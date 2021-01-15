https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/mit-professor-arrested-secret-work-chinese-government/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was arrested and charged Thursday with conducting secret work for the Chinese government while also collecting research funds from the federal government.

Gang Chen, 56, an engineering professor specializing in nanotechnology, was charged with accepting U.S. taxpayer research funds while simultaneously working for the People’s Republic of China.

“It is not illegal to collaborate with foreign researchers. It is illegal to lie about it,” Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling told reporters following the arrest.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

