3 30% of addresses in independed investigation were fraudulent Arizona 31/12/2020 10:31 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 3 4,000 voters face eligibility challenge based on change-of-address records Georgia 31/12/2020 09:35 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4 Investigator gained access to poll pad voter system (not supposed to happen) Georgia 31/12/2020 05:30 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Ballots scanned multiple times during (fake) water main break – video Georgia 31/12/2020 05:27 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Differences between ballots shown in detail Georgia 31/12/2020 05:12 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 15,000 ballots were tabulated 5 times and there were 5 different results Georgia 31/12/2020 04:25 PM Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 4 Forensic analysis shows some GA mail-in ballots did not have folds Georgia 31/12/2020 04:13 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2 289,000 excess votes suggest due to precinct level turnout irregularities Nationwide 31/12/2020 03:58 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 Voting machine used for Georgia Runoff found to be have two way access via WIFI Georgia 31/12/2020 03:49 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions No post-thanksgiving spike of COVID in Wisconsin, despite travel Wisconsin 31/12/2020 02:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Loren Culp’s Lawyer file’s lawsuit, finding fraud in the voters roll Washington 31/12/2020 10:12 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Voter’s cast ballot lost – Illegitimate voters voting in District 4A Minnesota 31/12/2020 08:55 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion Voting Machines Nationwide 31/12/2020 05:52 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Influenced By China, and corrupted Biden Family California 31/12/2020 05:19 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 3256 Donald Trump votes changed to Joe Biden at 1:35am on November 8th, 2020 Michigan 31/12/2020 03:30 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Jovan Pullitzer gives witness he can prove fraud examining physical ballots Georgia 31/12/2020 12:30 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Supreme court rejects Trump-backed Texas lawsuit aiming to overturn election res Texas 31/12/2020 12:25 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions PA and GA are intertwined because of a very powerful Domestic or Foreign actor Nationwide 30/12/2020 11:32 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions 1 Iran stole voter data Nationwide 30/12/2020 11:28 PM Digital – Glitch 6 – General 4 The Strange propportion of new voters voting in 2020 Nationwide 30/12/2020 10:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Affidavits, Audio Recordings & Claims Of Ballots Flown to AZ NV Nationwide 30/12/2020 09:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions “ElectionFraud:15%” SaundersToClinton 6/27/16 by Seanvotes allegedly taken4 HC Nationwide 30/12/2020 04:55 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Electioneering at polling location, Russell School in Broomall, PA Pennsylvania 30/12/2020 02:40 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Voter Fraud in Fulton County Georgia By Way of YouTube Georgia 30/12/2020 02:37 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Eight states have more registered voters than people eligible to vote Nationwide 30/12/2020 02:09 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Eight states have more registered voters than people eligible to vote Nationwide 30/12/2020 02:05 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominon Voter Systems hack Source code and altered votes Nationwide 30/12/2020 01:50 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Mark Zuckerberg $400 million donation possibly linked to Staple Street Capital Nationwide 30/12/2020 12:44 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Patrick Byrne publishes evidence of foreign interference. where is the DNI rep r Nationwide 29/12/2020 10:40 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Analysis and Proof of Algorithm Used to Steal MI Michigan 29/12/2020 09:37 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Smoking Gun – Algorithm to Steal Michigan Found Through Reverse Engineering Michigan 29/12/2020 09:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Reverse Engineered Algorithm Used By Dominion to Steal Michigan Michigan 29/12/2020 09:32 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 170,830 vote discrepancy between ballots cast and voter records Pennsylvania 29/12/2020 09:06 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 KY Governor’s race – vote switch from Republican to Democrat Kentucky 29/12/2020 08:01 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions KY governor expands voting to 2-week period contrary to Constitution 1 day-2020 Kentucky 29/12/2020 07:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 KY Governor changes felon voting rules contrary to KY Constitution Kentucky 29/12/2020 07:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 1 – Voting Legislation 4 Based on the Current Pop. Survey, more than 100% of reg. voters voted this year Nationwide 29/12/2020 05:50 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions In PA, More Ballots Cast than Voters Who Voted Pennsylvania 29/12/2020 05:09 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions In Pennsylvania, Presidential Election Numbers Have Problems Pennsylvania 29/12/2020 04:38 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Pennsylvania vote count. Bobby Piton Nationwide 29/12/2020 04:05 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions PA State Rep Russ Diamond – more votes than voters Pennsylvania 29/12/2020 01:40 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Stew peters has audio of proven voter fraud Nationwide 29/12/2020 04:22 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions In PA Biden got 2Mil mail-in votes from only 1.7M registered D mail-in ballots Pennsylvania 28/12/2020 11:33 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions CCP 400 million to Dominion 1month before USA Nov 3rd election Nationwide 28/12/2020 08:15 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Sidney Powell Evidence Binder Nationwide 28/12/2020 04:52 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Bobby Piton mathematician Nationwide 28/12/2020 03:50 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions 2020-12-23-Sidney-Powell-Team-Binder-ZENGER-NEWS.pdf Nationwide 27/12/2020 11:47 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 2 Dozens of Georgia witnesses account to irregularies Georgia 27/12/2020 03:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 3 Voting results from Savannah connected to China through smart thermostat Georgia 27/12/2020 03:39 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Cobb County voting machines found open/unlocked 12/26 Georgia 27/12/2020 03:37 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Pennsylvania’s Dept of Elections database is CORRUPT. Pennsylvania 27/12/2020 02:18 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Sidney Powell is actually behind a plot to overthrow both Biden & Trump. Nationwide 26/12/2020 10:27 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Video: “The Plot to Steal the 2020 election”. (Part 1) https://www.youtube.com Nationwide 26/12/2020 09:17 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 2 A ballot in Pennsylvania was cast on behalf of a dead person. Pennsylvania 26/12/2020 05:22 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 RAW DATA FEED ANALYSIS PROVING FRAUD AND MANIPULATION – ARIZONA Arizona 26/12/2020 03:31 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia Election Fraud Ballots taken to Landfill Georgia 26/12/2020 03:25 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia Voting system Data Anomalies Georgia 26/12/2020 03:19 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Worker on video seen loading the same Ballots three Times into Machine Nationwide 26/12/2020 02:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Over 19K votes switch from Trump to Biden in PA (real time video) Pennsylvania 26/12/2020 01:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Footage compilation of witnesses and expert witnesses Nationwide 26/12/2020 07:50 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 2 Social Worker Charged with 134 Felony Counts of Election Fraud Texas 25/12/2020 06:35 PM Court Ruling 6 – General 4 The only cheaters in 2020 were Republican. Nationwide 25/12/2020 02:28 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Political director ran a voter fraud ring in Harris County Texas 25/12/2020 09:59 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Do The Math Nationwide 24/12/2020 12:40 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Night Errors Nationwide 24/12/2020 05:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Clear Voter Fraud in PA Pennsylvania 24/12/2020 03:23 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Even social media show 10x’s more support! Nationwide 24/12/2020 01:53 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions NYT Full Data Nationwide 24/12/2020 12:49 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Jake Braun-Obama former Sec. advsr s w/o question 2020 election will be hacked Nationwide 23/12/2020 10:26 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Security experts uncover troubling concerns w/GA QR codes =Hacking Georgia 23/12/2020 10:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Man registered dead people and voted for them Pennsylvania 23/12/2020 09:29 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Fulton County EAC certified equipment not used. Loophole created. see pg2 Georgia 23/12/2020 09:23 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Democrats PLANNED To Steal The Election Nationwide 22/12/2020 11:19 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Ballot supervisor lying to counters Nationwide 22/12/2020 07:45 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Look for post by A_Blossom Nationwide 22/12/2020 07:42 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Pennsylvania Trump supporter charged with voter fraud Pennsylvania 22/12/2020 06:16 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions GA Senate Committee Releases Report On Election Fraud Georgia 22/12/2020 06:14 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion System Allowing Cheating Through Adjudication Nationwide 22/12/2020 04:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions INFOGRAPHIC: The Shocking Allegations of Mass Vote Fraud Made by Sidney Powell i Georgia 22/12/2020 03:54 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia + Michigan lawsuits explained Georgia 22/12/2020 03:49 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion Voting Systems forensic report- Michigan Michigan 22/12/2020 03:44 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 Commercial addresses used by Georgia voters Georgia 22/12/2020 03:32 PM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 4 Pre-populated? USB hard drives used to cheat election. Georgia 22/12/2020 03:21 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video showing overseas printing of US ballots, narrator seems to know fraud Nationwide 22/12/2020 03:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video of GA clandestine (USB?) handoff between Ruby Freeman and associates Georgia 22/12/2020 02:51 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Executed warrant: “voter data theft”– items siezed include “bags of USB drives” Arizona 22/12/2020 02:50 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Matt Braynards data checking postal / commercial addresses with GA ballots Georgia 22/12/2020 07:38 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballot West Virginia 22/12/2020 04:36 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Steve Watkins (R-KS) was charged with three felonies Kansas 22/12/2020 04:34 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions MI Sec of State Official Telling Volunteers To Count ballots twice Michigan 22/12/2020 12:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Early Votes stolen and moved to Absentee Vote category in Fulton County, GA Georgia 21/12/2020 05:41 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Candidate Election Day votes in 1:2:3 ratio in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Pennsylvania 21/12/2020 05:27 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions 2 89% of European democracies banned absentee voting to resident