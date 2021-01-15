https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-brother-arrested-antifa-blm-activist-john-sullivan-turned-brother-says-brother-somehow-charge-us-capitol-riots-video/

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan is in custody after being arrested in Utah on Thursday.

As reported previously Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol last week.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washingotn Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

John Sullivan’s brother contacted the FBI and turned his brother in.

James Sullivan turned in tips on his brother to the FBI.

James told the FBI he believed his brother was not only involved in the riots at the US Capitol but somehow was in charge.

James Sullivan: “He was going in there to document but he was also part of the Antifa groups.

BREAKING: Brother of John Sullivan, the man arrested for storming Capitol said: “He believes his brother was not only involved in the Riots at the Capitol, but somehow in charge.” #JohnSullivan #antifa #cnn @jaketapper pic.twitter.com/3qSjKKQ9eu — Story still developing… (@ppv_tahoe) January 15, 2021

