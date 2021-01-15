http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DZqcJfdseKM/

Mexico’s government will not prosecute the former secretary of defense who was arrested by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration before being sent home. Mexican diplomats threatened the futures of various bilateral border security arrangements to secure his release.

On Thursday evening, Mexico’s’ Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced it will not prosecute General Salvador Cienfuegos, the nation’s former secretary of defense, on drug trafficking and illicit moneymaking charges.

U.S. federal agents arrested Cienfuegos aka “El Padrino” or “The Godfather” on October 15, 2020, as he landed in California for vacation. He was transferred to New York where he was temporarily held without bond until his release. Court documents filed by U.S. prosecutors claim Cienfuegos was a close ally of the Beltran Leyva Cartel (“H-2”); helped move drugs; and leaked sensitive information in exchange for hefty bribes.

After the arrest, Mexico City exerted extreme political and diplomatic pressure on the U.S. Department of Justice, ultimately forcing all criminal charges to be dismissed so Mexico could separately review the case. After the dismissal in mid-November, Cienfuegos returned home and was immediately released.

Through a prepared statement, the FGR concluded that Cienfuegos had never met or communicated with organized crime figures–nor did he collect cartel bribes. The Mexican findings reach the exact opposition conclusions in contrast to allegations made by U.S. prosecutors.