citizens Nationwide 21/12/2020 04:10 PM Material 6 – General 3 3 13,450 ballots have been deleted from official PA database since Nov 3rd. Pennsylvania 21/12/2020 04:09 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2 4.3m more votes than 2018 registered voter – results nearing 100% turnout Nationwide 20/12/2020 11:15 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 Elves & Pixies where employed by the democrats to infiltrate the voting machines Alabama 20/12/2020 10:24 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Only voters registered for the main election can vote in the runoff (para. 10) Georgia 20/12/2020 09:30 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 13 million duplicate or made up ballots were created and counted for Biden Nationwide 20/12/2020 07:07 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 $500 million in grants from outside organizations dictated election procedures Nationwide 20/12/2020 05:47 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2 Test by Georgia Senator shows signature check failure Georgia 20/12/2020 05:43 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 3 Observer finds that sealed boxes of ballots had been sorted prior to recount Georgia 20/12/2020 05:40 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 4 7,048 vote discreptioncy from Nov 3rd confirmed in single county recount Michigan 20/12/2020 04:27 PM Material 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 3 Volenteers in audit told not to audit signatures, but to only do manual count Michigan 20/12/2020 04:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 Fulton county Georgia’s Election Director states on live tv ADJUDICATION abuse Georgia 20/12/2020 07:53 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia Suitcase Scandal – video of Trump vote drop and Biden spike 11/4/20 1:30 Georgia 20/12/2020 05:15 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Vote Totals Dropping 9 Times from Live TV – PA, GA, VA, FL, MN Nationwide 20/12/2020 05:11 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 20% increase in votes for canidate in select mail-in ballot batches Pennsylvania 20/12/2020 04:36 AM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 Mail in ballots never mailed verification Nationwide 20/12/2020 04:13 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions poll watchers booted in MN by 8 police officers told to come back one hour later Minnesota 20/12/2020 03:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Twitter tweet asking for ballot curers from Democrats Georgia 19/12/2020 09:28 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Illegal aliens from Alpha Centauri voted in US elections Nationwide 19/12/2020 08:42 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions MI election official telling auditors to ignore duplicate signitures Michigan 19/12/2020 07:40 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions twelve thousand BIDEN ballots in PA appeared when supposedly NOBODY was working Nationwide 19/12/2020 07:13 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Missing ballot. NV Voter ID 501369 Nevada 19/12/2020 06:37 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Without directly measuring you can calculate infection rate from positivity rate Nationwide 19/12/2020 06:13 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Repeating ratios observed in results data Nationwide 19/12/2020 03:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Election official disinterested in suspect ballots w/same signature Michigan 19/12/2020 03:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Fulton County Ballot Transport – loss of chain of custody Georgia 19/12/2020 02:28 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions I witnessed UNSECURE ballot transport bags- Fulton Co. GA no chain of custody Georgia 19/12/2020 02:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion owner receives $400M payment from Chinese 1 month before election. Nationwide 19/12/2020 09:07 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Count the fraudalent ballots Michigan 19/12/2020 08:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Primary election 2020 Republican voters in Col Co, OR received demo or no ballot Oregon 19/12/2020 07:13 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Antrim County Audit: Counting Multiple Ballots Same Signature Michigan 19/12/2020 03:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Arizona Secretary Katie Hobbs, Ignores written request for referendum on votes Nationwide 19/12/2020 02:38 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Solar Winds found in the source code of Dominion’s website (Purjury) Nationwide 19/12/2020 01:35 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Comm Member Does NOT Want to Use Electronic Poll Books Due to Hacking/F Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 10:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Lebanon Voter Registar Approves Tabulator to Except Blank Ballots-who gets vote? Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 10:25 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Kathy Bookvar States 110% Voter Turnout Makes No Sense at New Election Equip Mee Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 10:04 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Lebanon, PA Voter Registar States He Lets Citizens Apply for Ballots BEFORE The Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 09:42 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Lebanon, PA: Voter Registar Request More Tabulators & ES&S Employee to be on Sit Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 09:31 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 Election Commissioners approve ballot curing against court order Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 08:52 AM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 Election Commissioners approve ballot harvesting without proof or verification Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 08:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 3 Election Commissioners approve Zuckerberg grant without reviewing the terms and stipulation Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 08:21 AM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 Lebanon, PA Election Comm. Zoom Meeting-Member Asks To Open Court Ordered Ballot Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 08:10 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions PA Election Comm. Member States Election Flawed By Mail In Ballots, Etc. During Pennsylvania 18/12/2020 07:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions ERIC COOMER & EMPLOYEE MAKE DETAILED SALES PITCH FOR DOMINION MACHINES Nationwide 18/12/2020 06:52 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion used security hardware with known remote code-execution vulnerabilities Illinois 18/12/2020 03:54 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Jesse Binnall’s Opening Statement On Election Fraud In Nevada Nevada 18/12/2020 02:12 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 100% of Ballots in CA do not meet standard required by div 13 Art 1 Sect 13205 California 18/12/2020 12:44 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Military Industrial Complex Manipulates Elections for Profit Nationwide 17/12/2020 10:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Reports of unfolded mail in ballots fail to understand Election canvassing Georgia 17/12/2020 02:10 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Technology Expert Can Determine If Ballots are Legitimate or Fake in Seconds Nationwide 16/12/2020 08:01 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions McConnell-Chao & Chao-Breyer Connections Facebook+Council of Foreign Relations Nationwide 16/12/2020 04:36 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions Votes Flipped in Real Time CNN Nationwide 16/12/2020 04:01 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Spreadsheet showing the daily growth of evidence posted at hereistheevidence.com Nationwide 16/12/2020 01:57 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Chart showing growth of evidence Nationwide 16/12/2020 01:49 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors Michigan 16/12/2020 12:33 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Lindsey asked GA governor to overturn state election results Georgia 16/12/2020 11:45 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 174,384 ballots counted by AVCBs do not link back to a voter registration number Michigan 16/12/2020 03:33 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 174 2.020 vote switching in Kentucky. witness said 30k votes trump added biden nov 3rd Kentucky 16/12/2020 03:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 Election officials can obstruct observers from access to counting and canvassing Michigan 16/12/2020 03:00 AM Document 1 – Voting Legislation 4 Fulton adjudicated 94% of ballots Georgia 15/12/2020 11:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 Dominion uses Solarwinds in their technology stack Nationwide 15/12/2020 10:43 PM Material 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 4 Wisconsin SCOTUS rule Executive Branch missused “indefinitely confined” Wisconsin 15/12/2020 10:37 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4 4 68% error rate in Dominion system analysis, intentional errors erasing data Michigan 15/12/2020 10:32 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 Stanford University tech scanning tech expert says many ballots faked Nationwide 15/12/2020 08:31 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Integrity Watchdog Demands Judges Order Preservation of Evidence That C Nationwide 15/12/2020 02:24 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 Raffensperger settled lawsuit by weakening ballot integrity processes against state laws Georgia 15/12/2020 01:28 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 3 Officials began processing absentee ballots before election day, against state law Georgia 15/12/2020 01:28 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 7.7 million unsolicited ballots were sent to registered voters, against state laws Michigan 15/12/2020 11:38 AM Material 6 – General 4 4 Benson launched absentee applications without signature verification against state laws Michigan 15/12/2020 11:38 AM Material 6 – General 4 In Switzerland, all dominion scytl e-voting are forbidden following stress tests Nationwide 15/12/2020 10:34 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Deperno Law Antrim Michigan Dominion Machines 23 pages Michigan 15/12/2020 08:23 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion ownership trail Nationwide 15/12/2020 04:45 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Antrim Michigan Forensics Report 121320 [PRELIMINARY] Michigan 15/12/2020 03:42 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion voting systems forensic report for Michigan Michigan 15/12/2020 02:37 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions President Trump says millions of ballots likely sent to Canis Familiaris in US Nationwide 14/12/2020 11:13 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Allied Security Operations Group Antrim Michigan Forensics. Dominion Voter mach Michigan 14/12/2020 10:22 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Forensic Audit of Dominion Voting Systems in Antrim County, MI. v2 Michigan 14/12/2020 08:42 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Antrim County Forensic Report Michigan 14/12/2020 06:40 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Antrim County forensic audit shows fraud Michigan 14/12/2020 05:31 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion software switches write-in votes to fake absentee votes Arizona 14/12/2020 03:05 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions CA Dominion Vote Anomaly California 14/12/2020 02:11 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions 3X as many mail-in votes than city average in very walkable neighborhood? Pennsylvania 14/12/2020 07:54 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Inner envelopes of absentee ballots opened without mixing in S.F. Arena, Atlanta Georgia 14/12/2020 02:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Cases of voter fraud were rare and had no material impact on the outcomes. Nationwide 14/12/2020 01:25 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Democratic official charged with 6 felonies regarding absentee election fraud Michigan 13/12/2020 11:42 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Pallet Full of Mail in Ballots in Arizona, All headed for Georgia. Georgia 13/12/2020 11:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex6of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0204AM (backup) Pennsylvania 13/12/2020 09:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex5of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 1209AM (backup) Pennsylvania 13/12/2020 09:44 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex4of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 1108PM (backup) Pennsylvania 13/12/2020 09:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex3of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0925PM (backup) Pennsylvania 13/12/2020 09:42 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex2of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0917PM (backup) Pennsylvania 13/12/2020 09:41 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex1of6 Pennsylvania POTUS vote tally vary CNN 0915PM (backup) Pennsylvania 13/12/2020 09:40 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions If the ballot has no sign it has been folded, it’s a fake Nationwide 13/12/2020 07:18 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Inventor Jovan Pulizer EASY TO UNDERSTAND LOW HANGING FRUIT PROOF 4 JUDGES Nationwide 13/12/2020 06:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Vote Swaps and Errors Nationwide 13/12/2020 06:12 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions illegal pandemic related changes to voting policy Nationwide 13/12/2020 04:13 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Atty Matthew DePerno CONFIRMS Dominion Machines CHANGED VOTES Michigan 12/12/2020 07:16 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Boxes of Illegal votes are stored in Philadelphia polling center Pennsylvania 12/12/2020 10:51 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Fulton County officials violated O.C.G.A. § 21-2-70 (13) ballot secrecy Georgia 12/12/2020 10:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 120 year old voter Michigan 12/12/2020 01:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions “Biden” has made at least two self-incriminating statements on vote fraud: Nationwide 11/12/2020 09:37 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Kemp and Associates Georgia 11/12/2020 08:37 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Pensylvania Mail-In data has suspicious ballot turn-around times. Pennsylvania 11/12/2020 08:37 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Photo evidence of vote burning in Georgia https://i.imgur.com/SIF8eRO.jpg Georgia 11/12/2020 04:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 Elections supervisor can change votes on Dominion systems Georgia 11/12/2020 03:38 PM Photo – Audio – Video 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 Video on youtube re Mich forensic audit results Nationwide 11/12/2020 12:12 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions scroll down to video of Louis Nunez re Michigan Forensic Audit Nationwide 11/12/2020 12:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions This visual, connects BLM to ActBlue…and ActBlue to Dems ZERO $$ for Blacks!! Nationwide 11/12/2020 11:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Facekbook profile belongs or belonged to a JUDY JONES before Actblue/Antifa Nationwide 11/12/2020 11:51 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 2 different forms for 3 different parties (Overseas Write-in) DEMSABROAD Nationwide 11/12/2020 11:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion fraud exposed video Georgia 11/12/2020 09:01 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion Voting Machine Flaws — 2020 Election Coffee County, Georgia Video 1 Georgia 11/12/2020 06:21 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Six Examples of PA POTUS vote tallies varying on CNN (backup) Pennsylvania 11/12/2020 03:08 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions USPS whistleblower statement supported that USPS directed illegal freight Pennsylvania 11/12/2020 03:03 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Click on “vote statistics” go to page 93. 174,384 votes, ZERO registered voters. Michigan 11/12/2020 12:21 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Same guy seen cheering here is the guy who took the USB from Blonde Braids? Georgia 11/12/2020 12:02 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 4! 15,017 ballots were illegally marked “Returned” between Nov 7th and Nov 16th Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 08:27 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 4! Counties continued illegally processing new ballot applications after Nov 3rd Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 08:27 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4! 65,026 ballots were marked “Returned” after Nov 3rd, despite Kathy Boockvar reporting 10k Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 08:26 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 4! 112,516 ballots were given new return dates. Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 08:24 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 4! 151,775 mail-in ballot records were changed on Nov 23rd Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 08:20 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 151.775 2.020 Vote counts manipulated in all Pennsylvania counties that used Scytl ENR SW Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 08:19 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions 100% of all new Arizonans that entered the State since 1998 voted Arizona 10/12/2020 07:32 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions MICHIGAN ELECTION CANVASSER REPORT: 72% Of Absentee Precincts are unbalanced Michigan 10/12/2020 05:42 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 12 times outside entities tried to sue Texas to change ballot integrity laws Texas 10/12/2020 05:22 PM Material 1 – Voting Legislation 4 Corrupt Dominion voting machines Texas 10/12/2020 05:09 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman Facebook video Georgia 10/12/2020 03:49 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions PHL precinct 17-06 statistical anomaly. 23528 votes Biden 6 votes Trump Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 02:05 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 Local Election Officials have the authority to allow/deny observers access for signature verification Pennsylvania 10/12/2020 02:04 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4 I have better source links for “CPA machine audit Ware Co. GA” in section seven Georgia 10/12/2020 12:58 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 4! 200,000 more AV ballots counted than ballots returned in single county Michigan 10/12/2020 09:30 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 200.000 2.020 Dominion Voting Machine Flaws — 2020 Election Coffee County, Georgia Nationwide 10/12/2020 05:47 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Statistical impossibility – if you xor every county that Trump lost you get 1111 Nationwide 10/12/2020 05:29 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Did Obama steal the 2012 election Nationwide 10/12/2020 04:41 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Statistical Detection of Election Irregularities : 2020 Nationwide 10/12/2020 04:41 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Trump ballots stacked on top of vehicle and driven away Georgia 10/12/2020 01:29 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions This SS was taken shortly after counts were in. It was changed later California 10/12/2020 01:28 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Jeffrey Tony (04/09/1964) active in TWO STATES (Manatee, FL & Fayette, PA) Pennsylvania 09/12/2020 09:14 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Caught on Live TV (Video) – Appears people ripping up and throwing away Ballots! Georgia 09/12/2020 08:51 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dona Marie Tony (06/25/1955) active in TWO STATES (Manatee, FL & Fayette, PA) Pennsylvania 09/12/2020 08:44 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Kelsie Teigen lives in Nashville, TN & votes in Parkland, FL – see FB, LinkedIn Nationwide 09/12/2020 08:34 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Theida Salazar (DOB 10/15/1974) lives in L.A., votes in Fulton County, GA Georgia 09/12/2020 08:31 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Illegal votes were cast in Pennsylvania. Maryland 09/12/2020 08:07 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania uses FireEye software during the elections. Pennsylvania 09/12/2020 07:05 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Russian ties to election fraud Nationwide 09/12/2020 06:05 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Michigan Legislator Cynthia A Johnson Threatening Trump Supporters Michigan 09/12/2020 04:28 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions SCOTUS UNANIMOUS: Legislatures Can Split Electors By District Without Majority.. Nationwide 09/12/2020 11:15 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Biden win Impossible per Harvard Professor. 1 in 4 Quadrillion to the 4th power. Nationwide 09/12/2020 07:44 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Evidence of planned voter fraud leaked back on 8/21 by a hacker codenamed PEPELA Nationwide 09/12/2020 06:33 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Penn live vote switching video on cnn Nationwide 09/12/2020 06:09 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions kathy boockvar stating that mail in ballouts wont be reject do to signatures Pennsylvania 09/12/2020 03:37 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Supreme Court is rigged against Trump Nationwide 09/12/2020 03:29 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Ballots carried away on top of SUV Arizona 09/12/2020 02:39 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions “Fact-Checker” that FALSELY claimed “suitcase” scandal debunked is China-Funded Nationwide 09/12/2020 12:45 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Parent company of DOMINION received $400 million from CHINESE GOV Nationwide 08/12/2020 10:46 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 2,000 ballots were duplicated by officials while denying access for Observers. Arizona 08/12/2020 09:32 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 3 “A person is not required to submit proof of citizenship” – Voter Registration Arizona 08/12/2020 09:05 PM Material 6 – General 4 4 Signature inspectors told only 1 letter needs to appears to match Nevada 08/12/2020 09:00 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 Spike in votes occurred after observers were told vote counting was closing Georgia 08/12/2020 08:29 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 Observers were falsely told by officials that counting was stopping. Georgia 08/12/2020 08:23 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 2% of ballots from a 100 ballot sample had a votes altered and removed Arizona 08/12/2020 08:16 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 6% of signatures from 100 ballot sample were problematic – Republican Witness Arizona 08/12/2020 08:03 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 Video Evidence of Freeman taking USB drive out slipping to daughter Georgia 08/12/2020 07:15 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Maine Absentee Voter File records neither accepted nor rejected is 3.449% Maine 08/12/2020 06:12 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Maine Absentee Voter File records neither Accepted nor Rejected is 3.449% Maine 08/12/2020 06:09 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 Officials have not provided Chain of Custody Records in accordance to state laws Georgia 08/12/2020 05:17 PM Document 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 9% of signatures from 100 ballot sample were problematic – Democrat Witness Arizona 08/12/2020 05:07 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 Fulton,GA Election Director says over 93% of ballots scanned were adjudicated Georgia 08/12/2020 04:49 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions video analyzing weird precise ratios of tabulation between trump and biden Nationwide 08/12/2020 03:32 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions 2 400,000 ballot discrepancy between the official number on Nov 2nd and Nov 3rd Pennsylvania 08/12/2020 12:48 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 58,828 Pennsylvania Ballots Mailed and Returned on the same day & BDAY Issues Pennsylvania 08/12/2020 05:41 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions KillChain: Documentary made by HBO for a hacker conference named DEF CON Nationwide 08/12/2020 