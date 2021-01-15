https://100percentfedup.com/lincoln-project-silent-on-co-founder-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-after-scrubbing-him-from-team-page/

The Lincoln Project has stayed SILENT on allegations of sexual misconduct against one of its co-founders, John Weaver.

The Lincoln Project has not commented on allegations of sexual misconduct against one of its co-founders, though the organization has scrubbed some references to him from its website.

Conservative writer Ryan Girdusky announced Jan. 9 that multiple young men had sent him screenshots of allegedly predatory messages from Lincoln Project cofounder John Weaver. The Lincoln Project cofounder formerly worked for former presidential candidate John McCain’s campaigns and on former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s presidential campaign.

The member followed me on twitter briefly and a few young men started sending me screenshots and telling what happened to them. Grooming is really disgusting and he was especially sloppy. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 9, 2021

Girdusky, a Lincoln Project critic, followed up this announcement with a story in The American Conservative describing Weaver’s alleged “predatory actions” and alleged grooming of young men.

“As they continue to grift and target private citizens who worked for the administration, it’s important to point out that one of their founding members was using their organization and the promise of a job in politics to prey on young men,” Girdusky wrote of the Lincoln Project. “The question remains, though, of how many other founding members knew about it and were complicit.”

Weaver has not publicly denied the allegations.

Lincoln Project founders are guests on @CNN and @MSNBC every single day. None of them have been asked what they may have known about these very serious allegations. https://t.co/XXlWC158gb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 15, 2021

“You will have to reach out to John directly about that,” Lincoln Project’s communications advisor Ryan Wiggins told the DCNF Jan. 11. He did not answer further inquiries asking The Lincoln Project to address the allegations, according to The Daily Caller.

An archive of the Lincoln Project’s “Our Team” page shows that Weaver was listed on the page as of Jan. 11, but a search for the page shows that the “Our Team” page no longer exists. The Lincoln Project did not respond to the Daily Caller or the DCNF’s requests for comment regarding the removal of the page.

One man whose identity Girdusky kept anonymous reportedly said he communicated with a number of young men who Weaver solicited for jobs before allegedly propositioning “them for sex as part of the offer.” Girdusky wrote that Weaver would demand sexual intercourse, which was consensual, but then Weaver would not make good on the job offer.

Girdusky also wrote that another anonymous young man said that Weaver reached out to him promising a job opportunity and would call the young man “my boy” — a phrase corroborated by Forensic News reporter Scott Stedman.

Some of these men responded and engaged Weaver in “sexually-charged conversations,” Stedman said. He also reported that Weaver would dangle his political connections to try and gain sexual favors, often initiating contact through direct messages on Twitter and later through phone calls or by paying for travel.

“Good morning, my boy,” Weaver allegedly said in a message to Stedman. “Your new hair color is hot! Keep it that way!! Look…smart, clever, handsome, hot…you have it all.”

Weaver allegedly also offered Stedman a “joint venture” and asked to speak to him on the phone multiple times. Stedman wrote that he declined to speak with Weaver over the phone.

