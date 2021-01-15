https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/15/is-it-just-me-or-people-have-thoughts-about-the-biden-harris-inauguration-signs-outside-the-wh/

On this coming Tuesday, President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office along with the VP-Elect Kamala Harris. The signs nearby show that the organizers of the inaugural were interested in equal billing, and then some:

People are noticing that there’s a change of pace compared to some previous inaugurations:

Yep, at least Joe made it on the sign!

It’ll be an interesting year to say the least.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...