05:32 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Local Georgia Story About Pipe Burst Shows Pipe Fixed In AM Yet Counting Stopped Georgia 08/12/2020 05:27 AM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Citizen Files Writ of Mandamus Re: Washington State Chain of Custody Voting Washington 08/12/2020 03:24 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby code/script to show anomalies in Pennsylvania mailed/return dates Pennsylvania 08/12/2020 03:09 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 1997 SCOTUS Ruling – Elections Undecided by Midnight are Void & Preempted….. Nationwide 08/12/2020 03:08 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby code/script to help observe anomalies in NYT/Edison Data Nationwide 08/12/2020 03:08 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Trump Presidential address on election fraud Nationwide 08/12/2020 03:07 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Michigan state legislative hearing Michigan 08/12/2020 03:04 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Individual at State Farm arena, Georgia, looked under special table and cheered Georgia 08/12/2020 03:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby freeman reloading loading tabulator with old ballots Nationwide 08/12/2020 02:01 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions The ultimate evidence Nationwide 08/12/2020 01:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Supreme Court ruling. elections must be determined election day Florida 08/12/2020 12:32 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Portsmouth man pleads guilty to selling fraudulent boater education documents Virginia 07/12/2020 10:08 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions RUBY FREEMAN (GA Fraudster) INCRIMINATES HERSELF ON INSTAGRAM LIVE Georgia 07/12/2020 09:38 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions video that show ballot shipment from china Nationwide 07/12/2020 09:06 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion Tabulator tried to steal Anterim County, Michigan – 11/06/2020 Michigan 07/12/2020 07:13 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Election officials committed audit transactions early in the vote tabulation Pennsylvania 07/12/2020 06:59 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Vote Total irregularity in NM: SOS website conflicts with photos of machine tape New Mexico 07/12/2020 04:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Mail In Ballots were both requested & SUBMITTED in our names without our consent New Mexico 07/12/2020 03:31 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Election reporting Nationwide 07/12/2020 02:26 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby and assoicate scanning ballots Georgia 07/12/2020 01:13 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion employees deleting files Georgia 07/12/2020 12:44 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Statistical info presented in a yt video by Mr Reagan channel idk if you’ve seen Pennsylvania 07/12/2020 12:12 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Black jacket/grey vest guy same guy Georgia 07/12/2020 11:35 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Black jacket/grey vest guy pulls ballots out from under table and cheers Georgia 07/12/2020 11:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Impossible statistics in Pennsylvania and other swing states Pennsylvania 07/12/2020 10:43 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dots connected in GA. Rigged elections for years. Georgia 07/12/2020 10:27 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions “We’re probably going to get CAUGHT…” Audio from GEORGIA THUMB-DRIVE THIEF! Georgia 07/12/2020 03:06 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions How vote ratios were changed and locked on voting machines. Nationwide 06/12/2020 07:45 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions CPA auditing dominion machines in GA find algorithms favor biden Georgia 06/12/2020 07:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions How election vote tallies were switched and lost. Nationwide 06/12/2020 07:42 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman and Others More Sus Than Ever Georgia 06/12/2020 05:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ware County GA Recount Sample Evidence Georgia 06/12/2020 05:34 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Ware County, Ga has broken the Dominion algorithm: Georgia 06/12/2020 05:30 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia Election Fraud Proof, Systematic Rebuttal of Official Explanations Georgia 06/12/2020 04:39 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 8 USB cards/laptop stolen from Philly election: Suspect from ATL USB handoff? Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 04:30 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 40 page report Pennsylvania election fraud/planning written by PhD statisticians Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 03:48 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Is this the guy that ordered the count stopped on election night Nationwide 06/12/2020 03:36 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Over 500,000 Virginians sent incorrect absentee ballot by “non-profit” Virginia 06/12/2020 03:34 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions NBC report on hacking event in 2019 that included Dominions image scan Washington 06/12/2020 02:48 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ballot dumping Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video showing count flip Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 12:02 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia State officials handling ballots Georgia 06/12/2020 08:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Fort Bend County goes blue in 2018, blue wave in 2020. Foreign voting servers. Texas 06/12/2020 05:54 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions Chicago Union Board Coerced Members to Campaign for Democrats Illinois 06/12/2020 04:53 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Applied as poll worker months ago -told it was full.Now all blue 76% more votes. Texas 06/12/2020 04:52 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 6 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 04:33 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 5 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 04:32 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 4 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 04:30 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 3of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 04:28 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 2 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 04:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Why do PA vote totals vary so much? (Ex 1 of 6…w/CNN video) Pennsylvania 06/12/2020 04:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Statement of fact Ohio 06/12/2020 04:10 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions IG User Admits to Creating Biden Ballots/Claims Dominion & Stacy Abraham Plan B Georgia 06/12/2020 02:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions March 21, 2014 – Affidavit of Jon S. Ahern Nationwide 06/12/2020 01:05 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Jack Blaine, Dominion and Smartmatic Nationwide 06/12/2020 01:02 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Harris N. Miller, see Harris Miller Wikipedia Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:59 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions March 20, 2014 – Declaration of Drew Sunstein Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:55 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions March 3, 2019 – Declaration of Daniel Davidson Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:52 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions March 19, 2014 – Declaration of Angie Rogers, Commissioner of Elections for LA Louisiana 06/12/2020 12:51 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions March 18, 2014 – Declaration of Kevin Hurst Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:49 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions June 3, 2010 – Special Meeting, SVS Board of Directors, Unanimous Consent Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:46 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions June 3, 2010 – Dominion Voting Systems Asset Purchase Agreement from Sequoia Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:44 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions October 1, 2009 – ProDocumentSolutions Asset Purchase Agreement from SVS Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:42 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions July 15, 2009 – Dominion Voting Systems Asset Purchase Agreement Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:41 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions May 28, 2008 – Smartmatic Note Purchase Agreement Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:39 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Transition Services Agreement Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:36 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Promissory Note – $2,000,000.00 Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:34 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions November 5, 2007 – Smartmatic Product Distribution Agreement Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:33 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions THEY STOLE MINNESOTA! they use something called the “2% strategy”.Heres how it w Minnesota 06/12/2020 12:32 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions September 18, 2007 – Stock Purchase Agreement, SVS Holdings, Sequoia, Smartmatic Nationwide 06/12/2020 12:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Live video mother to the blond offical counting ballots with no adresses Georgia 06/12/2020 12:09 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions mom to the blond hair girl counting votes in Georgia on the election night liv Georgia 05/12/2020 11:59 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions GA-VIDEO: Evidence – Ruby (& Lady in Yellow) running stacks of ballots 3 Times. Georgia 05/12/2020 10:39 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Motion for TRO in lawsuit Georgia 05/12/2020 10:33 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Complaint in lawsuit, Lin Wood v. Georgia SOS Georgia 05/12/2020 10:32 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Complaint in lawsuit, Pearson v. Kemp Georgia 05/12/2020 10:30 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Smartmatic took down its pages for certification , services, technology and fact Nationwide 05/12/2020 08:50 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions China paid Dominion’s owners $400m just before election Nationwide 05/12/2020 07:56 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Proof of fixing elections and proof of FBI and USDOJ coverup of election fraud California 05/12/2020 07:38 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Unidentified Objects over Texas Voting Stations, Leftist Corporation involved Texas 05/12/2020 05:52 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex 6of6: Trump PA vote decrease 666; Biden PA vote decrease 312; Why? CNN 0203-0 Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 04:53 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex 5of6: Trump PA vote decrease 29; Biden PA vote increase 5,267; Why? CNN 1208- Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 04:52 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex 4of6: Trump PA vote decrease 19,958; Biden PA vote increase 19,958; Why? CNN Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 04:51 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex 3of6: Trump PA vote decrease 120,494; Biden PA vote decrease 384,900; Why?CNN Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 04:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex 2of6: Trump PA vote decrease 113,870; Biden PA vote increase 17,372; Why? CNN Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 04:49 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ex 1of6: Trump PA vote decrease 33,941; Biden PA vote decrease 193,301; Why? CNN Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 04:48 PM PhotoAudioVideo 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman’s Mother’s Confession Post Georgia 05/12/2020 12:56 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions UNITED STATES v. THROCKMORTON SCOTUS ruled fraud vitiates everything Nationwide 05/12/2020 09:15 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Maricopa County Sheriffs found abondoned voting machines in bus in Buckeye, AZ Arizona 05/12/2020 09:03 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Charges for Altering of Poll Books Michigan 05/12/2020 08:01 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions PA Open Data- Requested, mailed and received ballots by dead people. Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 07:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions BREAKING: 76 of 141 Republican Representatives in PA Send Letter to Congress Ask Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 07:03 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Collection of social media post confessions made by Ruby Freeman, Fulton Cnty GA Georgia 05/12/2020 05:27 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions exposure of the vote shifting algorithm, the ratios and how it precinct hopped Pennsylvania 05/12/2020 04:58 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Received absentee ballots which we did not request, have never requested. Arizona 05/12/2020 04:07 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Dallas County -Multiple Issues with Fraud and Elections Rolls Texas 05/12/2020 04:07 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Dallas County Over 92% of PURGED In-Person and Absentee voters were over 65. Texas 05/12/2020 04:02 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Video proof of dismissing observers and then counting hidden ballots Georgia 05/12/2020 03:45 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions New York has counties with voter registration rates in excess of 100% New York 05/12/2020 03:45 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Oregon has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Oregon 05/12/2020 03:43 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions New Mexico has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% New Mexico 05/12/2020 03:41 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Nevada counties have voter registration rates exceeding 100% Nevada 05/12/2020 03:38 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Nebraska has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Nebraska 05/12/2020 03:35 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Missouri has at least one county with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Missouri 05/12/2020 03:33 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Massachusetts has counties with voter registrations exceeding 100% Massachusetts 05/12/2020 03:30 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Kansas has at least one county with voter registrations rates exceeding 100% Kansas 05/12/2020 03:27 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Iowas has counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Iowa 05/12/2020 03:24 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Proof!!!!! Braided Woman (Shaye Freeman) with Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez- Fulton Nationwide 05/12/2020 03:22 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Indiana has counties with registration rates higher than 100% Indiana 05/12/2020 03:21 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Many counties with voter registration rates exceeding 100% Georgia 05/12/2020 03:18 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Florida has many counties with registration rates exceeding 100% Florida 05/12/2020 03:10 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Arkansas has at least one county with a registration rate over 100% Arkansas 05/12/2020 03:03 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions USB Handoff-Save before it gets deleted Georgia 05/12/2020 01:40 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dead people voted. I saw them exit their graves and vote Arizona 05/12/2020 01:35 AM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Canadians receiving texts, phone calls soliciting Biden votes & registrati Nationwide 05/12/2020 12:41 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia poll worker reports several I’m proprietors he witnessed Georgia 05/12/2020 12:26 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Tens of thousands of Georgia votes cast by non-residents or in the wrong county. Georgia 05/12/2020 12:07 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Video showing election officials Ruby Shaye Freeman passing off USB drive Georgia 04/12/2020 11:19 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video of blonde with braids in AZ slipping USB drive to another person Arizona 04/12/2020 11:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions This is a captured instagram post deleted by Ruby Freeman (purple shirt lady) Georgia 04/12/2020 10:41 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video of poll worker with thousands of ballots, unsupervised, and entering data Georgia 04/12/2020 10:02 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Downloaded voter data of those 100+ years old. Investigate! Michigan 04/12/2020 09:23 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions People filling in ballots for Biden one after the other on camera Pennsylvania 04/12/2020 07:55 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Elections worker “Ruby” in Fulton County, GA, absentee ballots with no return Georgia 04/12/2020 07:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Shae and Ruby Freeman Disposing of Ballot Thumb Drive Georgia 04/12/2020 07:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Compilation of evidence. Daily updates Nationwide 04/12/2020 06:28 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions KLoeffler bought $5M-$25M of Dominion stock on 3/13/20 Georgia 04/12/2020 05:54 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia Poll Workers Sneaking USB Drive – the Same Lady Who Sent People Home Georgia 04/12/2020 05:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Poll workers caught on video room cleared – suitcases full of ballots Georgia 04/12/2020 05:07 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman shows mountain of GA Absentee Ballots with no return address added Georgia 04/12/2020 05:00 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions MICHIGAN DOMINION CODER WHISTLEBLOWER- SAYS USB IS KEY UPLOADED CLIP TO YT Nationwide 04/12/2020 04:25 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Poll worker uses ballot to blow nose into Nationwide 04/12/2020 03:47 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Women from Georgia Video. Has 2 trays of ballots with no return address. Georgia 04/12/2020 03:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions GA Election Official has illegal ballots delivered for processing; shares video Georgia 04/12/2020 03:33 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions GA Election Official in Fulton shares video of illegal ballots being processed Georgia 04/12/2020 03:29 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Poll Worker who counted unsupervised hands off USB to another woman and man 4:15 Nationwide 04/12/2020 02:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Poll worker Ruby Freeman counting ballots without observers and no addresses Georgia 04/12/2020 02:14 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion Energy, Inc. paid Bill Barr, NOT Dominion Voting Systems, Corp. Nationwide 04/12/2020 02:07 PM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions I recently saw this put out abs hope that it is helpful to your cause Washington 04/12/2020 02:06 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions List of deceased confirmed voters in Pennsylvania Pennsylvania 04/12/2020 01:44 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions “Election Fraud Punishment” trended on Google in swing states before election. Nationwide 04/12/2020 01:40 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions IDENTIFIED: GA ELECTION FRAUD CRIMINAL Georgia 04/12/2020 01:36 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video shows poll workers secretly passing USB drive to each other. Georgia 04/12/2020 01:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Thousands of blank mail in ballots, and federal use only USPS trays in backrooms Georgia 04/12/2020 12:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Maine Absentee Voter File Maine 04/12/2020 12:23 PM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Fake drop boxes were set up to eliminate unwanted votes California 04/12/2020 12:06 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman? slips CCTV yellow braids USB drive? Georgia 04/12/2020 11:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia SoS Raffensperger chose firn in bed with Dominion to audit the company Georgia 04/12/2020 11:19 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman of cctv fame with absentee Ballot envelopes with From address Georgia 04/12/2020 11:06 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman Ballot Container With No Return Addresses In Fulton County Georgia 04/12/2020 10:29 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman Hands Over USB On Video 4:13 (Time Stamp) In Fulton County Georgia 04/12/2020 10:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Ruby Freeman Talking Suspicious On Video (Fulton County) Georgia 04/12/2020 10:20 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Visual of votes changing in a second Nationwide 04/12/2020 06:09 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Detailed vote rigging demonstration Nationwide 04/12/2020 06:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions How to rig an election shows in depth Nationwide 04/12/2020 05:58 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Poll worker spilled coffee on ballot, threw ballot away Texas 04/12/2020 04:09 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Surveilance footage from Fulton when republicans told to leave for the night Georgia 04/12/2020 03:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 100 affidavits attest to unlawful votes in Georgia Georgia 04/12/2020 02:51 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 4 500+ votes being credited to a single batch of 50 ballots Michigan 04/12/2020 02:50 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 500 2.020 Video shows poll workers pulling out suitcases of ballots Georgia 04/12/2020 02:49 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 143,835 votes in Georgia were in violation to state laws Georgia 04/12/2020 02:06 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 143 2.020 Google/AP calls Virginia for Biden on election night at 91,647 Trump lead Virginia 04/12/2020 01:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 342 797 votes still missing in Pennsylvania – based on 89% reporting on Nov 5 Pennsylvania 04/12/2020 01:20 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions universal id coming to america Michigan 04/12/2020 12:13 AM Data for Analyzer 7 – Unverified new submissions Gwinnett County Tossed Out Batch Forms Georgia 04/12/2020 12:08 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions The Steal is Perpetrated by Anti-Trump Republicans Nationwide 03/12/2020 11:58 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Evidence-Based Elections Nationwide 03/12/2020 11:56 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Grosse Point Woods, Michigan Send Legal Notice Demanding Service due to inoperab Michigan 03/12/2020 11:53 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Kent Co.