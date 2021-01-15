https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/15/history-much-brianna-wu-hilariously-schooled-after-claiming-she-grew-up-in-the-aftermath-of-the-confederacy/

Keep in mind, Brianna Wu is the same person who thought the military would drop rocks on Earth from the moon …

Now she/he/zhe/they/it (we’re trying to be sensitive to pronouns ya’ know) is claiming she/he/zhe/they/it grew up in the aftermath of the Confederacy. We are certainly not experts in History but pretty sure it was like a long long long long time ago.

Noam Blum was happy to educate her:

The Confederacy existed for four years. Brianna Wu was born 112 years after if was dissolved. pic.twitter.com/UvxxoAby6E — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 15, 2021

Maybe she’s just aging really well?

Or not?

Brianna is a confederacy expert because she grew up rich and white in the south in the 80s. Also everything is about her including the trauma of slavery. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 15, 2021

So basically a Civil War vet. — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) January 15, 2021

Basically.

Brianna Wu is the three dollar bill of oppression. — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) January 15, 2021

Funny thing, I see more racism when I go back to Chicago to see family, than I have ever seen in the South. — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) January 15, 2021

It sounds a bit like the modern left. — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) January 15, 2021

She has a point: the Democratic Party (i.e., the party of the KKK) is still active in Mississippi to this very day — Hunter Biden’s Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) January 15, 2021

That dude is crazy. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 15, 2021

Microaggression or something!

She got hit really hard by those moon rocks — Killer Costanza (@603Blake) January 15, 2021

She did indeed.

***

Related:

Help! Help! I’m being REPRESSED! Elon Musk shares the PERFECT Monty Python clip for what’s happening in our country right NOW

It’s a miracle! RedSteeze perfectly OWNS Dems and the media for ‘sudden’ change of heart around COVID lockdowns (screenshots)

‘Cry more!’ Jen Psaki trying to play the ‘remember when Obama’ game with Trump’s followers not going to Biden BACKFIRES

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

