|30/11/2020 09:41 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nashton Garret Tennessee Resident Unsolicited Mail in Ballot Maricopa County.
|Arizona
|
|30/11/2020 08:16 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Video: Bags of ballots being delivered from personal car to rental truck
|Florida
|
|30/11/2020 07:59 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NC Chief Justice goes door to door after election to cure ballots
|North Carolina
|
|30/11/2020 07:42 AM
|Document
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|X’S MARK 12 BIGGEST THEFT >4% FOR 6915 VOTES in Georgia. PNG,CSV,LOG. revised.
|Georgia
|
|30/11/2020 07:40 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NC votes added after deadline
|North Carolina
|
|30/11/2020 07:20 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Witnessed 2 Election officials acknowledging “1ERROR MESSAGE w Sad face icon”
|Virginia
|
|30/11/2020 06:30 AM
|Witness
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Statistical anomilies for Biden
|Pennsylvania
|
|30/11/2020 04:59 AM
|Statistical
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Biden wins 100% of Registered Democrats & Independents
|Pennsylvania
|
|30/11/2020 04:55 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|7 – Unverified new submissions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Pollpad Wifi Available at Eaton Eletrical in Smyrna GA
|Georgia
|
|29/11/2020 08:14 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|6 – General
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|PA Poll Worker Admits to Throwing All Donald Trump Ballots in Garbage
|Pennsylvania
|
|29/11/2020 04:43 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Voting machine found dumped in the woods in Fulton County, GA.
|Georgia
|
|29/11/2020 04:35 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|6 – General
|3
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Signature verification machine was never repaired causing human verification only
|Georgia
|
|28/11/2020 08:27 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|4!
|2,689 fraudulent addresses used in GA and PA
|Wisconsin
|
|24/11/2020 11:07 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|2.689
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Upwards of 45% of Indefinitely Confined voters shown to not qualify
|Wisconsin
|
|24/11/2020 11:05 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4!
|1093% more Indefinitely Confined granted (Covid not a qualification) than 2016
|Wisconsin
|
|24/11/2020 11:01 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4!
|138,444 swing state votes were cast from voters with residence in another state
|Nationwide
|
|24/11/2020 10:59 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|138.444
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|1.2% of newly moved voters had votes cast in their name without consent
|Nationwide
|
|24/11/2020 10:58 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|1.3% of newly registered voters had votes cast in their name without consent
|Nationwide
|
|24/11/2020 10:57 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4!
|23.2% of absentee ballots returned by voters, were not received in swing states
|Nationwide
|
|24/11/2020 10:56 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4!
|27.4% of absentee ballots were likely fraudently requested in AZ, GA, MI, PA, WI
|Nationwide
|
|24/11/2020 10:55 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|15 witness videos from Precinct 13: Congressman, Senator, Dominion employee
|Michigan
|
|24/11/2020 04:46 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Former Texas ivoting official certified fictitious ballot for Lyndon Johnson
|Texas
|
|23/11/2020 11:18 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|1
|
|1.948
|
|
|
|4
|61% of signatures were found invalid after State Senator Obama initiated challenge
|Illinois
|
|23/11/2020 10:15 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|1.996
|
|
|
|3
|32,000 Michigan residents sign request for independed audit
|Michigan
|
|23/11/2020 10:11 PM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|149,772 vote batch is 96% for single canidate
|Michigan
|
|23/11/2020 10:10 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|149.772
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Clerk signals that non-party workers may be in party worker slots
|Michigan
|
|23/11/2020 08:11 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|MN disabled public verification of ballot status, despite official instructions
|Michigan
|
|22/11/2020 03:32 PM
|Material
|6 – General
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Zuckerberg-Funded ‘Safe Elections’ Project gave $18m to PA districts
|Pennsylvania
|
|22/11/2020 11:10 AM
|Material
|6 – General
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|2435 mail-in ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in PA
|Pennsylvania
|
|22/11/2020 07:59 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|1614 mail-in ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in MI
|Michigan
|
|22/11/2020 07:57 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Chicago Election Board approved remote work for nonessenial employees
|Illinois
|
|21/11/2020 05:16 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Determining the legality of a ballot is “optional” for absentee counting boards
|Michigan
|
|21/11/2020 12:54 PM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|0
|8205 ballots were approved, mailed out, filled out, mailed back, and received on same day.