- Straight ticket + Pres/Vice votes exceeds registered voters by 73,920 Michigan 03/12/2020 11:34 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Voting System Failures Nationwide 03/12/2020 11:31 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions inside video at polling site from Team Trump…… Georgia 03/12/2020 11:19 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Footage of Ballot Counting after hours Georgia 03/12/2020 10:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 18,000~ hidden ballots retrieved and counted during evacuation Georgia 03/12/2020 08:09 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020 4 42,248 voters voted twice Nevada 03/12/2020 07:58 PM Expert Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 42 2.020 Georgia vote counters sent home while 4 stay back and pull out hidden ballots Georgia 03/12/2020 07:58 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 4 8,000 ballots cast with addresses that are physically non-existent Nevada 03/12/2020 07:56 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 8 2.020 4 1,500 voters were listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration Nevada 03/12/2020 07:55 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.500 2.020 4 6,000 voters who had U.S. Postal Service “flags” on “vacant addresses.” Nevada 03/12/2020 07:55 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 6 2.020 Thousands of Ballots hidden under table and taken out after room cleared Michigan 03/12/2020 07:25 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Virginia Man, Josh Hawley, used sister’s address to vote in Missouri Missouri 03/12/2020 07:22 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Loyola University – what would happen with a contested 2020 elect= template? Washington 03/12/2020 07:01 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Mayor DiBlasio’s daughter saying Biden was able to steal the election. Washington 03/12/2020 06:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions ajmuckler@gmail.com Pennsylvania 03/12/2020 06:23 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions China Involved With Phony Ballots Nationwide 03/12/2020 06:14 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Structured Statistical Anomalies in Multiple States Indicative of Vote Switching Nationwide 03/12/2020 04:20 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Indiana voters wait in long lines through fields, fairgrounds after hours Indiana 03/12/2020 04:19 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Thousand of Fake/Manipulated Ballots Found During WI County Recount Wisconsin 03/12/2020 04:07 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Data expert: Vote tabulations in PA, GA show ‘anomalies’–Trump missing votes: Georgia 03/12/2020 04:04 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Witness Testifies at PA Election Hearing: Voting Machines ‘Built to Be Manipulat Pennsylvania 03/12/2020 04:03 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Pennsylvania Bombshell: Biden 99.4% vs. Trump 0.6% Pennsylvania 03/12/2020 04:02 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Michigan Illegally Counted or Ignored 500K Ballots, Lawsuit Claims: Nationwide 03/12/2020 03:59 PM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions 2 300,000 Fake People Voted In Arizona Election Arizona 03/12/2020 03:55 PM Expert Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020 Whistleblowers reveal massive election fraud, hundreds of thousands of ballots Nationwide 03/12/2020 03:52 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Nevada just got interesting: 40,000 ballots look fraudulent Nevada 03/12/2020 03:42 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Law college paper detailing the 2020 election fraud PLAN Nationwide 03/12/2020 03:40 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 3 USPS witnesses claim they helped with backdating and transported across states Nationwide 03/12/2020 03:39 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 280,000 Ballots ‘Disappeared’ Overnight with Trailer—USPS Whistleblower: Kansas 03/12/2020 03:37 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions President Trump Tweets a Troubling Video Allegedly Showing Gifts for Voting Nationwide 03/12/2020 03:26 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Illegal Money-for-Votes Raffles Conducted in Several States in 2020 Election Nationwide 03/12/2020 03:23 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions City of Richmond has zero listed absentee or provisional voters. Virginia 03/12/2020 03:21 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Statistician Reveals How Pennsylvania Democrats Used Fake Voter Registration Nationwide 03/12/2020 03:20 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Donald Trump has a tiny cock Georgia 03/12/2020 03:18 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 0 votes counted for Bexar county Texas 03/12/2020 02:33 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Voter Integrity Fund’ Voter Analysis after the Election in MICHIGAN Michigan 03/12/2020 01:53 PM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Pennsylvania State Legislature Holds Public Hearing on 2020 Election Pennsylvania 03/12/2020 01:42 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Arizona’s legislature public hearing presenting witness accounts Arizona 03/12/2020 01:39 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions UPS, FedEx warn they cannot carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service Nationwide 03/12/2020 01:15 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions John Oliver outlines severe flaws in voting machines used in the United States Nationwide 03/12/2020 12:22 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 2nd Twitter Video with Chinese to Order US Election Ballots Nationwide 03/12/2020 04:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Twitter video of a Chinese order of 2020 US Election Ballots Nationwide 03/12/2020 04:22 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Patrick Byrne via a video lays out the statistical and data evidence Nationwide 03/12/2020 02:56 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Glitch(trump loss????) Nevada 03/12/2020 02:11 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Tabulators incapable of processing the numbers submitted during 3am and 6am Michigan 03/12/2020 01:28 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions this is interesting Nevada 03/12/2020 12:58 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Analysis of philly precinct Level vote Reporting Uncovers clear algorithms Pennsylvania 03/12/2020 12:42 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions War Games Proj Dec ‘19 then renamed Transition Integrity Project-dated June 2020 p1 Nationwide 03/12/2020 12:00 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions War Games Proj Dec ‘19 then renamed Transition Integrity Project-dated June 2020 p2 Nationwide 03/12/2020 12:00 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Military Ballots photocopied all for Biden Michigan 02/12/2020 08:47 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 2:40 Disguising PO Boxes as Apartments Nationwide 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions 5:20 Possible Fraud Through Ballots Nationwide 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions 6:50 Tactics Repeated Across States Nationwide 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions 8:00 What Vote Fraud Data Shows Us Nationwide 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions 10:22 Discovered Fraud Could Flip States Nationwide 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions 13:15 Data Represents Hard Evidence Nationwide 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions 14:15 Questionable Methods for Recounts Nationwide 02/12/2020 08:39 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions Parent co. of Dominion received 400 Mil from ChiComs 10/8/20. Nationwide 02/12/2020 07:56 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Smartmatic presentation to Georgia Georgia 02/12/2020 06:45 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Poll book tablet gel-like surface prevented applying a legible signature New York 02/12/2020 06:40 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Eric Coomer sales presentation on Dominion Voting Machine to Pennsylvania Nationwide 02/12/2020 06:20 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Poll-watcher views USBs uploaded without supervision Pennsylvania 02/12/2020 06:05 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion contractor has ballots on thumb drive weeks before election Nationwide 02/12/2020 05:03 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Absentte ballots found in ditch causing 1,390 invalid votes to Biden Georgia 02/12/2020 04:43 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Bob Piton #2: Registered “Undisclosed Sex” voters vote impossibly high rate 97% Arizona 02/12/2020 03:58 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Were Trump votes changed to Biden votes in PA? Pennsylvania 02/12/2020 03:28 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Were Dominion machines rigged? Nationwide 02/12/2020 03:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Organizational chart Nationwide 02/12/2020 02:55 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Claims apparently made by Newt Gingrich Pennsylvania 02/12/2020 02:47 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Ballot harvesting by Congresswoman Omar Minnesota 02/12/2020 12:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Voting machines are susceptible to occasional random bit flips due Nationwide 02/12/2020 10:36 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions USPS truck driver takes ballots from NY to Pennsylvania, which then disappear. Pennsylvania 02/12/2020 09:17 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion ownership tree Nationwide 02/12/2020 09:14 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Hundreds of mail in ballots found dumped in a recycling bin in Macomb County, MI Michigan 02/12/2020 08:50 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions MI needs a forensic audit. Michigan 02/12/2020 07:50 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Refer to attached video: Edward Solomon reverse-engineered the Dominion Voting Minnesota 02/12/2020 07:28 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions WATCH LIVE… USPS WHISTLEBLOWERS COME FORWARD: Driver Delivered Hundreds of Thous Nationwide 02/12/2020 07:26 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Kids able to hack replica state voting at the DEFCON 26 mtg in 2018 Nationwide 02/12/2020 05:30 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion Contractor. There is an avenue for fraud. Nationwide 02/12/2020 05:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions There is no chain of custody for digital ballots. Michigan 02/12/2020 05:24 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video of Georgia Secretary of State Office Shipping Absentee Ballots Via UPS Georgia 02/12/2020 05:05 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video shows PA vote flip Trump to Biden Live on CNN Pennsylvania 02/12/2020 04:44 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Donald Trump won the election, everybody’s saying it Nationwide 02/12/2020 01:23 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Possible antifa spotted tampering with ballots. Nationwide 02/12/2020 12:34 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion employee tabulating ballots clandestinely uses USB drive Georgia 01/12/2020 02:17 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Eric Coomer worked for Sequoia voting. California 01/12/2020 01:40 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions In 2017 CNN Examines Voting Machine Vulnerabilities Nationwide 01/12/2020 12:58 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Votes illegally paid for Nationwide 01/12/2020 12:43 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Antrim Michigan vote switch remained in place Michigan 01/12/2020 10:56 AM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Georgia – video- dominion voting being hacked by guy using USB drive Georgia 01/12/2020 10:37 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions SEC filing, State Street Capital/Foreign Donation Delaware 01/12/2020 10:32 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 154m votes for Pres, US Dept Census 2019 shows 157.5m registered Nationwide 01/12/2020 10:29 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Scytl Bulletin: 2019 EU Election Night Reporting – Servers in Frankfurt Germany Nationwide 01/12/2020 09:56 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Court Filing 2013 Smartmatic/Dominion Delaware 01/12/2020 08:01 AM Court Ruling 7 – Unverified new submissions Microsoft encloses the software so error testing is wrong Arizona 01/12/2020 07:14 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Eric Coomer Anti Trump Lashout Nationwide 01/12/2020 05:39 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion Employee uploading fraudulatnt ballots from USB Nationwide 01/12/2020 04:42 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion employee uploading fraudulant ballots Nationwide 01/12/2020 04:40 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion USB Data Manipulation Video Georgia 01/12/2020 04:00 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion’s staff use USB key to manipulate data, then palm the key. Part 2 of 2. Georgia 01/12/2020 03:25 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Dominion’s staff use USB key to manipulate data, then palm the key. Part 1 of 2. Georgia 01/12/2020 03:23 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Gwinnett County Dominion Rep Tabulating Ballots & Certifying Results Georgia 01/12/2020 02:48 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions FB post reporting unsolicited ballot information received. Pennsylvania 30/11/2020 10:19 PM Material 7 – Unverified new submissions voting machines dumped in Georgia Georgia 30/11/2020 09:37 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 256,593 votes switched from Trump to Biden in PA Pennsylvania 30/11/2020 09:14 PM Digital – Glitch 7 – Unverified new submissions Michigan Illegally Counted or Ignored 500K Ballots, Lawsuit Claims Michigan 30/11/2020 07:15 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Kamala harris is in with dominion voting Nationwide 30/11/2020 06:28 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Election Workers Instructed to Overwrite Backup Data (see pg. 18) Michigan 30/11/2020 05:51 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Here. Enjoy. Massive fraud in many ways. It is not even debatable at this point. Georgia 30/11/2020 03:08 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Suppression Black & Hispanic teens encouraged at court house to vote Trump out Illinois 30/11/2020 02:24 PM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions 2014 security audit flags Dominion Voting software as a trojan California 30/11/2020 01:15 PM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions False claims of fraud flood news outlets Nationwide 30/11/2020 12:37 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Trump encourages voters to illegally vote twice Nationwide 30/11/2020 12:35 PM Expert Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Voter caught submitting illegal second vote for Donald Trump Iowa 30/11/2020 12:32 PM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Vote Counting Software is Susceptible to Hacking Georgia 30/11/2020 11:47 AM Historical Context 7 – Unverified new submissions 2019 Georgia procurement office review of voting systems Georgia 30/11/2020 11:25 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions 3D map illustrating depth of election fraud to an average American Nationwide 30/11/2020 11:13 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Washington state votes from the dead Washington 30/11/2020 11:12 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 1st time, registered voters turned away at polls Louisiana 30/11/2020 09:41 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions Nashton Garret Tennessee Resident Unsolicited Mail in Ballot Maricopa County. Arizona 30/11/2020 08:16 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Video: Bags of ballots being delivered from personal car to rental truck Florida 30/11/2020 07:59 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions NC Chief Justice goes door to door after election to cure ballots North Carolina 30/11/2020 07:42 AM Document 7 – Unverified new submissions X’S MARK 12 BIGGEST THEFT >4% FOR 6915 VOTES in Georgia. PNG,CSV,LOG. revised. Georgia 30/11/2020 07:40 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions NC votes added after deadline North Carolina 30/11/2020 07:20 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions Witnessed 2 Election officials acknowledging “1ERROR MESSAGE w Sad face icon” Virginia 30/11/2020 06:30 AM Witness 7 – Unverified new submissions Statistical anomilies for Biden Pennsylvania 30/11/2020 04:59 AM Statistical 7 – Unverified new submissions Biden wins 100% of Registered Democrats & Independents Pennsylvania 30/11/2020 04:55 AM Photo – Audio – Video 7 – Unverified new submissions 1 Pollpad Wifi Available at Eaton Eletrical in Smyrna GA Georgia 29/11/2020 08:14 PM Photo – Audio – Video 6 – General 1 2.020 3 PA Poll Worker Admits to Throwing All Donald Trump Ballots in Garbage Pennsylvania 29/11/2020 04:43 PM Photo – Audio – Video 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 2.020 1 Voting machine found dumped in the woods in Fulton County, GA. Georgia 29/11/2020 04:35 PM Photo – Audio – Video 6 – General 3 2.020 2 Signature verification machine was never repaired causing human verification only Georgia 28/11/2020 08:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 4! 2,689 fraudulent addresses used in GA and PA Wisconsin 24/11/2020 11:07 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.689 2.020 3 Upwards of 45% of Indefinitely Confined voters shown to not qualify Wisconsin 24/11/2020 11:05 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4! 1093% more Indefinitely Confined granted (Covid not a qualification) than 2016 Wisconsin 24/11/2020 11:01 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4! 138,444 swing state votes were cast from voters with residence in another state Nationwide 24/11/2020 10:59 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 138.444 2.020 3 1.2% of newly moved voters had votes cast in their name without consent Nationwide 24/11/2020 10:58 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 3 1.3% of newly registered voters had votes cast in their name without consent Nationwide 24/11/2020 10:57 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4! 23.2% of absentee ballots returned by voters, were not received in swing states Nationwide 24/11/2020 10:56 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4! 27.4% of absentee ballots were likely fraudently requested in AZ, GA, MI, PA, WI Nationwide 24/11/2020 10:55 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4 15 witness videos from Precinct 13: Congressman, Senator, Dominion employee Michigan 24/11/2020 04:46 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 1 Former Texas ivoting official certified fictitious ballot for Lyndon Johnson Texas 23/11/2020 11:18 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 1 1.948 4 61% of signatures were found invalid after State Senator Obama initiated challenge Illinois 23/11/2020 10:15 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.996 3 32,000 Michigan residents sign request for independed audit Michigan 23/11/2020 10:11 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 3 149,772 vote batch is 96% for single canidate Michigan 23/11/2020 10:10 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 149.772 2.020 2 Clerk signals that non-party workers may be in party worker slots Michigan 23/11/2020 08:11 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 3 MN disabled public verification of ballot status, despite official instructions Michigan 22/11/2020 03:32 PM Material 6 – General 4 0 2.020 1 Zuckerberg-Funded ‘Safe Elections’ Project gave $18m to PA districts Pennsylvania 22/11/2020 11:10 AM Material 6 – General 2 0 2.020 1 2435 mail-in ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in PA Pennsylvania 22/11/2020 07:59 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 1 1614 mail-in ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in MI Michigan 22/11/2020 07:57 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020 1 Chicago Election Board approved remote work for nonessenial employees Illinois 21/11/2020 05:16 PM Photo – Audio – Video 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 0 2.020 4 Determining the legality of a ballot is “optional” for absentee counting boards Michigan 21/11/2020 12:54 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020 0 8205 ballots were approved, mailed out, filled out, mailed back, and received on same day. Pennsylvania 20/11/2020 01:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 1 Campaign offical ask for volenteers to track down ballot in PA Wisconsin 20/11/2020 10:47 AM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 2 2.020 4 40,875+ ballots were cast in the name of another voter without their consent Pennsylvania 20/11/2020 04:09 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 40.875 2.020 2 Ballot envelopes visibly identify the voter’s party affiliation Florida 19/11/2020 09:39 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 2 0 2.020 1 1,314 pieces of mail discard in wood by USPS working New York 19/11/2020 09:33 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 1 2.020 2 Benford Analysis shows irregular Nationwide 19/11/2020 07:50 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 0 2.020 4 40 of CO’s 64 counties have more voter registrations than voting-age citizens Colorado 19/11/2020 10:01 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.019 4 353 counties in 29 states have more voter registrations than voting-age citizens Nationwide 19/11/2020 09:53 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020 3 GOP Reps certified election on as an attempted to protecting their families Michigan 19/11/2020 09:38 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020 4 Recount monitors unable to track multiple tables with constant recount errors Georgia 19/11/2020 01:08 AM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 0 2.020 2 139 unexplainable discrepancies in Clark County Commission race Georgia 19/11/2020 12:55 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020 2 Lowest recorded mail-in ballot rejection rate in swing states Nationwide 19/11/2020 12:50 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020 4 834 counts of mail-in voter fraud prosecuted by OAG since 2004 Texas 19/11/2020 12:40 AM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020 1 GA Secretary of State withholds ballot image from public viewing Georgia 19/11/2020 12:02 AM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 1 0 2.020 2 95% of Bellwether counties break voting pattern, creating statistical anomaly Nationwide 18/11/2020 11:56 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 0 2.020 3 143,379 vote dump at 3:42am had a 93% leaning towards single candidate Wisconsin 18/11/2020 11:44 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 143.379 2.020 4 1,127 ballots wrongly labeled through technical glitch Georgia 18/11/2020 11:30 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.755 2.020 3 6 recount monitors witness batches of ballots appearing to be marked by machines Georgia 18/11/2020 11:09 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 500 2.020 3 9,000 ballot counting error caught by recount moderators Georgia 18/11/2020 10:53 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 9.000 2.020 4 Poll Challengers were kick out for challenging suspect ballots Michigan 18/11/2020 10:27 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020 4 9,500 dead people returned mail-in ballots Michigan 18/11/2020 10:17 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020 4 Scanning results incorrect and officials unsure if it was hardware or software Georgia 18/11/2020 10:08 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 342 2.020 4 2,000 ballots found in single sweep, despite numerous prior sweeps Pennsylvania 18/11/2020 10:03 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.000 2.020 4 Observers forced to stand 30 feet away from ballot counting, despite state laws Pennsylvania 18/11/2020 09:42 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 0 2.020 2 Vulnerabilities give access to change the “Official” Databases Nationwide 18/11/2020 09:28 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 0 2.020 4 Mail-in ballots were “returned” for counting before they were mailed Pennsylvania 18/11/2020 09:02 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 23.305 2.020 2 Votes erased from memory card and story withheld from press Maryland 18/11/2020 08:19 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.008 2 200,000 ballots counted without human verification Nevada 18/11/2020 07:56 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 0 2.020 4 Polling place illegally handed out handed out gift cards for absentee ballots Nevada 18/11/2020 07:50 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 0 2.020 2 84,108 mail-in ballots were not counted or invalidated New York 18/11/2020 07:35 PM Material 6 – General 2 0 2.020 4 223,000 intractable mail-in ballots sent to wrong addresses Nevada 18/11/2020 07:23 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 223.000 2.020 4 200,000 mail-in ballots cast with the unverifyable “indefinitely confined” status Wisconsin 18/11/2020 06:48 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 200.000 2.020 4 8,000 voter application submitted by couple on behalf of homeless and the dead California 18/11/2020 06:33 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 8.000 2.020 4 2,600 new votes found in county’s recount Georgia 18/11/2020 04:43 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.600 2.020 2 Dem Rep intimidates GOP Rep by insinuating his kids will become a public target Michigan 18/11/2020 04:30 PM Photo – Audio – Video 6 – General 3 0 2.020 4 9,626 vote error discovered by recount monitor Georgia 18/11/2020 03:29 