Wow, @projectlincoln has quietly deleted @jwgop from their website after Laura Ingraham reported on allegations against Weaver involving dozens of young men
Screenshots of the pages that were taken down https://t.co/5aDfEg0SuShttps://t.co/AoX9AGHAWd pic.twitter.com/X7qwM6Tt5x
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2021
Full Backstory — John Weaver’s dismissal from the Lincoln Project