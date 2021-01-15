https://noqreport.com/2021/01/15/james-brother-of-accused-leftist-provocateur-john-sullivan-claims-226-antifa-members-started-capitol-riots/

The Sullivan brothers are quite a pair. The adopted sons of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Sullivan, John and James have been on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum since the George Floyd video was released last spring. And both have built reputations of being provocateurs with John helping Antifa and Black Lives Matter while James works closely with the Proud Boys.

John Sullivan was arrested yesterday in connection with instigating the Capitol riots on January 6th. A video of him and CNN photojournalist Jade Sacker emerged this week that shows them giddy following the murder of Trump-supporter Ashli Babbitt. Now, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is wondering why a text message from James Sullivan was not revealed during the President’s second impeachment hearings in Congress.

Why wasn’t this presented to the witch Hunt Impeachment Congress. Because they have no interest in the truth that riots had nothing to do with the Trump speech. They were organized before speech and carried out on their own by groups like ANTIFA trained to riot. pic.twitter.com/sBatPwry0x — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 15, 2021

According to the text, James Sullivan makes a very bold claim: “I’m currently working with the FBI to expose and place total blame on John and the 226 members of antifa that instigated the Capitol ‘riot’ I was able to get my agent out of trouble along with three other uthan’s.”

While the focus by mainstream media, Democrats, and Establishment Republicans has been on claims that President Trump stirred his supporters to storm the Capitol Building during a joint session of Congress on January 6th, every day brings more evidence that Antifa and other left-wing “activists” incited the crowd to commit crimes. Videos of Antifa members secretly embedded with the Trump-supporters appear to reinforce these claims.

This all jibes with the credible conspiracy theory that Democrats or other interested parties planned this “false flag” attack in order to push for impeachment. Investigative journalist Paul Sperry claimed word on The Hill is that the “snap impeachment” was launched to distract from a dump of declassified documents expected to land today or Monday.

DEVELOPING: Sources on Hill say Pelosi coordinated the "snap impeachment" of Trump with Russia "collusion" hoaxer Schiff in part to distract from forthcoming damning revelations from declassified bombshell FBI docs exposing the Russiagate probe of Trump as a political operation — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 15, 2021

The more we learn about the Capitol riots, the clearer it becomes that we’re not being told the truth by Democrats and mainstream media. Rudy Giuliani is right to question the motivations and efficacy of this sham impeachment.

