(FOX BUSINESS) – Former New York Stock Exchange Chairman Dick Grasso told “Mornings with Maria” the mass exodus from New York City to Florida and Texas is due to financial incentives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happened to New York City in particular,” Grasso, who resides in Florida, told host Maria Bartiromo.

“Business is driven by economic incentives, and whether it’s Florida or Texas, these two states certainly have demonstrated to companies that they want their business… and they’ll do everything they can to incentivize their relocations,” Grasso added.

