According to a new NBC News poll, “American voters are divided on [President Trump’s] impeachment and removal from office,” with “most Republicans standing firmly behind the president.”

The poll, conducted between January 10th and 13th, indicates that 50% of voters believe that Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 48% oppose the move.

When grouped by party, however, the poll found that 89% of Democratic voters believe that Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while just 8% of Republican voters support impeachment. A little less than half (45%) of independent voters are in favor, with 53% in opposition.

This survey was conducted by Jeff Horwitt, a Democratic pollster from Hart Research Associates, and Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster from Public Opinion Strategies. Horwitt noted that throughout Trump’s term in office, major events have done “little to shake Trump’s standing with Republicans,” and that “Republican voters are sticking with him for now.”

These findings were also echoed by other polls. A nationwide CBS News/YouGov poll released on January 13th indicated that 55% of Americans favored Trump’s impeachment, and a survey from Politico and Morning Consult showed that 53% of voters support impeachment.

These poll numbers are remarkably similar to surveys regarding Trump’s impeachment in December 2019. Just over a year ago, 48% of all voters believed that Trump should be impeached and removed, with 83% of Democrats, 50% of independent, and 8% of Republicans in favor.

In 2019, Horwitt commented that “Views on Donald Trump’s impeachment remain locked in place, with most Americans having made up their mind both on Trump and the impeachment investigation a long time ago,” with McInturff adding that “It’s remarkable in the era of Trump that even a story of this magnitude is unable to shift the fulcrum of American politics.”

