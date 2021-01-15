https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-lindsey-graham-releases-11-transcripts-interviews-conducted-senate-judiciary-committees-probe-crossfire-hurricane/

Lindsay Graham released 11 transcripts of interviews conducted during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s probe of Crossfire Hurricane.

In July of 2016, Peter Strzok opened a counterintel investigation into Trump’s camp dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane” on suspicions (based on no evidence) that the Russians had infiltrated Trump’s circle.

For years the DOJ and FBI resisted the release of the “electronic communication” used to launch the scam investigation because it revealed the entire spying operation was a scam.

The “electronic communication” that launched Crossfire Hurricane was written by Peter Strzok and obtained by Judicial Watch as the result of a FOIA lawsuit.

The EC reveals Peter Strzok opened Crossfire Hurricane based on third-hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.”

Senator Graham waited to release the transcripts with just days to go until the presidential inauguration.

“…I have decided to release all transcripts of depositions involving the committee’s oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. We have released as much material as possible, but some classified material has still been withheld.” – Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) January 15, 2021

Handling Agent 1: Interviewed on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 (Transcript)

Michael B. Steinbach: Interviewed on Friday, June 12, 2020 (Transcript)

Stephen C. Laycock: Interviewed on Monday, June 15, 2020 (Transcript)

Dana J. Boente: Interviewed on Monday, June 22, 2020 (Transcript)

Bruce Ohr: Interviewed on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 (Transcript)

Stuart Evans: Interviewed on Friday, July 31, 2020 (Transcript)

Supervisory Special Agent 1: Thursday, August 27, 2020 (Transcript)

Jonathan Moffa: Interviewed on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 (Transcript)

Deputy Chief, Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, Justice Department: Interviewed on Friday, September 18, 2020 (Transcript)

Case Agent 1: Interviewed on Friday, September 25, 2020 (Transcript)

Supervisory Intelligence Analyst: Interviewed on Thursday, October 29, 2020 (Transcript)

This story is developing…The Gateway Pundit will update this release with follow-up articles.

