https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2021/01/14/muggers-allegedly-pummel-victim-fracture-his-jaw-in-broad-daylight-in-nyc/
About The Author
Related Posts
U.S. Ranks Just 17th on Human Freedom Index 2020 — New Zealand is No. 1
December 28, 2020
FIGHT BACK! Furious Tennessee Restaurant Owners to Stage Massive Protest in Memphis
December 20, 2020
List of Voter Fraud Accusations That Have NOT Been Debunked
January 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy