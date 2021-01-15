https://www.theepochtimes.com/mike-lindell-visits-trump-in-oval-office-carrying-mysterious-notes_3658971.html

Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and hardcore ally of President Donald Trump, was seen leaving the Oval Office Friday with mysterious notes.

The notes were photographed by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford, but were folded in the middle and most sentences are incomplete.

However, the title of the document reads “…TAKEN IMMEDIATELY TO SAVE THE … CONSTITUTION.”

“Move Kash Patel to CIA Acting” is also visible on the notes.

The document appears to mention martial law.

“… martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …” read the notes.

It’s hard to tell what exactly the document is about and it’s unclear what was discussed during the meeting between the MyPillow CEO and the president.

Lindell didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the meeting.

According to a Washington Examiner report which Lindell posted on Twitter, he said he shared with Trump and White House lawyers a document advising the president to replace Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel. But he said he was just a “messenger” for an attorney which he didn’t name.

Lindell said he met with Trump and an attorney for about 10 minutes in the Oval Office. The meeting was scheduled for Thursday.

Trump read the document and returned it to him.

Lindell denied that the document says “martial law if necessary.”

Pool reporters said Lindell entered the West Wing at 3:05 p.m. He declined when he was asked to come before the pool reporters to answer questions.

“I’m sure you’ll write something nice,” he told the reporters.

With reporting from Joshua Philipp.

