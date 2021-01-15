https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/huge-despite-total-media-blackout-78-trump-voters-believe-election-rigged-stolen/
The media did all it could to ignore the stolen 2020 presidential election.
Democrats and Liz Cheney lashed out at Trump voters who questioned the IMPOSSIBLE RESULTS and witnessed the numerous inconsistencies and instances of fraud.
The 2020 election fraud has been well documented but COMPLETELY IGNORED by the mainstream fake news media.
Mainstream outlets rebuffed accusations of fraud but NEVER ONCE looked into the accusations.
Advertisement – story continues below
Here are three of over 200 articles on The Gateway Pundit documenting the historic fraud in this year’s election.
New Detailed Inventory on Election Fraud in the 2020 Election by Deroy Murdock Provides Strong Evidence on President Trump’s Performance in All the Swing States and Overall Race
TRENDING: Roger Stone’s Wife Hospitalized After Being Attacked By Leftist Goon While Walking Her Dog
Attorney Sidney Powell Releases 270 Page Document on Massive 2020 Election Fraud Involving Foreign Interference
2020 Election Fraud Benefiting Biden Occurred Everywhere – Even Hamilton County Indiana Reported Impossible Results
Advertisement – story continues below
On Thursday Trump-hater Frank Luntz admitted that 91% of Trump voters would vote for him again (probably higher) and 78% of of Trump voters believe the election was rigged and stolen.
This had to hurt for Frank to admit this.
Do you believe the election was stolen?
0% (0 Votes)
0% (0 Votes)
WATCH: @FrankLuntz is forced to admit that over 91% of Trump supporters would vote for President Trump again pic.twitter.com/iNPdfWvZBq
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 14, 2021
Here is more proof of the organized fraud in the 2020 election.
Advertisement – story continues below