|Pennsylvania
|
|20/11/2020 01:27 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|
|
|
|
|1
|Campaign offical ask for volenteers to track down ballot in PA
|Wisconsin
|
|20/11/2020 10:47 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|2 – Illegal Votes
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|40,875+ ballots were cast in the name of another voter without their consent
|Pennsylvania
|
|20/11/2020 04:09 AM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|40.875
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Ballot envelopes visibly identify the voter’s party affiliation
|Florida
|
|19/11/2020 09:39 PM
|Material
|4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|1,314 pieces of mail discard in wood by USPS working
|New York
|
|19/11/2020 09:33 PM
|Material
|4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots
|1
|1
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Benford Analysis shows irregular
|Nationwide
|
|19/11/2020 07:50 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|40 of CO’s 64 counties have more voter registrations than voting-age citizens
|Colorado
|
|19/11/2020 10:01 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|2.019
|
|
|
|4
|353 counties in 29 states have more voter registrations than voting-age citizens
|Nationwide
|
|19/11/2020 09:53 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|GOP Reps certified election on as an attempted to protecting their families
|Michigan
|
|19/11/2020 09:38 AM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Recount monitors unable to track multiple tables with constant recount errors
|Georgia
|
|19/11/2020 01:08 AM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|139 unexplainable discrepancies in Clark County Commission race
|Georgia
|
|19/11/2020 12:55 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Lowest recorded mail-in ballot rejection rate in swing states
|Nationwide
|
|19/11/2020 12:50 AM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|834 counts of mail-in voter fraud prosecuted by OAG since 2004
|Texas
|
|19/11/2020 12:40 AM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|GA Secretary of State withholds ballot image from public viewing
|Georgia
|
|19/11/2020 12:02 AM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|1
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|95% of Bellwether counties break voting pattern, creating statistical anomaly
|Nationwide
|
|18/11/2020 11:56 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|143,379 vote dump at 3:42am had a 93% leaning towards single candidate
|Wisconsin
|
|18/11/2020 11:44 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|143.379
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|1,127 ballots wrongly labeled through technical glitch
|Georgia
|
|18/11/2020 11:30 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|2.755
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|6 recount monitors witness batches of ballots appearing to be marked by machines
|Georgia
|
|18/11/2020 11:09 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|500
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|9,000 ballot counting error caught by recount moderators
|Georgia
|
|18/11/2020 10:53 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|9.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Poll Challengers were kick out for challenging suspect ballots
|Michigan
|
|18/11/2020 10:27 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|9,500 dead people returned mail-in ballots
|Michigan
|
|18/11/2020 10:17 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Scanning results incorrect and officials unsure if it was hardware or software
|Georgia
|
|18/11/2020 10:08 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|342
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|2,000 ballots found in single sweep, despite numerous prior sweeps
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/11/2020 10:03 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|2.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Observers forced to stand 30 feet away from ballot counting, despite state laws
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/11/2020 09:42 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Vulnerabilities give access to change the “Official” Databases
|Nationwide
|
|18/11/2020 09:28 PM
|Expert Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Mail-in ballots were “returned” for counting before they were mailed
|Pennsylvania
|
|18/11/2020 09:02 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|23.305
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Votes erased from memory card and story withheld from press
|Maryland
|
|18/11/2020 08:19 PM
|Historical Context
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|3
|
|2.008
|
|
|
|2
|200,000 ballots counted without human verification
|Nevada
|
|18/11/2020 07:56 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Polling place illegally handed out handed out gift cards for absentee ballots
|Nevada
|
|18/11/2020 07:50 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|84,108 mail-in ballots were not counted or invalidated
|New York
|
|18/11/2020 07:35 PM
|Material
|6 – General
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|223,000 intractable mail-in ballots sent to wrong addresses
