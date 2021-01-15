https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/lottery-jackpots-grow-1-4b-weekend-no-powerball-winner/

(UPI.COM) – No one in the United States had the winning Powerball lottery ticket on Wednesday night, meaning the combined jackpot for it and another drawing grows to about $1.4 billion this weekend.

The Powerball pot, which was at $550 million for Wednesday’s drawing, now grows to $640 million — the fifth-largest in the game’s history. The next drawing will be held Saturday night.

“Since [September], there have been 34 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner,” Powerball said in a statement.

