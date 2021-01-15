https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/mexico-strengthens-border-guatemala-another-migrant-caravan-heads-us-honduras-anticipation-biden-admin-video/

Another migrant caravan has formed in Honduras in anticipation of a Biden Administration.

According to Center for Immigration Studies, the new caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Friday and is hoping to reach ‘paradise’ (United States) by January 20th.

Yet another migrant caravan is forming in Honduras, the latest driven by hope that an incoming Joe Biden presidency will open gates closed by the outgoing Trump administration. According to fresh media reports, this caravan hopes to leave San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on January 15, which in the unlikely event it can get past Guatemala and Mexican pandemic-related border closures, seems timed to reach the U.S. southern border by Biden’s January 20 inauguration. Reuters reports that the caravan is being organized on social media, including one Facebook group that boasts more than 5,500 members who exchange tips and advice on how to reach “paradise” in their journeys north.

Mexico is strengthening its border with Guatemala after a previous caravan of Cubans stormed the international bridge between Juarez and El Paso at the end of December chanting “Biden! Biden!“

WATCH:

Mexico is strengthening its border with Guatemala as a migrant caravan heads to the United States from Honduras. pic.twitter.com/vRExbXj5vd — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021

