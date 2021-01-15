http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9_Fbq7Amah8/

Thursday during an appearance on “CNN Tonight,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said while she was skeptical Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was going to work toward whipping his members to convict President Donald Trump in impeachment proceedings, she argued the effort was still important to prevent a future Trump run for president.

Hirono told CNN’s Don Lemon this impeachment bid was different from the failed effort from Democrats a year ago.

“I don’t think they’ll all fall in line,” she said. “I don’t think that Mitch McConnell is going to whip his caucus, and he has got a pretty divided caucus. You know, the thing is, Don, that thing impeachment trial, which is very different from the first impeachment trial, is this trial, we were all witnesses. We were there. We heard the president. We heard what he said. We saw what happened.”

“And so, yes, we need to decide whether the president, in fact, incited an insurrection on another branch of government,” Hirono added. “And I say that has what happened. That is impeachable. The second part that’s important, Don, is to prevent the president from ever holding public office again.”

