Now more than ever, Republicans in Congress need to remember what unites us.

Big Tech is against us. Corporate America is against us. Hollywood is against us. Bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. are against us. The liberal media is against us. And very soon, the executive branch and both chambers of Congress will be against us.

For the last four years, Donald Trump kept back the tide. But now, it’s up to Congress. We must take up the President’s mantle and champion the values of America’s working families.

I truly believe that the vast majority of Americans are conservative. Our values align with a wide and diverse population, and that’s precisely what Democrats are worried about. They know they have to divide us into groups and distract us from the issues in order to win. We can’t let that happen.

That’s why the Republican Study Committee is leading the way and working on a policy agenda that will remind us why we’re here. It’s relevant, it’s timely, but it’s shaped by time-tested principles.

Democrats don’t want to talk about the issues for two reasons. Number one, they can’t agree among themselves. Number two, they’re the party that’s trying to transform America, a country which by and large doesn’t want to be transformed.

That’s why the Republican Study Committee has specifically chosen eight issues as “lines in the sand.” Lines which, when crossed by Democrats, will reveal just how out of touch they are from the American people.

Those issues are:

1) Protecting Democracy

What they believe: Anyone at any time can choose to change election rules to benefit Democrats.

What we believe: We should secure the gaps in our elections so that the American people have full faith in our democratic process.

2) Ending Big Tech Censorship

What they believe: Un-elected oligarchs in Silicon Valley should determine who gets a megaphone and who doesn’t.

What we believe: Americans, no matter their political affiliation, should be able to express themselves freely online.

3) Countering the Chinese Communist Party

What they believe: The Chinese Communist Party is a critical ally and trading partner to the United States.

What we believe: The Chinese Communist Party and those who appease them represent the greatest threat to freedom worldwide.

4) Securing our Border

What they believe: America should have open borders.

What we believe: A nation without borders isn’t a nation at all.

5) The Hyde Amendment

What they believe: Taxpayers should have to fund abortions.

What we believe: The government shouldn’t force taxpayers and pro-life Americans to pay for abortions.

6) Healthcare Freedom

What they believe: The government should run our healthcare system and everyone should receive the exact same health care plan.

What we believe: Every American deserves access to high-quality healthcare and to be in charge of their healthcare plans.

7) America’s Military Superiority

What they believe: Defund the military to pay for special interest pet projects and pork-stuffed spending packages.

What we believe: In an era of great-power competition, we need to maintain a strong military to achieve peace through strength.

8) The National Debt

What they believe: We should increase taxes on hardworking Americans to pay for socialist programs.

What we believe: We should rein in spending to balance the budget so we can keep taxes low on job producers and American families.

***

If Republicans can communicate these issues effectively, Democrats will be forced to respond. Once they’re out of their comfort zone they will be exposed for who they really are: the radical Left.

Congressman Jim Banks (R) represents Indiana’s 3rd District. A veteran of the War in Afghanistan, Rep. Banks serves on the House Armed Services Committee, The House Committee On Education and Labor, and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