|Nevada
|
|18/11/2020 07:23 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|223.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|200,000 mail-in ballots cast with the unverifyable “indefinitely confined” status
|Wisconsin
|
|18/11/2020 06:48 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|200.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|8,000 voter application submitted by couple on behalf of homeless and the dead
|California
|
|18/11/2020 06:33 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|8.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|2,600 new votes found in county’s recount
|Georgia
|
|18/11/2020 04:43 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|2.600
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Dem Rep intimidates GOP Rep by insinuating his kids will become a public target
|Michigan
|
|18/11/2020 04:30 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|6 – General
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|9,626 vote error discovered by recount monitor
|Georgia
|
|18/11/2020 03:29 PM
|Witness
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|9.626
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Recount protocol breached by workers silently passing on ballots
|Georgia
|
|18/11/2020 03:27 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Email from Election Official Stressing Issues with Voters Using Sharpies
|Arizona
|
|18/11/2020 02:44 PM
|Document
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|15,000 Nevada voters suspected to have also voted outside state
|Nevada
|
|18/11/2020 11:36 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|15.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|39% of 1137 Republican ballots never arrived for counting, despite being mailed.
|Pennsylvania
|
|17/11/2020 08:11 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|443
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|32.6% of 1706 sample received absentee ballots without their request
|Pennsylvania
|
|17/11/2020 08:07 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|1.009
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Poll workers cheer as GOP atterney is removed from counting center
|Michigan
|
|17/11/2020 07:57 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|4
|72% of Detroit’s absentee ballot counts were off, Canvassers discovers
|Michigan
|
|17/11/2020 07:44 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee counting boards had unexplained counting errors
|Michigan
|
|17/11/2020 07:43 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|500 absentee ballots missing, never delivered by postal service
|Minnesota
|
|17/11/2020 05:56 PM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|500
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Dominion and Smartmatic have had contracts outside of public knowledge
|Nationwide
|
|17/11/2020 12:14 PM
|Historical Context
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|2
|0
|2.013
|
|
|
|2
|Dominion licenses it’s software to Smartmatic
|Nationwide
|
|17/11/2020 12:08 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|2,349 undated ballots counted after Board of Elections voted 2-1 against Elections Code
|Pennsylvania
|
|17/11/2020 08:33 AM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|2.349
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|6,000 illegal votes in NV, according to NV District Attorney
|Nevada
|
|17/11/2020 05:11 AM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|6.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|1,600+ voters born 1800 and 1900 voted by mail in NC
|North Carolina
|
|17/11/2020 12:07 AM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|1.600
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Detroit Absentee Counting Center blocked Observers from monitoring process
|Michigan
|
|16/11/2020 11:27 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Claim that Maiden name was used to vote in election
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 11:21 PM
|Witness
|2 – Illegal Votes
|1
|1
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|List of poll watchers being denied entry
|Pennsylvania
|
|16/11/2020 10:56 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Google searches for ‘election fraud punishment,’ increased ahead of election
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 10:33 PM
|Statistical
|6 – General
|1
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|1,127 ballots wrongly labeled through technical glitch
|Michigan
|
|16/11/2020 10:15 PM
|
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|2
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|20 seniors voted for a canidate under pressure from a care giver
|Wisconsin
|
|16/11/2020 09:23 PM
|Witness
|6 – General
|3
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Double mail-in ballots received by serval dozen voters
|Virginia
|
|16/11/2020 09:20 PM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Double mail-in ballot received by around 1000 voters
|Virginia
|
|16/11/2020 09:18 PM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|18 mail-in ballots stolen from mailboxes
|Arizona
|
|16/11/2020 09:01 PM
|Material
|4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots
