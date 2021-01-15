https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534391-newly-sworn-in-gop-senator-suggests-delaying-inauguration

Newly sworn-in Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) on Wednesday suggested delaying President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenConfirmation hearing for Biden’s DNI pick postponed Biden’s Sunday inauguration rehearsal postponed due to security concerns: report Murkowski says it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar Trump from holding office again MORE’s inauguration until after the coronavirus pandemic was handled, even though the date is written into the Constitution.

During an interview with CBS affiliate WIAT after visiting a hospital, Tuberville questioned the timing of the inaugural ceremonies.

“We probably could have had a swearing-in and inauguration later after we got this virus behind us a little bit. Again, we’re talking about Washington, D.C.,” Tuberville said.

However, the date of Jan. 20 is not chosen by the president-elect’s team. It is mandated in the 20th Amendment of the Constitution, which states that “the terms of the President and Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January.”

The outlet noted that it is unclear if Tuberville was aware of the amendment at the time of his interview. The Hill has reached out to his office for comment.

Tuberville was one of the Republicans who still objected to the certification of election results at a joint session of Congress last week after a group of President Trump Donald TrumpEx-Trump lawyer Cohen to pen forward for impeachment book Murkowski says it would be ‘appropriate’ to bar Trump from holding office again Man known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ asks Trump for pardon after storming Capitol MORE’s supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly siege.

Trump addressed thousands of supporters near the White House last Wednesday, urging them to march on the Capitol just as Congress — joined by Vice President Pence — was voting to certify Biden’s victory.

Following Trump’s remarks, rioters who approached the Capitol toppled barricades, overwhelmed the Capitol Police and caused mayhem throughout the building, smashing windows, stealing laptops and vandalizing offices.

Four protesters died in the chaos. Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, 42, also died of injuries sustained during the assault.

Following the incident, Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

House Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans in the historic vote to approve the single impeachment article, which accuses Trump of inciting violence against the same federal government he leads.

Tuberville’s interview was before the official vote but the new senator said the impeachment push “makes no sense.”

“Well, we have the worst pandemic in my lifetime, and we’re worrying about impeaching a guy that only going to be there seven more days,” he said.

