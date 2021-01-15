https://thelibertyloft.com/mit-professor-charged-with-fraud-was-working-for-peoples-republic-of-china/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charlotte, NC — On Thursday, a professor from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was arrested and charged with grant fraud. While the story may stop there for many, the real story is much more involved.

Gang Chen’s arrest was reported by the Department of Justice as he filed for a grant for his research to the US Department of Energy. He failed to disclose his relationship to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the application, which is where the story comes unraveled.

The press release from the DOJ says this:

Chen is a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in China. He is a professor and researcher at MIT where he serves as Director of the MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory and Director of the Solid-State Solar Thermal Energy Conversion Center (S3TEC). Since approximately 2013, Chen’s research at MIT has been funded by more than $19 million in grants awarded by various U.S. federal agencies.

Chen was using this research to support the Chinese government as a special adviser on key issues. He was promoting the economic advancement of China, using US grants to fund his research to benefit the PRC, and maintained a bank account in the PRC to hide his money.

In a more interesting twist, it’s also reported that Chen received $19 million from the Obama administration, $29 million from China, and was also a big Biden supporter/donor.

No Title BREAKING: Democrat donor and Biden supporter, Gang Chen was arrested for illegally selling secrets to China while employed by MIT. The professor received $19M from the Obama administration and $29M from the Chinese Communist Party. https://t.co/AGepIu2zSC pic.twitter.com/Vbfurcs3au

Biden claims that he is not involved in any corruption deals with China and that he is innocent in the situation with his son Hunter. Evidence continues to mount showing that Biden is clearly tied to Chinese corruption.

How many across our country are using schemes such as this to siphon millions of dollars from the federal government and using it to benefit China or other countries? Details from an email that Chen had sent shows that China was concerned about building their technology. He was using the money and his resources here in the United States to send that help back to China.

Just as President Donald Trump has said, Americans are getting an unfair deal from the Chinese. We continue to fund their research and technology, while they gain wealth and power. It will only get worse with President Joe Biden.

Impeaching and Spending Our Way to Unity Democrats impeached President Trump for the second time in just over one year on Wednesday. They issued one charge, which was inciting insurrection against the US Government. They completely ignore the statements of Trump, which many Democrats and others have used in the past. The Left continues to push an agenda against Trump supporters, labeling them all as supporters of the KKK, White supremacists, and supporters of the Capitol violence.

Jared Dyson is the Editor-in-Chief at The Liberty Loft and host of The Jared Dyson Show. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