|3
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|15,000 ballots found on flash drive after first being rejection by software filters
|Virginia
|
|16/11/2020 08:51 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|15.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|30 times lower rejection rate for mail-in ballots than in 2016
|Pennsylvania
|
|16/11/2020 06:49 PM
|Statistical
|6 – General
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|45 day after election, federal official assess if foreign governments had any effect
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 06:46 PM
|Document
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Poll observers forced to use binoculars to watch voting process, despite court order
|Pennsylvania
|
|16/11/2020 06:45 PM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Statistical anomalies in multiple states have a time correlation
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 06:36 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Poll worker instructed to adjust the mailing date of absentee ballot packages
|Michigan
|
|16/11/2020 06:35 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|“X” used for signatures for in fraudulent voter registrations
|Pennsylvania
|
|16/11/2020 06:29 PM
|Witness
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|93% of errors go unnoticed by users of ballot marking devices security
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 06:03 PM
|Statistical
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|19,888 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses from China seized by authorities
|Illinois
|
|16/11/2020 02:14 PM
|Document
|2 – Illegal Votes
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|132,000 “Change of Address” flags in single GA county
|Georgia
|
|16/11/2020 02:03 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|PA DoS removed signature verification from all mail-in ballots
|Pennsylvania
|
|16/11/2020 01:49 PM
|Court Ruling
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|18,000 mail-in ballots didn’t have a “Mailed Date” only a return date after Nov 3rd
|Pennsylvania
|
|16/11/2020 12:40 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|18.000
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|1,298 proven instances of voter fraud with 1,121 criminal convictions
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 12:11 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|0
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Jill Stein contested the results in 3 states 2016 for similar irregularities
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 12:09 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.016
|
|
|
|1
|Joe Biden states he put together the most “extensive… voter fraud organization”
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 11:57 AM
|Photo – Audio – Video
|2 – Illegal Votes
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Dominion Security Chief states he “made sure” Trump would not win
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 11:47 AM
|Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Dominion IT worker submits affidavit describing poll workers signing ballots
|Michigan
|
|16/11/2020 11:15 AM
|Expert Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|3,000 instances of alleged voter fraud filed with AG by Nevada GOP
|Nevada
|
|16/11/2020 11:14 AM
|Witness
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|ES&S misrepresented their machines as EAC Certified to US officials
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 11:10 AM
|Document
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Voting machine “glitches” in Toronto election in Canada
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 11:08 AM
|Historical Context
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|3
|
|2.014
|
|
|
|2
|Biden’s Mail-in votes dramatically fail Benford Test Atlanta, all others pass.
|Georgia
|
|16/11/2020 11:00 AM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|CISA only did a critical product evaluation (CPE) on some vendor supplied systems
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 10:55 AM
|Document
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Confidential: Smartmatic is web of holding companies, suspected of fraud
|Nationwide
|
|16/11/2020 10:27 AM
|Document
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Dems receive new election after affidavits show an absentee ballot scheme
|North Carolina
|
|15/11/2020 01:06 PM
|Historical Context
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.018
|
|
|
|3
|95% registered voter turnout in Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|
|15/11/2020 11:51 AM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Electronic voting unprotected, has little accountability and not transparent
|Nationwide
|
|14/11/2020 07:33 PM
|Expert Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Rejected absentee ballots: 3.5% in 2018 to 0.3% in 2020 despite 500% more votes
|Georgia
|
|14/11/2020 07:08 PM
|Statistical
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Electronic voting systems rely on abandoned operating systems in PA counties
|Pennsylvania
|
|14/11/2020 07:00 PM
|Digital – Glitch
