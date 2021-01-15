https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-comey-is-trolling-us-biden-should-pardon-trump/

Posted by Kane on January 15, 2021 3:19 am

Joe Biden Should ‘Consider’ Pardoning Donald Trump

“I obviously think he belongs in jail, but I don’t think pursuing that is in the best interests of the entire nation, so I think the wiser decision would be not to pursue him.”

Here’s the full BBC spectacle



