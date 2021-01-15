https://www.oann.com/new-evidence-shows-potential-election-links-to-china-and-pakistan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=new-evidence-shows-potential-election-links-to-china-and-pakistan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:24 AM PT – Friday, January 15, 2021

New details have become available showing internet links to China, Pakistan and other countries. Information warfare expert Phil Waldron said his team is studying the information packages received from overseas and noted those packages may have impacted the election.

One America’s Christina Bobb has more from Washington.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

