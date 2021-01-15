https://www.independentsentinel.com/mao-woman-is-back-will-serve-as-xi-joes-adviser-on-communications/

Anita Dunn, the Democratic lobbyist who previously offered “damage control” advice to the disgraced Hollywood pervert Harvey Weinstein, will become a Biden advisor, Free Beacon reports.

According to Free Beacon, Dunn will join a number of other ex-Obama officials in the Biden White House, including Jen Psaki, John Kerry, and Susan Rice. She will serve as a senior adviser primarily working with the communications staff. She will move up from there.

She’s the Obama leftist who likes to quote Mao.

Prior to advising Weinstein, Dunn was best known for being a fan of the political philosophy espoused by Mao Zedong, founder of Chinese communism, and murderous dictator.

She thinks he was a political philosopher and is impressed with his successes.

Mao succeeded by killing everybody and never following the law. Is that what she has in mind?

Does she know he killed 45 million people in four years?

Watch:







Related