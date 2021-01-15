https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/nyc-tenants-owe-1-1-billion-unpaid-rent/

(NEW YORK POST) – New York City’s rent-regulated tenants owe more than $1.1 billion in back rent, with nearly 20 percent of them more than two months behind on their payments, according to a new survey.

The findings by the Community Housing Improvement Program – a group that represents landlords of rent-regulated units – also show that about 50,000 tenants are more than $15,000 behind in their rent, which is about a year of missed payments.

The revelations, derived from surveying 40,000 rent-regulated units, comes as New York state is set to receive $1.3 billion in rental assistance from the federal government as part of the latest COVID-19 relief package.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

