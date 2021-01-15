https://babylonbee.com/news/new-evidence-suggests-rioter-was-actually-trump-supporter-disguised-as-antifa-disguised-as-trump-supporter/

New Evidence Suggests Rioter Was Actually Trump Supporter Disguised As Antifa Disguised As Trump Supporter

WASHINGTON, D.C.—With people on all sides pointing fingers over who really caused the riots at the Capitol last week, there is mounting evidence that the perpetrators weren’t Trump supporters and weren’t Antifa, but instead were Trump supporters disguised as Antifa disguised as Trump supporters.

“It’s really complicated,” said investigators, “but in the end, it all came back to deranged Trump supporters hiding under several diabolical layers of disguise who incited violence at the Capitol.”

Shockingly, later investigations showed that the perpetrators weren’t Trump supporters disguised as Antifa disguised as Trump supporters, but actually Antifa disguised as Trump supporters disguised as Antifa disguised as Trump Supporters.

“We’ve only scratched the surface,” said law enforcement in a statement. “This may go even deeper than we thought.

After further investigation, the perpetrators were revealed to be shapeshifters who were actually identified as Trump supporters and Antifa simultaneously. “That’s what they told us, anyway,” said the lead investigator. “Maybe these people are just nuts.”