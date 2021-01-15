https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/nothing-good-unless-pandering-woke-left/

(LIBERTY LOFT) – There are a lot of things in life that we come to appreciate and love. For some, it’s a favorite restaurant, a favorite vacation spot, or a favorite hobby. For others, it may be a movie or television show.

In any case, the Left tells us that none of these things can be enjoyed to their fullest potential unless it is “woke.” That’s right, if it does not pander to the smallest percentage of Americans and the declared social issues of the Left, you simply cannot enjoy those things without being a racist White supremacist.

Such is the case with the popular Netflix show ‘Cobra Kai’ which is under scrutiny for failing to portray minorities in leading roles. The Los Angeles Times recently reported that the whiteness of the show and how that it, and other popular shows like it, simply ignore the minority characters that it should be placing in those roles.