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|Litigation Smartmatic “glitches” alleges impacted in two Philippine elections
|Nationwide
|
|14/11/2020 06:56 PM
|Historical Context
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|2.019
|
|
|
|2
|Voting machine firm states Venezuela election rigged “without any doubt”
|Nationwide
|
|14/11/2020 06:48 PM
|Historical Context
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|3
|
|2.017
|
|
|
|3
|CIA expert explains how most electronic voting isn’t secure
|Nationwide
|
|14/11/2020 06:42 PM
|Expert Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|3
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Detroit contracted poll workers from firm owned by key figure in corruption case
|Michigan
|
|14/11/2020 06:40 PM
|Material
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Computer scientist proves voting systems can be hacked to steal votes
|Nationwide
|
|14/11/2020 06:35 PM
|Expert Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|Dominion manual states high risk vulnerabilities, remedy is invalidate election
|Nationwide
|
|14/11/2020 06:22 PM
|Document
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|2016: GA had evidence that DoHS IP address tried to hack voter database
|Georgia
|
|14/11/2020 06:12 PM
|Historical Context
|6 – General
|1
|
|2.016
|
|
|
|4
|Pre-canvassing ballots in some counties weeks early, violating election laws
|Pennsylvania
|
|14/11/2020 05:19 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|89% failure rate with verifying signatures in Clark county
|Nevada
|
|14/11/2020 05:11 PM
|Statistical
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|3
|8
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|1 monitor for 10 tables of counters in recount
|Georgia
|
|14/11/2020 05:07 PM
|Document
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Memory sticks used to program Philly’s voting machines, stolen from warehouse
|Pennsylvania
|
|14/11/2020 04:54 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|Voting machine vendors are without regulation or security standards
|Nationwide
|
|14/11/2020 04:51 PM
|Court Ruling
|1 – Voting Legislation
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|1994: Judge rules Democrat stole State Senate election in Philadelphia scheme
|Pennsylvania
|
|14/11/2020 04:42 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|1.994
|
|
|
|2
|782 more votes than than registered voters in Detroit from 2016 election
|Michigan
|
|14/11/2020 04:32 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.016
|
|
|
|2
|NYT FLASHBACK: Error and fraud at issue as absentee voting rises (2012)
|Nationwide
|
|13/11/2020 08:31 AM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|
|2.012
|
|
|
|1
|FL precinct reports more than 100% voter turnout due to UCF
|Florida
|
|12/11/2020 10:47 PM
|Material
|2 – Illegal Votes
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|PA Auditors Warned of Dead People, Duplicates on State Voter Rolls
|Pennsylvania
|
|12/11/2020 10:34 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|3
|
|2.019
|
|
|
|4
|234 pages of sworn affidavits for election irregularities from single county
|Michigan
|
|12/11/2020 10:26 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|PA DoS requested a function from Dominion to re-mark and re-scan ballots
|Pennsylvania
|
|12/11/2020 10:20 PM
|Document
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|3
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|US decried Ukraine election due to expelled observers, mail-in ballots and 90% turnout
|Nationwide
|
|12/11/2020 10:14 PM
|Historical Context
|2 – Illegal Votes
|4
|
|2.004
|
|
|
|3
|NV whistleblower describes Biden van vote factory
|Nevada
|
|12/11/2020 10:03 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|MI state senators request a full audit of the election
|Michigan
|
|12/11/2020 09:56 PM
|Expert Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|TX Officials rejected Dominion due to security concerns
|Texas
|
|12/11/2020 09:37 PM
|Expert Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|State and Election Officials acted against ballot curing Court Order
|Pennsylvania
|
|12/11/2020 09:32 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|2
|FEC chair believes there may be fraud since observers banned
|Nationwide
|
|12/11/2020 09:02 PM
|Expert Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|2
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|PA court rules against post-election vote curing
|Pennsylvania
|
|12/11/2020 07:30 PM
|Court Ruling
|1 – Voting Legislation
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|4
|500 sworn affidavits and 11,000 reports of irregularities
|Nationwide
|
|12/11/2020 12:47 PM
|Witness
|3 – Polling Place Irregularities
|4
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Found Navy ballot envelopes in the dumpster.
|Georgia
|
|11/11/2020 10:20 PM
|Material
|4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|1
|Discarded Mail-in Ballots Found Outside ATM
|California
|
|11/11/2020 10:16 PM
|Material
|4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots
|1
|
|2.020
|
|
|
|3
|6,000 unofficial votes incorrectly show as votes for other candidate
|Michigan
|
|11/11/2020 10:10 PM
|Witness
|5 – Voting Machine Irregularities
|3
|
|2.020
|
|
|