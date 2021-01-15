https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/15/is-it-just-me-or-people-have-thoughts-about-the-biden-harris-inauguration-signs-outside-the-wh/
On this coming Tuesday, President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office along with the VP-Elect Kamala Harris. The signs nearby show that the organizers of the inaugural were interested in equal billing, and then some:
2021 BIDEN HARRIS INAUGURATION signs going up in front of the White House today. pic.twitter.com/MmnJe3LuUK
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 14, 2021
People are noticing that there’s a change of pace compared to some previous inaugurations:
I actually feel sorry for Biden
Nobody called it the BUSH CHENEY inauguration
Or the OBAMA BIDEN inauguration
Or the TRUMP PENCE inauguration https://t.co/B6z7BeCw7L
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 15, 2021
I’m surprised he got top billing.
— JJ Benson (@JJBenson) January 15, 2021
Yep, at least Joe made it on the sign!
The Harris font is literally bigger. They’re not even trying to hide it. https://t.co/P49JYXD2Re
— Mindy (@just_mindy) January 15, 2021
Just me, or is “Harris” far more prominent?
I don’t remember the Obama-Biden, Trump-Pence, or Bush-Cheney inauguration, just Obama, Trump, Bush, so that could be why too. https://t.co/q3vgb6MPLi
— Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer (@ForrestBH) January 15, 2021
Biden
HARRIS. https://t.co/tltZoagYyP
— Brexiteer Headmaster & President Elect (@BrexiteerHead) January 15, 2021
You were never voting for Joe Biden… https://t.co/3JE5dxQn3Q
— Laramy Gregory (@LaramyG) January 15, 2021
Bizarre that Harris is so prominently featured. https://t.co/rOUh5Eitio pic.twitter.com/S7w70UgaYn
— FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) January 15, 2021
.
.
.
. Biden
. HARRIS
.
.
. https://t.co/LWZamzcu46
— John Henry (@fake_news_u_r) January 15, 2021
Lol. Poor Biden. The media is essentially trying its best to overlook him. Who the heck includes the Vice President in the name of the inauguration? https://t.co/9M3eIkWqzh
— Jared Broom (@jaredcbroom) January 15, 2021
Harris is in bigger font than Biden… switcheroo isn’t too far away https://t.co/oa1ozsLPDt
— Max (@AlypiusMaximus) January 15, 2021
It’ll be an interesting year to say the least.