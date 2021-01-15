https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/15/nailed-it-rose-mcgowan-explains-why-impeachment-is-theater-of-mass-distraction-brace-for-triggering/

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump (again). Ten Republicans joined the Democrats in their latest impeachment effort, and Mitch McConnell has said that the Senate wouldn’t be able to get to the trial portion until Trump is already out of office.

Meanwhile, actress Rose McGowan sees some other intent with the latest impeachment push:

This impeachment is Cult propaganda. A theater of mass distraction. US cult members on the left will cheer, those on the right will be in a fury. And the country’s starving, sick & poor will sink farther & farther. Good thing the Elites are leading us! — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) January 14, 2021

Annnd… BINGO! “Unity and healing” have nothing to do with what’s happening.

Finally… it’s not about right, left or Trump. It’s about us little people vs. the machine. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) January 15, 2021

I endorse this tweet without reservation. https://t.co/vHUj10lb1t — SUPER-SPREADER Dr.Nick Searcy,INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 15, 2021

Is Rose McGowan my spirit animal now? Should we hang out? https://t.co/nVR3b1YGtp — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 15, 2021

Oh sure, McGowan’s comments caused the expected triggering.

Oh geeze. The replies. Never step out of the marching line Rose! https://t.co/5JA9nHCmdo — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) January 15, 2021

Liberals are truly the Borg from Star Trek. One voice, one mind. If you don’t follow lock step you’re immediately attacked and verbally beaten back into formation. — John (@Manlostincrazy) January 15, 2021

