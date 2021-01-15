https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/15/nailed-it-rose-mcgowan-explains-why-impeachment-is-theater-of-mass-distraction-brace-for-triggering/

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump (again). Ten Republicans joined the Democrats in their latest impeachment effort, and Mitch McConnell has said that the Senate wouldn’t be able to get to the trial portion until Trump is already out of office.

Meanwhile, actress Rose McGowan sees some other intent with the latest impeachment push:

Annnd… BINGO! “Unity and healing” have nothing to do with what’s happening.

Oh sure, McGowan’s comments caused the expected triggering.

