Democrats and mainstream media have had a hard time explaining why it was so imperative to impeach President Trump for a second time just days before his term in the White House is scheduled to end. Some have claimed the reason is to prevent him from running in 2024, but that makes absolutely no sense when we consider their claims that he “lost” the election.

There seems to be a logical explanation emerging from the corners of Washington DC that makes much more sense. With President Trump declassifying documents pertaining to both Russiagate and Obamagate, the bombshells that should come from there need to be covered up by Kabuki Theater through impeachment. According to investigative journalist Paul Sperry:

“Sources on Hill say Pelosi coordinated the “snap impeachment” of Trump with Russia “collusion” hoaxer Schiff in part to distract from forthcoming damning revelations from declassified bombshell FBI docs exposing the Russiagate probe of Trump as a political operation.”

Others have giving a similar account off the record to NOQ Report, but they’re not pointing to the declassification. Two sources with knowledge of the situation claim the move to impeach followed a coordinated “false flag” effort to spark the riots on Capitol Hill on January 6 that left six people dead was to take focus off further revelations about voter fraud.. The riots were the predicates for launching the second impeachment.

If there is more information coming out, including the “Italian connection” bombshell that is still in the process of being fully vetted, then it would make sense to put right-leaning journalists and conservative thought-leaders on the defensive for President Trump instead of allowing us to dig deeper into voter fraud. If that’s the case, then it seems to be working because few are discussing the stolen election anymore.

One way or the other, this sham impeachment is even more infuriating than the original. Nancy Pelosi is spinning the wheels and wasting our tax dollars for the sake of keeping attention off more important issues.

