https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/534510-maryland-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-ahead-of-bidens

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) declared a state of emergency for his state ahead of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenAzar in departure letter says Capitol riot threatens to ‘tarnish’ administration’s accomplishments House Democrats introduce measures to oppose Trump’s bomb sale to Saudis On The Money: Retail sales drop in latest sign of weakening economy | Fast-food workers strike for minimum wage | US officials raise concerns over Mexico’s handling of energy permits MORE’s inauguration next week amid burgeoning security concerns surrounding the event.

Hogan’s proclamation declaring a state of emergency goes into effect immediately and is intended to help Maryland coordinate support to local jurisdictions and neighboring states. President Trump Donald TrumpCIA chief threatened to resign over push to install Trump loyalist as deputy: report Azar in departure letter says Capitol riot threatens to ‘tarnish’ administration’s accomplishments Justice Dept. argues Trump should get immunity from rape accuser’s lawsuit MORE has already declared an emergency in Washington and ordered federal assistance to aid preparations for the inauguration after last week’s riot in the Capitol shook officials’ confidence in their security preparations.

“The State of Maryland will continue to do everything we possibly can to secure our nation’s capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power,” Hogan said in a statement. “We did not hesitate to provide critical support during the January 6 insurrection, and will continue to work closely with allied agencies, local governments, and our federal partners to support the Inaugural Ceremonies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides declaring the state of emergency, Hogan has also requested that the White House approve a Presidential Disaster Declaration to reimburse costs incurred during Maryland’s response to last week’s insurrection as well as support for the inauguration.

The Maryland National Guard was deployed to help quell the riot last Wednesday.

Officials in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. are looking to ensure residents that Wednesday’s inauguration will be a safe affair after law enforcement was woefully unprepared when last week’s mob ransacked the Capitol and sent lawmakers fleeing to a secure location.

Lawmakers were briefed on four specific armed threats to the Capitol ahead of the inauguration, and the Pentagon has plans to deploy more than 20,000 armed members of the National Guard to Washington to prevent protests from getting out of hand.

Trump, who spoke to the mob before it descended on Congress, urged his followers in a statement “that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” though it is unclear if certain groups are heeding his call.

Hogan, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserMaryland governor declares state of emergency ahead of Biden’s inauguration Biden inauguration announces virtual concert ‘We the People’ on Sunday Trump calls for ‘NO violence’ amid concerns of threats around inauguration MORE (D) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) have all advised residents to watch the inauguration virtually and not go to the Capitol.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