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 9.626 2.020 4 Recount protocol breached by workers silently passing on ballots Georgia 18/11/2020 03:27 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020 2 Email from Election Official Stressing Issues with Voters Using Sharpies Arizona 18/11/2020 02:44 PM Document 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 4 15,000 Nevada voters suspected to have also voted outside state Nevada 18/11/2020 11:36 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 15.000 2.020 4 39% of 1137 Republican ballots never arrived for counting, despite being mailed. Pennsylvania 17/11/2020 08:11 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 443 2.020 4 32.6% of 1706 sample received absentee ballots without their request Pennsylvania 17/11/2020 08:07 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 3 1.009 2.020 2 Poll workers cheer as GOP atterney is removed from counting center Michigan 17/11/2020 07:57 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 4 72% of Detroit’s absentee ballot counts were off, Canvassers discovers Michigan 17/11/2020 07:44 PM Digital – Glitch 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020 4 70% of Detroit’s 134 absentee counting boards had unexplained counting errors Michigan 17/11/2020 07:43 PM Digital – Glitch 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 0 2.020 3 500 absentee ballots missing, never delivered by postal service Minnesota 17/11/2020 05:56 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 500 2.020 3 Dominion and Smartmatic have had contracts outside of public knowledge Nationwide 17/11/2020 12:14 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 0 2.013 2 Dominion licenses it’s software to Smartmatic Nationwide 17/11/2020 12:08 PM Photo – Audio – Video 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 0 2.020 4 2,349 undated ballots counted after Board of Elections voted 2-1 against Elections Code Pennsylvania 17/11/2020 08:33 AM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.349 2.020 4 6,000 illegal votes in NV, according to NV District Attorney Nevada 17/11/2020 05:11 AM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 6.000 2.020 4 1,600+ voters born 1800 and 1900 voted by mail in NC North Carolina 17/11/2020 12:07 AM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.600 2.020 3 Detroit Absentee Counting Center blocked Observers from monitoring process Michigan 16/11/2020 11:27 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 4 Claim that Maiden name was used to vote in election Nationwide 16/11/2020 11:21 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 1 1 2.020 3 List of poll watchers being denied entry Pennsylvania 16/11/2020 10:56 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 0 2.020 1 Google searches for ‘election fraud punishment,’ increased ahead of election Nationwide 16/11/2020 10:33 PM Statistical 6 – General 1 0 2.020 2 1,127 ballots wrongly labeled through technical glitch Michigan 16/11/2020 10:15 PM 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 0 2.020 2 20 seniors voted for a canidate under pressure from a care giver Wisconsin 16/11/2020 09:23 PM Witness 6 – General 3 2.020 1 Double mail-in ballots received by serval dozen voters Virginia 16/11/2020 09:20 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020 1 Double mail-in ballot received by around 1000 voters Virginia 16/11/2020 09:18 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 3 0 2.020 1 18 mail-in ballots stolen from mailboxes Arizona 16/11/2020 09:01 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 3 0 2.020 4 15,000 ballots found on flash drive after first being rejection by software filters Virginia 16/11/2020 08:51 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 15.000 2.020 4 30 times lower rejection rate for mail-in ballots than in 2016 Pennsylvania 16/11/2020 06:49 PM Statistical 6 – General 2 2.020 1 45 day after election, federal official assess if foreign governments had any effect Nationwide 16/11/2020 06:46 PM Document 1 – Voting Legislation 4 2.020 4 Poll observers forced to use binoculars to watch voting process, despite court order Pennsylvania 16/11/2020 06:45 PM Photo – Audio – Video 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 2.020 2 Statistical anomalies in multiple states have a time correlation Nationwide 16/11/2020 06:36 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 2.020 2 Poll worker instructed to adjust the mailing date of absentee ballot packages Michigan 16/11/2020 06:35 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 4 “X” used for signatures for in fraudulent voter registrations Pennsylvania 16/11/2020 06:29 PM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 3 2.020 2 93% of errors go unnoticed by users of ballot marking devices security Nationwide 16/11/2020 06:03 PM Statistical 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 2.020 1 19,888 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses from China seized by authorities Illinois 16/11/2020 02:14 PM Document 2 – Illegal Votes 1 2.020 4 132,000 “Change of Address” flags in single GA county Georgia 16/11/2020 02:03 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4 PA DoS removed signature verification from all mail-in ballots Pennsylvania 16/11/2020 01:49 PM Court Ruling 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4 18,000 mail-in ballots didn’t have a “Mailed Date” only a return date after Nov 3rd Pennsylvania 16/11/2020 12:40 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 4 18.000 2.020 3 1,298 proven instances of voter fraud with 1,121 criminal convictions Nationwide 16/11/2020 12:11 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 0 2.020 3 Jill Stein contested the results in 3 states 2016 for similar irregularities Nationwide 16/11/2020 12:09 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.016 1 Joe Biden states he put together the most “extensive… voter fraud organization” Nationwide 16/11/2020 11:57 AM Photo – Audio – Video 2 – Illegal Votes 1 2.020 2 Dominion Security Chief states he “made sure” Trump would not win Nationwide 16/11/2020 11:47 AM Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 2.020 3 Dominion IT worker submits affidavit describing poll workers signing ballots Michigan 16/11/2020 11:15 AM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 4 3,000 instances of alleged voter fraud filed with AG by Nevada GOP Nevada 16/11/2020 11:14 AM Witness 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4 ES&S misrepresented their machines as EAC Certified to US officials Nationwide 16/11/2020 11:10 AM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020 3 Voting machine “glitches” in Toronto election in Canada Nationwide 16/11/2020 11:08 AM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.014 2 Biden’s Mail-in votes dramatically fail Benford Test Atlanta, all others pass. Georgia 16/11/2020 11:00 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 2 2.020 4 CISA only did a critical product evaluation (CPE) on some vendor supplied systems Nationwide 16/11/2020 10:55 AM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 2 2.020 2 Confidential: Smartmatic is web of holding companies, suspected of fraud Nationwide 16/11/2020 10:27 AM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020 3 Dems receive new election after affidavits show an absentee ballot scheme North Carolina 15/11/2020 01:06 PM Historical Context 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.018 3 95% registered voter turnout in Philadelphia Pennsylvania 15/11/2020 11:51 AM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4 Electronic voting unprotected, has little accountability and not transparent Nationwide 14/11/2020 07:33 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 1 2.020 4 Rejected absentee ballots: 3.5% in 2018 to 0.3% in 2020 despite 500% more votes Georgia 14/11/2020 07:08 PM Statistical 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.020 4 Electronic voting systems rely on abandoned operating systems in PA counties Pennsylvania 14/11/2020 07:00 PM Digital – Glitch 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020 3 Litigation Smartmatic “glitches” alleges impacted in two Philippine elections Nationwide 14/11/2020 06:56 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.019 2 Voting machine firm states Venezuela election rigged “without any doubt” Nationwide 14/11/2020 06:48 PM Historical Context 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.017 3 CIA expert explains how most electronic voting isn’t secure Nationwide 14/11/2020 06:42 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.020 2 Detroit contracted poll workers from firm owned by key figure in corruption case Michigan 14/11/2020 06:40 PM Material 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 2.020 4 Computer scientist proves voting systems can be hacked to steal votes Nationwide 14/11/2020 06:35 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020 4 Dominion manual states high risk vulnerabilities, remedy is invalidate election Nationwide 14/11/2020 06:22 PM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020 1 2016: GA had evidence that DoHS IP address tried to hack voter database Georgia 14/11/2020 06:12 PM Historical Context 6 – General 1 2.016 4 Pre-canvassing ballots in some counties weeks early, violating election laws Pennsylvania 14/11/2020 05:19 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 3 89% failure rate with verifying signatures in Clark county Nevada 14/11/2020 05:11 PM Statistical 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 3 8 2.020 2 1 monitor for 10 tables of counters in recount Georgia 14/11/2020 05:07 PM Document 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 2.020 2 Memory sticks used to program Philly’s voting machines, stolen from warehouse Pennsylvania 14/11/2020 04:54 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 2 Voting machine vendors are without regulation or security standards Nationwide 14/11/2020 04:51 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 1 2.020 3 1994: Judge rules Democrat stole State Senate election in Philadelphia scheme Pennsylvania 14/11/2020 04:42 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 1.994 2 782 more votes than than registered voters in Detroit from 2016 election Michigan 14/11/2020 04:32 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.016 2 NYT FLASHBACK: Error and fraud at issue as absentee voting rises (2012) Nationwide 13/11/2020 08:31 AM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 3 2.012 1 FL precinct reports more than 100% voter turnout due to UCF Florida 12/11/2020 10:47 PM Material 2 – Illegal Votes 1 2.020 2 PA Auditors Warned of Dead People, Duplicates on State Voter Rolls Pennsylvania 12/11/2020 10:34 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 3 2.019 4 234 pages of sworn affidavits for election irregularities from single county Michigan 12/11/2020 10:26 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 2 PA DoS requested a function from Dominion to re-mark and re-scan ballots Pennsylvania 12/11/2020 10:20 PM Document 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.020 2 US decried Ukraine election due to expelled observers, mail-in ballots and 90% turnout Nationwide 12/11/2020 10:14 PM Historical Context 2 – Illegal Votes 4 2.004 3 NV whistleblower describes Biden van vote factory Nevada 12/11/2020 10:03 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 2 MI state senators request a full audit of the election Michigan 12/11/2020 09:56 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 3 TX Officials rejected Dominion due to security concerns Texas 12/11/2020 09:37 PM Expert Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 4 2.020 3 State and Election Officials acted against ballot curing Court Order Pennsylvania 12/11/2020 09:32 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 2 FEC chair believes there may be fraud since observers banned Nationwide 12/11/2020 09:02 PM Expert Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 2 2.020 4 PA court rules against post-election vote curing Pennsylvania 12/11/2020 07:30 PM Court Ruling 1 – Voting Legislation 4 2.020 4 500 sworn affidavits and 11,000 reports of irregularities Nationwide 12/11/2020 12:47 PM Witness 3 – Polling Place Irregularities 4 2.020 1 Found Navy ballot envelopes in the dumpster. Georgia 11/11/2020 10:20 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 2.020 1 Discarded Mail-in Ballots Found Outside ATM California 11/11/2020 10:16 PM Material 4 – Discarded or Destroyed Ballots 1 2.020 3 6,000 unofficial votes incorrectly show as votes for other candidate Michigan 11/11/2020 10:10 PM Witness 5 – Voting Machine Irregularities 3 2.020
