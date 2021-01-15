https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/lincoln-project-co-founder-resigns-group-admits-inappropriate-messages-multiple-men?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Longtime Republican operative and Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver has resigned from the anti-Trump group he helped launched after admitting to having sent sexual messages to numerous men, with the veteran strategist also coming out as gay at the same time.

“The truth is that I’m gay. And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place,” Weaver said in a statement to Axios.

“To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry,” Weaver said. “They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you.”

Weaver confirmed to Axios that he has left the Lincoln Project, a coalition of Republican operatives who united to help prevent Donald Trump’s re-election in 2020.

“The project’s defense of the Republic and fight for democracy is vital,” Weaver said to the outlet.

